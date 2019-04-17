IBM: Another Revenue Miss

Shares of technology giant IBM (IBM) are one of Wednesday's losers so far after the company announced its first quarter earnings yesterday afternoon. This was the third straight revenue miss for the company, as the top line continues to be an issue. As this work in progress continues, investors are left waiting for the important Red Hat deal to close later this year.

For the quarter, total revenues came in at $18.18 billion, which missed street estimates by $330 million. This miss is even worse when you consider that after the previous quarter's miss, the street average came down by $230 million in between reports. While IBM did beat by a penny on the bottom line, this was the smallest beat going back to late 2017's earnings misses.

Now I'm sure the bulls will blame the issue on a strengthening dollar, but I don't see this as an appropriate excuse. Anyone that has followed the Dollar Currency Index ("DCI") knows that the US Dollar was up considerably over the prior year period. Also, the DCI's strength since IBM's previous report shouldn't have been enough to cause this size of revenue miss, especially considering reduced expectations. Additionally, management mentioned on the conference call how the stronger dollar reduced expenses and improved other income items due to hedging benefits.

The biggest issue currently is slowing growth in key cloud areas. Cloud revenue growth of 10%, or 12% when adjusting for currencies, was down from 22% (20% ex-currency) from the year ago period. Cloud as a service annual exit run rate was up 10% year over year, or 15% ex-currency, compared to 25% and 20% respectively in Q1 2018. Overall, the company's top line was down 4.7%, and still would have been down nearly 1% when excluding currencies. IBM is not in growth mode currently.

Even though the company beat on the bottom line and cited margin improvement, investors are obviously more focused on the revenue situation. That's why the pending Red Hat (RHT) acquisition is so important, not only because it will add about $4 billion or so to IBM's top line, but it comes with a revenue growth rate of about 15% currently. Time will tell if the massive price, well over $30 billion, will be worth the added debt and multi-year suspension of IBM's buyback plan.

In the coming weeks, IBM is expected to announce its quarterly dividend, which could potentially be a smaller than usual raise. The buyback plan has reduced the share count nicely, helping long term dividend growth, but the company may be conservative with its payout increase given the Red Hat deal. Given the roughly $7 fall in early Wednesday trading, IBM shares have a current forward yield of 4.55%, and that's before any dividend increase. The stock has been a solid income generator in recent years, although shares have not performed as well as the overall market or technology peers.

In the end, investors are certainly disappointed with IBM's quarter, as the large revenue miss has shares down more than 5% in Wednesday trading. While currencies may have hurt the reported growth rates, the dollar's strength was a known going in, and estimates did decline in past few months. IBM's problem right now is getting the overall top line to grow, which makes the pending Red Hat deal even more critical for the future. Perhaps investors will be a little more excited if we get a dividend raise soon, but for now, IBM's situation is not exactly impressive.

