DBE: Strange ETF, Strong Buy

Natural gas is moderately bullish but we will need to see how summer builds progress to get a full assessment.

Crude, gasoline, and distillate are all respectively bullish and the fundamental picture suggests this bullishness will continue for a few months.

For holders of the Invesco DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (DBE), it’s been a great year. Capturing the strength of the rally which started in early January, holders have seen shares outperform the S&P 500 by nearly 10% in a consistent upwards trend.

For long term holders unfortunately, shares have not performed so well with holdings down over 17% since energy commodity prices peaked in late 2018.

In this article I will dig into the mechanics of DBE to help understand historic price movements and examine the current catalysts present for growth in the energy commodities today. It is my belief that the momentum we see in DBE will continue due to several fundamental factors and that further price upside is in its future.

DBE seeks to track the DBIQ Optimum Yield Energy Index. This index is created by Deutsche Bank and holds a basket of energy futures contracts in such a way as to maximize roll yield. As I discussed in my article yesterday about another Invesco ETF based on DBIQ’s methodology, Deutsche Bank seems to do an excellent job at actively managing roll yield in such a way as to outperform popular alternatives. In this piece, I will not focus on roll yield beyond simply saying that DBIQ does it well and it’s one of the best actively managed rolling products I’ve seen in the energy space with a proven history of outperforming popular alternatives.

As I examined the holdings of DBE, I was struck by how incredibly odd the instrument is. For example, take a look at what the ETF is actually exposed to right now. It is holding gasoline, distillate, WTI, and Brent – and these holdings make up about 90% of assets. If you’re unfamiliar with energy, you might say, “yeah, that’s because they want broad exposure to the primary financially traded energy commodities.” But the problem here is this – these instruments are highly correlated. This is essentially like just putting on one big trade - and a position 90% concentrated in any of the individual commodities would likely give a highly similar result to the ETF itself. For example, here is the chart of the major commodities which represent about 90% of the exposure and the average of their prices (which is essentially what DBE holds since the commodities are almost equally weighted).

The case is pretty clear from the data shown above, but if you would like additional proof that these instruments are highly correlated, here is a correlation table of the different commodities using 52 weeks of weekly data.

If you’re unfamiliar with correlation and what these numbers mean, this basically just indicates that everything is very similar. When you hold DBE, you’re not holding a basket of a variety of fruit - you’re basically holding a basket of different types of apples and it’s being called a basket of fruit.

Proponents of DBE will point out that it also holds natural gas, but with natural gas representing only 10% of total holdings, it seems more of an afterthought compared to the main petroleum and petroleum products feature.

So what does this mean? What is the relevance to investors? The relevance here is this – if you have purchased DBE believing that you are gaining broad exposure to the energy commodities, it’s important to realize that you’re really just holding a number of products which basically track each other. If crude has a great year, you’re almost certain that all of the other holdings (excluding the sliver of natural gas) has a great year as well.

Despite this clear correlation however, we can still benefit from a fundamental analysis of these individual components. It is my belief that not only is crude oil bullish (which in and of itself would mean that DBE is bullish based on high correlations), but also the products (gasoline and distillate) are each respectively bullish as well.

Crude Oil

First, let’s jump into crude oil. The United States has been oversupplied crude for several quarters but in recent weeks we have seen inventories start to flirt with the 5-year average as seen in the following chart.

We have essentially seen a situation in which inventories have drawn down in response to some of the lowest import figures in several years, continuously growing exports, and strong refinery utilization. These factors have driven inventories to the 5-year average and have caused market structure to rally from a steep level of contango to now trading at backwardation.

It is my belief that the bullishness (and backwardation) will remain in the market until we are through with summer driving season. As we will discuss in the gasoline section, demand for gasoline is incredibly strong and given that we haven’t even entered driving season, we are bound to see additional demand as seasonal norms kick in. This will likely keep crude in backwardation which will continue the positive roll environment for holders of DBE as well as flat price appreciation.

Gasoline

The gasoline inventory situation is similar to crude in that for the last 4 months, we have seen inventories collapse versus the 5-year average.

Gasoline stocks started the year with a massive overbuild. As you can see in the chart above, this crushed the gas crack (difference between RBOB and WTI). Since then, historic demand has pulled inventories to now be beneath the 5-year average in a move which has led to gasoline widening its lead versus crude by up to $20/bbl. In other words, gasoline is strong and due to summer driving season immediately approaching, gasoline is likely to remain strong.

DistillateThe distillate picture has remained constant since August of 2017. And that picture is one of strength as seen by inventories consistently drawing down versus the 5-year average.

As inventories have drawn down, distillate cracks have remained strong. Recent weeks have seen a pullback in the distillate crack, but a crack of $20/bbl is still very strong versus historic levels. Until distillate is able to climb above its 5-year average, I’d expect the NYMEX contract to remain anywhere from $15-20/bbl over the WTI contract.

Natural Gas

Natural gas is entering a season of builds following a moderate to strong winter.

As you can see in the chart above, natural gas tends to follow a highly season and largely predictable pattern in which it draws during the winter and builds during the summer. The intensity of the seasons impacts fundamentals either bullishly or bearishly. Right now, I’m moderately bullish natural gas based on the fact that we’re beginning a build season at a sapped level versus historic norms. If we see another strong summer of power burn, inventories will likely hover near the bottom of the 5-year range, giving us another winter of lower stocks. In other words, natural gas is bullish until proven otherwise by developments this summer.

Putting it all together

As I mentioned earlier, if you’re holding DBE, you’re largely holding one big, highly correlated trade. Brent, WTI, RBOB, and distillate are all highly correlated with the lowest correlation over the last year coming in at just under 0.8 (WTI versus gasoline). This said, you honestly could do a fundamental analysis of any of the individual components and get a pretty good picture of where DBE is headed.

In our case, crude, gasoline, distillate, and natural gas all have bullish fundamentals. In light of the overall bullishness of the energy complex, it makes a lot of sense to hold DBE. My recommendation is to hold DBE until we are through the driving season (late summer) to capture the ongoing rally and tightness of supply seen across the energy complex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.