Citigroup Making Slow Progress, Which Is Still Better Than What's Priced In

Citi is still a long way from being a "great" bank, but it's better than what is priced into the shares and the valuation here continues to look attractive.

Core retail banking is a little sluggish, but not any more so than it is for other large banking peers, and Citi is actually doing better than average by some metrics.

Being somewhat bullish on Citigroup (C), mostly in the “it’s really not that bad” sense, has felt a little lonely at times, but the shares do seem to have started reflecting a bit of the slow progress that has been underway here. The shares outperformed banking peers over the past year by more than 5% and by a similar amount over the last three months and management has reiterated its target for a return on tangible common equity of more than 13% by the end of 2020.

If we’re only talking about quality, I wouldn’t recommend Citi over JPMorgan (JPM), U.S. Bancorp (USB), PNC (PNC), or BB&T (BBT) (and that list could probably go on a while…). But factoring in the substantial apparent discount to value, and Citi looks like an interesting risk/reward proposition, particularly as the bank’s non-US banking exposure could help offset some of the cycle risk in the U.S. banking sector.

Better I-Banking/Trading And Expenses Boost The First Quarter

While Citi did boost a pretty good core EPS beat for the first quarter, I suppose there’s an argument to be made that it didn’t beat in the most desirable way. Given the inherent volatility in trading and investment banking, investors tend to discount the beats and misses that are driven by these businesses; while the core retail banking performance was “okay”, Citi still needs to be better than okay to change hearts and minds.

Overall revenue declined about 1% yoy on an adjusted basis, but rebounded 8% from the fourth quarter on stronger trading results. The Global Consumer Banking operation posted 4% yoy adjusted growth, though revenue was down 1% qoq in the North American business – on par with the flat qoq performance of JPMorgan’s CCB segment, the flat-to-slightly-down performance of PNC, and a little better than the 3% declines at Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America’s (BAC) consumer business. Asia was up modestly (up 2% qoq in local currency), while Latin American was down 2% on ongoing softness in Mexico.

While Citi’s banking and trading business saw a 2% year-over-year revenue decline, revenue rebounded 18% sequentially, with fixed income trading revenue up 77% and equity trading revenue up 26%.

Overall, net interest income rose 5% yoy and fell 1% qoq, with NIM up slightly (8bp) from last year and the prior quarter (1bp). Overall fee-based income fell 11% yoy and rose 30% sequentially.

Operating expenses fell 3% from the prior year, beating expectations as management continues to deliver on its efficiency targets. Pre-provision profits rose about 3% on an adjusted basis (up 10% qoq), with Global Consumer Banking driving the growth and coming in about 3% higher than expected, while ICG was down about 2% but 7% better than expected.

Core Banking Doing Okay

On the retail side, Citi is split almost 50/50 between its retail lending operations and cards in terms of loans. Non-card consumer lending was weak this quarter, but that’s not altogether surprising giving top-level data from the Fed regarding consumer loan growth in the first quarter. Still, looking at average balances, there was growth in loans and deposits for Citi’s U.S. banking operations this quarter, and that will likely have it on the right side of average for this quarter, and I’d note that Citi compares pretty well with its larger peers in terms of deposit beta and non-interest-bearing deposit erosion.

Card loans rose 2% year over year and 5% qoq, and although North American card volume remains healthy (up more than 6%), JPMorgan is still doing better here (card volume was up 10% in the first quarter). Card credit losses are ticking up, but not at a pace that concerns me or that seems unusual relative to this point in the cycle. One item of note, based on management presentation at conferences, is that it looks like the company is choosing to sacrifice some business in the interest of quality. Citi has been holding the line on approvals within its merchant card business at a time when others are being more liberal – this is creating some tension with those merchants (who want the fees that come with consumers using those cards), but it could help Citi when the cycle really rolls over.

Citi’s Mexican operations aren’t doing as well at this point, but looking at other players like BBVA (BBVA) and ScotiaBank (BNS), I think Citi’s challenges are largely macro-related. Things have slowed down a bit in Mexico under the new administration, with more caution on the part of businesses and consumers as they wait to see if, when, and how the government will go about implementing campaign promises.

The Outlook

The cycle is going to be more of a challenge from here, as Citi’s CEO was relatively more cautious about the growth outlook and GDP than other bank managements have been, and Citi management has already expressed its belief that they believe the banking sector is past the peak of the cycle. Now, “past the peak” doesn’t mean “we’re all doomed!”, but it does mean that growth is likely going to be harder to come by and revisions are more likely to be to the downside.

Specific to Citi, I think there are ongoing opportunities to benefit from the restructuring plans underway, and I likewise think that a recovery in Mexico can help offset pressures in the U.S. to a small extent. I do have some concerns about rising competition from national digital banks from JPMorgan, Bank of America, PNC, et al, but Citi is doing this as well and its large card business does give it some leverage in launching banking services outside of its traditional branch footprint.

I haven’t made many changes to my model, though the better performance on expenses and credit over the last few quarters has led to some modest upward revisions. I’m still not looking for exceptional growth here, as I think the long-term growth rate for adjusted core earnings will likely be in the neighborhood of 2% to 3%.

Still, that level of earnings growth can support a fair value in the $80’s, as can a ROTCE of better than 11% for 2019 (through my ROTE-P/TBV valuation approach).

The Bottom Line

Citi’s recent performance is no threat to the likes of JPMorgan, PNC, or U.S. Bancorp when you want to talk about the best run large banks in the U.S., but the performance has been getting better and I think there’s still a significant reluctance on the part of investors to acknowledge that improvement. Citi’s eccentric retail banking platform is a challenge, and there are still risks that management will fall short of its current targets, but I think the shares continue to price in a weak performance expectation that doesn’t seem fully justified by how the bank is performing now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.