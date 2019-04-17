DBO: The Bullish Thesis Is Intact

Net spec positioning on crude contracts boost again and are close to reaching last October levels.

Crude inventories continue to edge higher, but investors seems more preoccupied by weakening storage in the refining sector.

Investment thesis

Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO) bullish momentum weakened last week. In spite of growing crude storage, DBO’s advance is not over yet, given strong speculative builds and growing downside risks on the supply side.

Since the colossal plunge of crude oil markets, DBO gained 23.12%, whereas WTI crude advanced 37.28%. This difference is explainable by the beta decay of the Fund and DBO’s incurred costs.

DBO – Invesco DB Oil Fund

DBO tracks the price of WTI oil using future contracts and futures-based exposure. Instead of rolling its exposure on front-month contracts, DBO rolls its exposure into whichever contract month (within the next 13) looks most attractive by its rules. For the time being, DBO’s exposure consists of the following:

Source: Bloomberg

Besides, the fund is structured like a commodity pool, implying that long-term holder will be taxed on any gains even if they did not sell shares. Despite that, DBO replicates lags to replicate short-term moves in crude prices, but provides low incurred costs.

Source: Nasdaq

DBO offers an expense ratio 0.78% and an average spread in the last 60-day of 0.10%, which are in the industry’s average.

Crude and petroleum stocks

Last week, DBO posted advanced 2.7% (w/w) to $10.74 per share, despite the slight lift of crude oil inventories, up 1.56% (w/w) to 456.6m barrels on the March 29-April 5 period. Oil markets seems to be less and less sensitive to US crude storage, given that oil seasonality is now in a surplus of 5.7% or 24 189k barrels compared to 2018 inventories, but remains in deficit of 4.4% or 20 918k barrels versus the 5-year average.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report – EIA

Nevertheless, refined crude products continue to decline, according to the EIA. On the reported period, gasoline stocks posted a moderate decline, down 3.26% (w/w) to 229.1m barrels, whereas distillates decreased marginally, down 0.09% (w/w) to 128.1m barrels, both evolving beneath the 5-year average threshold. This is mainly due to lower refining utilization rates, which continue to weigh on the US refining capacity, despite the recent uptick reported by the EIA. In this context, investors’ interest appears to have switched to the subdued refining stocks, which partly explain the advance of DBO shares.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

Concomitantly, American crude production steadies over the week, establishing for the second week at 12.2m barrels per day and latest Baker Hughes oil rig count does not bring encouraging news, given that the oil and gas industry has withdrew 3 rigs during the April 5-13 period.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

Beside, US oil balance deteriorates for the third consecutive week, amid weakening exports, down 13.73% (w/w) to 2.35m barrels and moderate net import build, up 5.2% (w/w) to 4.25m barrels.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

That being said, crude and petroleum US backdrop points toward a slight bearishness; however, speculators do not really seems to consider that.

Speculative positioning

During the week, the CFTC posted a new robust lift of speculative length on the black commodity. Indeed, on the April 2 – 9 period, net spec positioning advanced 7.33% (w/w) to 516 662 contracts, whilst DBO gained 0.93% (w/w) to $10.84.

Source: CFTC

This healthy advance is due as last week, to both long accretions, up 5.33% (w/w) to 621 766 contracts and short coverings, down 3.53% (w/w) to 105 104 contracts. Positioning on crude oil contracts has now reached a ratio of 5:1, similar to that reached in the October 2018. At that time crude markets topped, but were quickly brought into a bear market. Despite this recent lift off, the balance of risks is now turning south and a reversal should not take investors by surprise.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning on Nymex crude raised by 86.38% or 239 451 contracts, whereas the DBO’s YTD performance gained 17.95% to $10.84 per share.

Fundamental changes

In my last article, published on April 10, I maintained my bullish view on crude markets. Since then and despite growing oil storage builds, investors continue to accumulate positions on the black commodity. Nevertheless, according to the New York Fed, oil tightening is still on and crude demand continues to advance robustly since January 1, in front of weakening global economic data. This development remains bullish DBO shares, but the whooping speculative positioning on crude markets might bring unexpected downside in the following weeks.

Source: New York Fed

Besides, on the supply side, downside risks continue to progress, with signs that the US will further tighten sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, whereas renewed tensions in Libya might wipe out oil output in the country.

In this context, the crude future curve retreated slightly on short-term maturities compared to last week, however, the backwardation configuration still provides an interesting positive roll-yield for DBO.

That being said and with refining inventories at the low end of the range, powerful net long speculative positioning and increasing risks on the supply side, DBO shares should continue to edge higher. Thus, my bullish view on crude markets and DBO is untouched and I maintain my long positioning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.