Texas Instruments Earnings Preview: Earnings Are Expected To Decline By 19.5%

Chip manufacturer Texas Instruments (TXN) is set to step into the earnings confessional on Tuesday after the closing bell and will follow the earnings release with a conference call. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.13 for the first quarter on revenue of $3.5 billion.

Texas Instruments earned $1.35 in the first quarter of 2018 which means analysts expect earnings to fall by 19.5%. This is something we are seeing for a number of companies this earnings season - earnings declining on a year-over-year basis. There are several reasons for the expected earnings declines and they just don’t apply to Texas Instruments. The ongoing trade war with China has taken a toll on chip companies as has the slowdown in China’s economy as well as in Europe. Even in the United States we have certain areas of the economic slowdown.

The drop in earnings is something new to Texas Instruments. Over the last three years, the company has seen earnings grow at a rate of 27% per year. In the fourth quarter of 2018, EPS grew by 16%. For 2019 as a whole, analysts expect the company to see an earnings decline of 6%.

Sales have grown at a slower pace than earnings, growing at a rate of 9% per year over the last three years. Sales were down 1% in the fourth quarter and analysts expect sales to decline by 7.6% in the first quarter.

Texas Instruments has some of the best management efficiency measurements I have seen recently. The return on equity is 55.6% and the return on assets is at 23.8%. The profit margin is 42.4% and the operating margin is at 41.97%.

Management has done such a great job for Texas Instruments that the company has been able to increase its dividend for 15 years in a row and they have reduced the number of shares outstanding by 45% since 2004. The current dividend yield is 2.6%.

Several Interesting Developments On The Chart

Texas Instruments had been cruising along for several years, but the stock pulled back in the fourth quarter and it broke below a long-term trend line. The trend was in place from early 2016 through last September and the stock rose over 150% during the run.

After the stock broke below the trend line, we saw a double bottom form in October and December. The stock dipped down to the $86.50-$87 level in both instances. Since the low in December, the stock jumped over 35% from the low to the high.

The rally has moved the stock into overbought territory based on the weekly stochastic readings and the 10-week RSI is close to an overbought reading. Looking at the stock’s performance in the fourth quarter of 2017, the stock has been known to stay in overbought territory for extended periods of time. I would caution however that the company was reporting strong earnings and sales growth at that time.

One other item of note on the chart is how the $115 level has acted as resistance on several occasions since the beginning of 2018. The stock moved above $115 in January, but never closed a week above that price. The stock fell in the first quarter, but rallied back up to that area in the second quarter. Once again, we saw the stock struggle to close a week above the $115 mark before the selloff in the fourth quarter hit. The stock finally managed to close above the threshold last week.

Analysts Have Become More Skeptical On Texas Instruments

Looking at the sentiment for Texas Instruments, several of the indicators have shifted toward a more skeptical stance for the stock. There are 32 analysts covering the stock and only 12 have the stock rated as a “buy” while 19 have the stock rated as a “hold.” There is one “sell” rating on the stock. Looking at the chart below, we see that there has been a reduction in buy ratings over the last three months, from 14 to 12.

I went back and looked at an article I wrote last summer and in July ’18, there were 16 “buy” ratings, 17 “hold” ratings and one “sell” rating. If you have read my articles before, you know I like to view the buy ratings as a percentage of the total ratings. In the case of Texas Instruments, the current percentage is only 37.5% and that is well below average. Even last summer the percentage was only 47%.

The short interest ratio is at 3.90 as of the end of March and that is up from 2.3 at the end of January. The number of shares sold short declined during the two-month period, falling from 19.43 million shares to 17.35 million, but the average daily trading volume fell from 8.44 million to 4.44 million. As a contrarian, I would rather see the short interest ratio climbing as a result of an increase in the number of shares sold short, but it is worth noting that the current reading is the second highest reading of the past year.

Looking at the current options environment, there are 65,955 puts open and 97,947 calls open. I removed the April 18 options series from the equation since they will expire before the earnings announcement. The put/call ratio is at 0.67 and that is low and a sign of bullish sentiment from the options crowd. The put/call ratio was at 0.98 back in January when the fourth quarter results were released and it was at 0.85 last summer ahead of the earnings report.

Overall we see analysts have become more pessimistic on Texas Instruments and option traders are more optimistic. The short interest ratio is higher, but because the average daily trading volume has dropped more than the number of shares sold short.

My Overall Take on Texas Instruments

Overall I like Texas Instruments. The management efficiency measurements are really strong and that is certainly an attraction. I am a little concerned about the earnings decline - if indeed they do decline from last year. It’s never a good thing for a company to see earnings decline, but it is especially concerning when the stock has jumped 35% in approximately four months. I’m not sure investors have prepared themselves for a decline in earnings.

The overbought level is a little concerning as well. I pointed out that the stock moved into and remained in overbought territory for a number of months at the end of 2017, but that was a time when the company was reporting strong earnings and sales growth.

Texas Instruments almost always beats earnings estimates - at least by a penny or two. In the first quarter of 2018, the company beat estimates by $0.24 and that was on April 24. That date marked the low in the stock for the second quarter and it rallied 20% in the next six weeks.

Given the company’s propensity for beating estimates, I look for the actual earnings to beat once again. But it doesn’t really matter whether the company beats estimates or not, it is how investors react that matters because that is what will move the stock.

Given the overbought level of the stock and the mixed outlook from the sentiment indicators, I look for the response to be somewhat muted. Analysts are more bearish and option traders are more bearish. The short interest ratio is higher, but for the wrong reason.

I am somewhat bullish on Texas Instruments, but I don’t think now is the right time to buy the stock. I would look for an opportunity down the road when the stock isn’t overbought and when the earnings are growing again not shrinking. If you own the stock already, it is a great company to own long term and I don’t think it is worth selling at this time. That pretty much makes it a “hold” in my book.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.