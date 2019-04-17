Alcoa: Q1 Earnings Preview

Alcoa (AA) is scheduled to present their Q1 2019 earnings on 17th April 2019. While F-Stat are anticipating better than expected Q1 results, its more than likely that aluminum market dynamics will prevent FY2019 from ending on a high note.

Price Sensitivity

AA is split into three Business Segments: Bauxite, Alumina and Aluminum. The company mines Bauxite ore which is then refined into alumina. The alumina is sold to internal and external aluminum smelter customers; around 2/3rds of the alumina is sold to external customers who process it into industrial chemical products while the remainder is transferred to the Aluminum Segment. Alcoa’s smelting and casting operations produce primary aluminum products, almost all of which are sold to external customers, however a portion of this aluminum is consumed by the rolling mill.

The firms operations are based around the mining of Bauxite and the production of Aluminum and Alumina. As such, AAs revenues are dependent on the market price of alumina and aluminum.

Revenue growth is very closely linked to the prices of alumina and aluminum, both of which have felt a good degree of weakness over the past year.

Aluminum prices were propped up by 2 key events impacting supply in 2018.

Aluminum was able to reach a multiyear high in April 2018 following US sanctions and protectionist measures raised against 24 Russian oligarchs including Oleg Deripaska who owns a majority stake in Rusal, one of the biggest aluminum producers worldwide and the largest aluminum producer outside of China. Alcoa saw quarterly revenues falling by Q3 2018 as Aluminum prices began their descent from their April peak of US$2,597 on the LME.

Prices fell swiftly from these highs but found renewed strength in the 4th quarter when prices of aluminum neared US$2,250 on news from Norsk Hydro. The supply of alumina was at risk due to Norsk Hydro suspending some of its activities in Brazil because of environmental regulations from the Brazilian government. The lower availability of alumina adversely affects the availability of refined aluminum, causing the rise in aluminum prices.

In spite of these events, aluminum prices trended downwards in 2018 due mostly to the stronger US dollar, weaker Chinese macro figures and trade tensions bringing uncertainty into the market. As prices began to crash down to US$1,822 (-21%) in December 2018, so too did Alcoa’s topline which decreased by 7% between Q2-Q4.

Q1 2019

As we move into Q1 2019, aluminum and alumina prices over the first 3 months of the year should give a good indication of how the company has faired. Aluminum prices showed signs of recovery in Q1 due to China/US relations including the proposed tariff on aluminium imports, and potential capacity shocks. The higher than expected price of the metals should lead to a less negative topline.

Trade tensions between US and China had been weighing on global growth prospects and metal prices late in 2018. The outlook seemed more positive in Q1 2019, when Trump postponed the 1st March 2019 tariff hike, signalling to the market that the 2 largest world economies may be veering towards de-escalation of their trade dispute.

Following the postponement, aluminum prices reached a 3-month peak on March 20th, after a cyber-attack on Norsk Hydro caused its smelters to switch to manual operation and some extrusion plants to be shut.

These events allowed aluminum prices to trend upwards in Q1 2019 as prices appreciated by over 2%

Aluminum Segment margins will be aided by the relatively low price of Alumina in Q1. This low price is likely caused by the ongoing issues with Alumina supply at Norsk Hydro.

Q2-Q4 2019

We expect Q2-Q4 to be overall negative for AA.

Although Chinese economic stimulus is expected to buoy metal demand and prices in H2 2019, aluminum will not be able to keep pace as capacity will increase along with price. The aforementioned price increase over Q1 meant that more Chinese aluminum smelters are again making profits after months of consistent losses. The higher price environment will lead to production growth which will prevent any meaningful increases in price.

Increased production growth is supported by the fact that China imported a record-high quantity of bauxite in February in preparation for the increase in output. China imported an extra 1.14m metric tons of bauxite between January and February (Total February import: 9.41m metric tons). The market has already seen indications of capacity increases in China, Aluminum Insider reported towards the end of March that:

Shanxi Chinalco Huarun revealed a plan to bump aluminum capacity by 125k metric tons

Henan Longsheng New Materials Technology began construction of 80k metric tons per annum of aluminum strip and sheet processing capacity at its plant

A municipal government in the Northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi gave the go-ahead to a 4.8m metric ton per annum alumina refinery to East Hope Group

It is likely that prices will rise significantly through 2019, however large drawdowns are also unlikely. This view is shared by Bank of America, who upgraded Aluminum Corp of China Limited this month, on the basis of Aluminum Prices having bottomed.

Conclusion

Since 2016, AA has consistently grown both their top and bottom lines. However weakness in the aluminum market points to a period of negative growth.

We believe that AA achieved a higher realized price in Q1 than many analysts were expecting. It is interesting to note that Goldmansachs upgraded AA right at the lowest price point on 14th January 2019. Higher realized prices, should allow for better than expected levels of revenue to kick off FY2019. Wall Street expects a 12% decline from Q4 and a 18.4% decline Y-o-Y to US$2,727m. This is far too sharp a drop for a relatively mild decrease in average prices from Q4 and does not factor in the more recent price strength seen in March.

Moving further in2019, we expect AA to struggle to achieve Revenue growth and forecast that FY 2019 revenue will drop by c.10%, with a less pronounced fall in EPS due to margin improvements.

