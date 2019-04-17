Riot Blockchain Shares Soar As 2018 Results Are Finally Released And The Outlook Improves For Cryptocurrencies.

The company seems to be fairly valued based on the price of bitcoin and its competition, but a highly-probable dilution could change this fact.

Riot Blockchain, a player of this industry, has seen an increase of more than 30% in its share price, amounting to $4.60 per share in the last week.

Upon release of financial results for 2018, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares have climbed 33% from $3.54 per share to $4.71 per share as of April 15, 2019. This increase was fueled by the fact that the company “filed” its results after being late in line with the SEC requirements instead of by the results themselves. Another factor is the recent jump in the prices of cryptocurrencies led by bitcoin at the start of April. But is this move sustainable or just a correction? Let’s find out.

Business

Riot Blockchain, Ltd is a blockchain technologies company based in Castle Rock, Colorado. Most of its revenue is made by mining bitcoin, litecoin and bitcoin cash through its 8,000 mining facilities in Oklahoma.

The company has made acquisitions to diversify its business into the blockchain ecosystem. In fact, due to the difficulty in acquiring new mining equipment from Bitmain and the need for third-party suppliers with substantially higher prices, the company has made acquisitions as its growth strategy. Wholly-owned subsidiaries such as Kairos, Prive, Logical Brokerage (RiotX) and stakes in goNumerical (12.1%) and Tess (+50%) are proof of this strategy. Kairos and Prive were acquired for mining equipment, while Logical Brokerage was acquired for a future cryptocurrency exchange (RiotX), goNumerical for Coinsquare, a Canadian cryptocurrency exchange and Tess for a payment ecosystem (TessPay) along with other blockchain solutions. RIOT also formed Digital Green for identifying environmentally friendly and high-efficiency projects for further mining facilities.

Although the business seems diversified through the already mentioned subsidiaries and minority stakes, the most significant revenue generating activity is mining (+99% of total revenues). This exposes the company to cryptocurrency volatility, mostly from bitcoin, which is the most relevant currency in this case (97% of mining revenues).

At the beginning of the bitcoin era, anyone could have mined a few bitcoins with some commodity graphic cards, but now it takes very specialized mining units to do so and there is a lot of competition in the space. Since miner prices fluctuate in tandem with cryptocurrency prices, a reasonable strategy would be to buy the equipment when those prices are low, but this is hard to implement in practice due to the inability to predict future cryptocurrency prices. In this case, RIOT acquired its miners when bitcoin was trading around the low value of $10,000s, and then it operated them at a median of ~$6,900. So, it’s understandable that cost of revenues ($5.8 million) and depreciation and amortization ($5.3 million) altogether have overcome revenues ($7.8 million) during 2018.

If management would have bought miners when bitcoin was trading below $4,000, it would have been in a better position right now. It would have shown operational strength and made the stock more attractive even though it would be diluted a bit. Resultantly, every bitcoin mined during 2019 would have a far lower cost base, resulting in a higher profit margin.

The difficulty in acquiring new mining equipment from Bitmain and the need for a third-party supplier with substantially higher prices are headwinds for the revenue growth. The management seems to have issues in forecasting the company’s future needs for new miners. This fact can only increase cost of revenues and depreciation and amortization expenditure items. It might determine whether RIOT will become profitable a few years later or earlier than expected. Investors could see this feature as a competitive “disadvantage”. Purchasing miners from third parties and not directly from Bitmain is a sign that other competitors are able to acquire the equipment at cheaper prices from the original supplier and are, at the same time, having lower expenses related to this matter.

Given all these factors, the real opportunity would be establishing a cryptocurrency exchange like Coinbase, Gemini or Kraken, but this field is highly regulated and there is a fierce competition as well. Thus, only a company with a strong economic moat would succeed as a new entrant, and RIOT doesn’t seem to be such a company.

Investors must be warned that RIOT could be suspended from trading in any exchange. The company was initially a science-oriented business, then a research tools one, and in 2017, it started to focus on blockchain services and cryptocurrency mining, abandoning its former businesses completely. This rush into the blockchain technology has increased SEC scrutiny over the company, and this could harm operations and even get the company delisted and suspended from trading in any stock exchange.

Financials

According to the released 10-K for the year 2018, revenues amounted to $7.8 million, representing a Y/Y growth of 2,809%. Net loss was $58 million, and it was mostly attributable to noncash expenses like impairments and stock-based compensation amounting to $45.2 million. These impairments were influenced by the huge decline in cryptocurrency prices. Investors may consider that even with net losses, there is a gross margin of 25% before D&A and it has no long term debt.

Although revenues grew that much in 2018, investors shouldn’t expect RIOT to grow like that in 2019. In fact, if cryptocurrency prices continue the growth achieved in Q1, full year revenues could be flat to 2018 or, in the best scenario, a slight 40% growth compared to the 2018 growth rate. So, if the company doesn’t grow its mining capacity or doesn’t add more revenue streams, the stock may fall even in the environment of increasing cryptocurrency prices. Also, with $932,015 of cash, cash equivalents and digital currencies on hand at the end of 2018 and a cash-burn rate of $3-$4 million per month, the company will need equity or debt financing to fund operations for the next twelve months as mentioned in its annual report:

Source: 2018 10-K Filing

If the company raises more equity or debt, share prices would probably decrease as the total shares outstanding grow or its indebtedness grows. In January, it raised $3 million in bridge financing with a syndicate of lenders, so it could fund operations for the short-term. This debt issuance has more sense as cryptocurrencies were cheaper at that time than they are now, so it seems that management is waiting for a better momentum to raise funds through equity issuances.

Valuation

With expected revenues of $11.6 million for 2019 and a share price of $4.71, the Forward EV/Revenues ration is 5.85x. These revenues are based on a very optimistic assumption of 1600 bitcoins mined during the year (400 per month) and the latter’s price growing steadily to $11,500 by the end of the year.

The stock seems overvalued as compared to the competition mentioned in the 2018 10-K Filing. The following table summarizes this comparison:

Company Forward EV/Revenues Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 5.85x MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCQB:MGTI) 2.80x HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (OTCQX:HVBTF) 1.98x Hut 8 Mining Corp (OTCQX:HUTMF) 0.42x DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:DMGGF) 0.29x Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) 0.01x

Source: Author’s making with YCharts.com data.

MGT and HIVE, with gross margins of -72% and -51% respectively and Y/Y revenue growth rates of 60% (stronger growth because it was already mining in 2017) and 600% respectively, are the best matches for RIOT. Meanwhile, RIOT features a -40% gross margin and Y/Y revenue growth of 2800% (weaker figure because of little mining operations in 2017), making its 5.85x forward EV/Revenues ratio to make sense although the above table makes you think about overvaluation.

On the other hand, the stock fluctuates very closely to the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It signals that the share price must be justified by this behavior. The following chart shows how closely the stock has been related to bitcoin, litecoin and bitcoin cash prices over the last three years:

Source: YCharts.com

Although the stock seems fairly valued considering current prices of cryptocurrencies and the comparison with competitors, I wouldn’t recommend to buy it. Investors should wait for more results such as progress on RiotX and wait for management to show more operational efficiency.

Conclusion

A better outlook for cryptocurrencies and a better financial position than competitors would make you think that this stock is poised for more growth, but it’s not that simple. If the company doesn’t show signs of operational improvement, doesn’t raise large sums of funds or there is no progress with RiotX, shares could tumble. The company has suffered from some operational issues, overall industry trends during 2018 and liquidity shortage mostly in Q4 2018. Even though it shows an outstanding revenue growth rate of 2800%, its gross margin is negative (including depreciation and amortization) and its cash-burn rate amounts to $44 million per year. This cash-burning rate and the liquidity shortage will force the company to raise funds during Q2 2019. The company will need cash to buy more miners, prepare its RiotX exchange and fund normal operations. Considering these facts combined with continued growth in cryptocurrencies, the stock price could either increase or decrease this year. We will keep following the events and continue to inform investors on RIOT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.