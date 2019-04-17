Why Microsoft Remains A Better Buy Over Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) continue to battle in the cloud storage and services market. The cloud market has been key to Microsoft's growth resurgence and Amazon's improving profitability over the past couple of years. With that being said, Microsoft's stock looks to be the better buy for the following reasons:

Microsoft has superior operating margins and ability to generate significantly more free cash flow. Despite Amazon recognizing a record $233 billion in sales last year, low operating margins remain an issue, especially for its core e-commerce business.

Microsoft's valuation is verifiable through fundamental analysis. Amazon's performance is improving, but its valuation remains speculative in my opinion.

Microsoft's balance sheet puts it in a superior position to invest in R&D or execute acquisitions.

Operating Performance - Winner: Microsoft

Both companies are coming off of good years, but I like what I see with Microsoft across the board. Microsoft has seen a resurgence in sales growth, which was 23% during 2018 and 15% so far during 2019 (cloud sales is driving growth). Microsoft has also seen improvements in operating margin during that time period. Amazon continues to grow strongly too, which includes 30% sales growth in 2018. With that being said, I remain unimpressed with Amazon's operating and profit margins. This metric did improve considerably during 2018, but an operating margin that's less than 5% on $233 billion in sales isn't that impressive to me. The issue is Amazon's core business, e-commerce sales and services, basically results in negligible operating profit relative to the amount of revenue produced. It's actually been AWS that has driven the majority of operating profits over the last couple of years. In 2017, AWS was responsible for all of Amazon's operating profit despite only making 10% of overall sales. In 2018, AWS accounted for 59% of Amazon's operating profit on only 11% of overall sales.

Data Source: Amazon SEC Filings

Data Source: Microsoft SEC Filings

Free Cash Flow - Winner: Microsoft

Free cash flow is the most important operating metric and is at the core of how I analyze stocks since it drives investments, acquisitions, dividends, stock repurchases, and debt levels. Microsoft produced approximately twice the amount of free cash flow than Amazon did during 2018, but in reality, this amount is actually much more. I contest that Amazon's reported figures are a little bit misleading given the reporting classification GAAP allows. The problem is Amazon is making about 50% of its property and equipment investments through capital lease obligations, which aren't included in 'capital expenditures' according to GAAP. This basically inflates free cash flow. When property and equipment acquired under capital leases are included, you can see that Amazon only produced $6.3 billion in modified free cash flow during 2018 (instead of $17.3 billion).

Balance Sheet - Winner: Microsoft

Amazon has a decent balance sheet, but Microsoft's is one of the best on the entire stock market. Microsoft has built a cash war chest of $127.7 billion, but more importantly has a net cash balance of $49.3 billion if all debt were to be paid off. This affords Microsoft maximum operating flexibility in terms of R&D investments or acquisition potential. On the other hand, Amazon has a negative net cash balance. Amazon's debt also increased considerably during 2017 given the Whole Foods acquisition and other investments. While $49 billion in debt is minuscule relative to its enterprise value, the rate at which debt is increasing could pose some concern in the future.

Valuation - Winner: Microsoft

I wouldn't consider either stock a bargain right now. Both stocks trade at premiums to peers and have stretched their own historical multiples in recent years. For example, each stock basically trades at double the Price/Sales multiple it did back in 2015 (see chart below). With that being said, I believe Microsoft's premium valuation is reasonable given its historical performance, growth potential, brand, and recession resilience. As I've mentioned above, Amazon's sales growth has been impressive, but when you dig into some of the numbers (i.e., cash flow, sales mix, margins, etc.), the luster tends to wear off. Until Amazon turns its growth into fatter margins and more meaningful free cash flow, I will contest the stock doesn't deserve the lofty premium it currently trades at.

Data by YCharts

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales and PEG Ratio provided by Yahoo Finance.

EV/FCF provided by Ycharts

LT Growth Rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: Amazon

Wall Street appears to be more bullish on Amazon given a larger amount of expected upside and unanimous Buy/Overweight ratings. According to MarketWatch, the average target price for Amazon is $2,128, which represents 14% upside based on the current share price of $1,866. The average target price for Microsoft is $127.80, which represents 6% upside based on the current share price of $120.83.

Conclusion

In my opinion, there's a number of factors that make Microsoft look more attractive when compared to Amazon:

Microsoft trades at a significantly cheaper EV/FCF ratio, which I consider to be the most important valuation multiple. When you consider that Amazon finances a large amount of its capital investments though leases, its modified EV/FCF would look much worse.

Microsoft's valuation is rooted in fundamental analysis, whereas Amazon's still incorporates a large amount of uncertainty and speculation.

Microsoft's enterprise value is comparable to Amazon's, but produces better profits, better free cash flow, and has a better balance sheet.

Microsoft has a $49 billion net cash balance, giving it one of the best cash war chests on the entire market. This gives the company a level of flexibility which only Apple (AAPL) can eclipse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.