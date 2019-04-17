Tricon Capital: Favorable Outlook In 2019

The company should be able to continue to benefit from strong market fundamentals in its key markets.

Investment Thesis

Tricon Capital Group (OTC:TCNGF) (TSX:TCN) saw solid growth in same property net operating income in Q4 2018. Looking forward, its SPNOI growth momentum should continue thanks to strong fundamentals in its key Sunbelt markets and in Toronto. This should also lead to net operating income margin expansion. The company pays a steadily increasing dividend and is currently trading at P/B ratio below its historical average. We believe Tricon is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments

In Q4 2018, Tricon saw its SPNOI grew by 8.6%. This was primarily driven by a 6.1% increase in same property rental growth. In addition, NOI margin expanded by 150 basis points to 62.6%. In its latest conference call, management appears to be confident about margin expansion in 2019 primarily due to SPNOI growth in its major markets.

Reasons why we like Tricon Capital Group and its portfolio

Most of Tricon’s AUM are located in Sunbelt region

Tricon has a total of C$5.7 billion of assets under management. As can be seen from the map below, most of its AUMs are located in the U.S. Sunbelt markets. We like Tricon’s focus as these markets have much higher population growth and employment growth rates than the national average. In fact, its major markets such as Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, and California are among the 10 highest population growth States between 2017 and 2018.

Source: April 2019 Presentation

Favorable demographic trend

In the United States, homeownership rate has been on a declining trend since 2005 (see chart below). PwC, a research organization, believes that this has to do with many people, whether retired or millennial, who prefer to live in “high-end, highly amenitized, connected, urban-chic communities.”

Source: Camden Properties November 2018 Presentation

This is exactly what the chart below shows. As can be seen from the chart, percentage of young people aged 20~34 years old who prefer to rent than own is expected to reach over 68% by 2020. We believe Tricon’s focus in Sunbelt markets with strong job and population growth rates will benefit greatly from this new demographic trend in the United States.

Source: Camden Properties November 2018 Presentation

Acquisition of Starlight U.S. Multi-Family Core Fund is beneficial

On April 2, 2019, Tricon announced that it would acquire Starlight U.S. Multi-Family Core Fund (the “Fund”). The Fund consists of a portfolio of 7,300 Multi-Family units mostly located in the sunbelt region. Like Tricon’s AUM, the Fund portfolio markets have higher household growth and employment growth. As can be seen from the two charts below, the Funds’ markets have a 5-year average household growth rate of 2.4% in the past 5 years. This was much higher than the U.S. average of 0.9%. Similarly, the Fund’s average historical employment growth rate of 3% was also higher than the U.S. average of 1.8%.

Source: Acquisition Presentation

Strong development pipeline in Toronto multi-family market

Besides its presence in the United States, Tricon also has a robust development pipeline of multi-family residential properties in Toronto, Canada. Below is a table that shows Tricon’s development pipeline. As can be seen from the table, there are currently 6 projects in its development pipeline. Tricon’s The Selby project has reached completion in Q4 2018. Its development projects should gradually contribute to rental revenue growth in the next few years.

Source: April 2019 Presentation

We like Tricon’s development pipeline in Toronto for the following reasons. First, Canada welcomes about 300 thousand immigrants annually, and about one third of the new immigrants choose to settle in Ontario. A majority of these immigrants choose to reside in Toronto. New immigrants should help to keep the demand for rental units at a high level. Second, there are not enough supplies to meet the healthy demand in Toronto. According to a publication by Urbanation Canada, Toronto’s housing market is currently undersupplied. The organization estimates that there will be an annual shortage of about 10,000 units of rental housing stock in Toronto through 2021. Third, the strong demand for residential rental units have created favorable leasing spreads. In fact, average rental rate has gone up by nearly 10% in 2018 alone. We expect this momentum to continue in 2019.

Valuation Analysis

Tricon trades at a price to book value of 0.976x. This is significantly below its 5-year average of 1.31x. Tricon currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 per share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend of C$0.28 per share. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 1.91% is towards the low end of its 5-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Although people always need to find a place to live, it will be challenging for Tricon to raise rental rates in an economic downturn. This is because layoffs will likely result in lower demand for apartment rentals.

Elevated supply risk

Favorable long-term demographic tailwind and demand for apartments has resulted in elevated supply in many markets in the U.S. If these markets are not able to absorb the new supply (e.g. lower demand as a result of a recession), it may become challenging for Tricon to raise its rental rate and continue to enjoy good revenue growth. In addition, it may be challenging to sell some of its newly built units at a good capitalization rate.

Investor Takeaway

We like Tricon business and its strategy to focus in markets in the Sunbelt region and in Toronto. We think the company can continue to grow its top and bottom lines thanks to favorable residential market fundamentals. Hence, Tricon is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.