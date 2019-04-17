Minerva Neurosciences: A Lacklustre Proposition All Around

NERV only has limited rights to seltorexant and we question partner JNJ's commitment to the program.

Clinical development of lead compound roluperidone was conducted in Russia and Eastern Europe, with 2 Eastern European countries now barring NERV from enrolling patients in a PhIII trial.

Introduction

Prior coverage on SeekingAlpha has painted a rosy picture of Minerva Neurosciences (NERV), in turn suggesting that the stock might become the 'next Celator' Pharmaceuticals (CPXX), that the stock was undervalued despite a prior run-up, or that the company's lead compound could pose a challenge to established neuro-psych player Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD):

The majority of NERV coverage on SA has been bullish or very bullish over the past 3 years. Source: SeekingAlpha

The company’s lead molecule, MIN-101 or ‘Roluperidone’, has been described as having ‘huge potential’ in schizophrenia. This may risk misleading readers, in my opinion. Source: SeekingAlpha

The contributor cited in the above screenshot, who described MIN-101/roluperidone as having 'huge potential in schizophrenia', just published a follow-up article which once more concludes on a bullish note after what appears like a thorough review of the competitive landscape for roluperidone.

Prompted by such favorable coverage & my deep interest in CNS drug development, I decided to have a deeper look and came to my own conclusions, which I'll outline below.

What I found, in essence, is that the company’s lead molecules - roluperidone and seltorexant – have weak IP and are subject to unfavorable licensing terms, respectively. In addition, both molecules are up against very capable competitors who have a time-to-market advantage, and I found that prior discussion of the competition, though seemingly exhaustive, misses the mark. Finally, the company’s choices in running clinical trials for schizophrenia drug candidate roluperidone seem highly questionable.

Lead compound roluperidone suffers from weak IP and a questionable clinical trial program

The origins of NERV’s current portfolio components is summarized in the company’s 10K filing:

Source: company 10K

Thus, lead drug Roluperidone & MIN-117 are in-licensed from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma; Seltorexant is in-licensed from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and MIN-301 looks to have been onboarded via the acquisition of an obscure entity called ‘Mind-NRG Sarl’, officially incorporated in Switzerland. I could not find any meaningful background info on this (shell?) corporation online.

It has been noted that Roluperidone, the company’s drug candidate for negative symptoms of schizophrenia, only has composition-of-matter IP protections in the U.S. extending to 2021, a weak proposition even when taking patent restoration into account:

Source: SeekingAlpha comment section

Assuming - optimistically - that the drug could be approved next year on the basis of the company’s ongoing, single PhIII trial, NERV and potential partners would be looking at no more than 6 years of exclusivity in an indication where 5-6 years are typically required to ramp up sales.

Furthermore, NERV’s development program for roluperidone raises major red flags with me: the company ran its PhII trial mostly in Russia, and several Eastern European countries have barred the company from enrolling patients in the ongoing PhIII trial on their territory, as discussed by SA contributor ‘Clover Biotech’:

Source

This is a peculiar development, and the entire premise of running psychiatric trials in Russia and Eastern Europe instead of doing so in Western Europe and the United States comes across as sketchy (potential data integrity issues, possibly inferior psychiatric standard of care, imperfect ethnic overlap with the US population).

In summary, while NERV bulls are correct to point out that Roluperidone could be the first drug explicitly approved for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, they are brushing over:

A questionable clinical trial program focused on Eastern Europe and Russia & unexplained rejection of trial enrollment by 2 Eastern European countries

Weak IP

The possibility that additional - US-centric - trials could be required to confirm outcomes from the ongoing PhIII trial, or to confirm long-term outcomes & safety profile of the drug.

The strongest competitor to roluperidone has gone unacknowledged

In his most recent bullish take on NERV, contributor 'Biotech Beast' has drawn up what seems like an extensive list of potential competitors to roluperidone. I contend that this list, which contains reformulated drugs and an obscure PhIV trial in China, misses the mark by failing to discuss what I consider the biggest competitive threat to any 'targeted' therapy of the negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

While not directly competing with Roluperidone on paper, it should be noted that Intra-cellular Therapies (ITCI) last year completed a rolling submission for their new schizophrenia drug lumateperone, which was tested in >1000 patients and found to be much safer than existing SOC in schizophrenia. ITCI has onboarded some of the best neuro-psych regulatory & commercial talent in the industry and I expect FDA to approve the drug in September with a clean label. Lumateperone has shown a positive impact on negative symptoms of schizophrenia, which together with its benign safety profile, positions it to become the new SOC in schizophrenia going forward. I wonder whether patients who will experience sufficient control of their negative symptoms on lumateperone would require an additional prescription of roluperidone.

While comprehensive consideration of lumateperone's dataset & commercial prospects warrants a separate write-up, the fact that the drug could reach the market long before roluperidone & eat away at the perceived opportunity in negative symptoms represents an additional caveat to the NERV bullish thesis in my opinion.

Seltorexant: promising on paper, trounced by advanced competition & unfavorable partnership terms with JNJ

The company is testing its second most advanced compound, seltorexant, as an adjunctive treatment of MDD with comorbid insomnia. Seltorexant is a orexin receptor 2 antagonist, which I personally find quite intriguing in terms of MOA. The drug is currently in PhII testing.

Despite featuring a cool MOA, the seltorexant situation is not as clear-cut as it seems for NERV investors. Under its agreement with Johnson&Johnson (JNJ), NERV only has rights to ex-US:

“In addition, in February 2014 we entered into a co-development and license agreement with Janssen, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Pursuant to this agreement, subsequently amended in June 2017, we are co-developing seltorexant and have the right to commercialize this compound in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway, or the Minerva Territory, subject to royalty payments to Janssen, with Janssen having commercialization rights outside of the Minerva Territory, subject to royalty payments to us.

Source: company 10K

The JNJ / NERV collaboration agreement was amended in 2017 on terms that suggest that JNJ have little interest in the insomnia indication, and ‘decision point 4’ coming up in 2H 2019 could see JNJ pull out altogether:

"In June 2017, we entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to the co-development and license agreement with Janssen dated February 13, 2014 (the “Agreement”). [...] Under the Amendment, Janssen has waived its right to royalties on seltorexant insomnia sales in the Minerva Territory. [...] As a result of the Amendment, we assumed strategic control of matters relating to the clinical development of seltorexant for insomnia and have no further financial obligations until after Decision Point 4. After Decision Point 4, both we and Janssen have the right to opt-out of the Agreement. If we opt-out, we collect a royalty on worldwide sales of seltorexant in the single digits with no further obligations to Janssen. If Janssen opts-out, the Minerva Territory would be expanded to include North America and we would pay Janssen royalties on sales of seltorexant outside of the insomnia indication in the single digits. If both parties elect to continue past Decision Point 4 into Phase 3, we would be obligated to fund the clinical trials related to insomnia, receive up to $40 million in milestone payments from Janssen, and be responsible for 40% of all costs incurred in the Phase 3 aMDD program.

Source: company 10K

While NERV 'assuming strategic control' over seltorexant in insomnia may sound like a positive, the amended agreement reads to me like a pre-divorce filing on behalf of JNJ. Perhaps this gentle backing-off by JNJ comes down to strong emerging competition which is bound to reach the market long before seltorexant:

Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) and Purdue pharma recently reported positive interim (6 month) data from their second PhIII trial of a drug that is similar to seltorexant (same MOA), in insomnia. Eisai & Purdue filed their NDA for this drug late last year, meaning approval in the U.S. is expected to occur this year.

While the Eisai/Purdue drug is being studied in insomnia and not in MDD with comorbid insomnia like the NERV drug, I am convinced that approval in insomnia will automatically lead to adoption in MDD patients with insomnia. Conversely, given that both the Eisai/Purdue and NERV drugs appear to essentially improve sleep, it is unclear to me that seltorexant would show significant benefit in MDD beyond improving sleep.

In other words, I believe that Eisai/Purdue have this MOA & indication in their pocket, with the burden of proof squarely on NERV that they have a meaningful safety or efficacy advantage. NERV may find it difficult to raise sufficient funds to run the required long-term PhIII trials to support such claims, and the company does not exactly have a track record of clinical trial excellence. A JNJ opt-out from the program, which is a possibility in 2H 2019, could be devastating.

MIN-117: unclear MOA & limited commercial opportunity

I’ll give MIN-117 a very quick rundown: if it looks like a classic anti-depressant, swims like a classic anti-depressant, and quacks like a classic anti-depressant…

Based on presumed MOA & the molecule’s dataset so far, there is little reason to get excited about MIN-117, NERV’s monotherapy candidate for certain MDD patients. NERV themselves describe the drug’s efficacy in PhIIa as “similar to [that] observed with currently marketed antidepressants”. What's the point? As I previously discussed, recent advances by the likes of JNJ and Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) have raised the bar for new MDD therapies significantly.

Fellow contributor Kenneth Pittman, MD, sums it up as follows:

Source: SeekingAlpha comment section

Conclusion

Between a compromised clinical development program for a molecule with weak IP facing a capable competitor in schizophrenia, an interesting molecule in MDD / insomnia which suffers from unfavorable partnership terms and upcoming big pharma competition, and a me-too MDD drug, I don’t see NERV advancing anything that is either particularly promising or well-positioned. A potential Parkinson's therapy is in preclinical development, warranting no commentary at present. All in all, I fail to see significant upside in NERV shares, and potential negative regulatory developments, a potential rescinding of their JNJ partnership and competing efforts that are set to reach the market long before roluperidone and seltorexant, all look like substantial negative catalysts to me.

NERV had $88m in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2018 and expects that these funds are "sufficient to meet [their] cash commitments for at least the next 12 months". NERV's Mcap stands at $285m at the time of writing.

