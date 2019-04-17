Merck's Keytruda + Galectin's Belapectin (GR-MD-02): Thoughts On The Evidence

Galectin Therapeutics' imminent rights offering provides a unique investment opportunity. With financial backing from Uline founder Richard Uihlein, investor focus will be on data considerations and less on financing concerns.

Some interesting recent studies are presented, including a human study on the use of galectin-3 as a biomarker and a mouse study on the effect of galectin-3 on T-cells.

Preface

In September 2018, I contributed to Vision and Value's blog article GR-MD-02: Keytruda's Partner. A long read, but a very good source of essential research if I do say so myself…

More articles have come out since by both Vision and Value and First Genesis Consulting, while galectin-3 fundamental research has accelerated.

So, without regurgitating too much of what was already written, here is a current and brief assessment of where we stand, with some very interesting findings from the last few months of research into galectin-3, a protein found throughout the human body.

Merck's Keytruda

In the summer of 2018, Kate Yandell of CancerToday wrote, "six checkpoint inhibitors are now FDA-approved to treat 1​2 types of cancer." Among them, Merck's (MRK) Keytruda is a heavyweight; in Q4 2018, Keytruda made up $2.15B of sales. Second in line was Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo, at $1.8B.

The one hitch with Keytruda and similar drugs is that not everyone's immune systems work with it. The immune system is highly complex and not yet fully understood. Thus, many small biotechs for the past few years have been scrambling to combine their drug with Keytruda to see if it makes a difference in response rates.

But such trials are fraught with risks and uncertainty; mouse models don't necessarily predict efficacy in humans and small (tiny) biotechs can and do make mistakes in trial design while investors misunderstand the scope of such trials; for example, as I wrote about, this was the case for Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) last year.

With Nektar (NKTR), however, the story was reversed. Its combo trial data with Opdivo launched the company from mid $12s per share in 2017 to at one point over $100 in 2018. But for every NKTR, there is quite a bit more than one JNCE...

Cancer Biomarkers

Keytruda and its competitors currently remain very expensive treatments, and regardless of their efficacy in responsive patients, alternatives do exist and are increasing daily. When time is of the essence (like in cancer), it is critical to find the correct biomarkers, such as can be found with Invitae's technology (NVTA), or going a step further, assembling an exact treatment like with Genocea's (GNCA) ATLAS technology.

A Galectin biomarker was recently trialed in a small population of 34 patients suffering from NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) and treated with Keytruda, as also reported by Vision and Value's "The Galectin Signature".

As I wrote about in my Jounce article:

Thus, it is critical to establish the correct therapy as quickly as possible. In the case of the aforementioned trial, about 90% of patients with high "galectin-3 tumor expression (score 3+) showed an early and dramatic progression of the disease after three cycles of treatments. In contrast, all patients with negative or low/intermediate expression of galectin-3 in tumor cells showed an early and durable objective response to pembrolizumab, indicating galectin-3 as an interesting predictive marker of tumor responsiveness."

As also shown in Vision and Value's article, here is a spider plot of the results, numbered by patients:

Nineteen out of twenty-one patients (19/21; 90.5%) with a high galectin-3 expression showed progressive disease. In contrast to this, 13 out of 13 patients with a low galectin-3 expression showed complete response, partial response, or stable disease. The calculated p-value of this correlation was less than .0001. So it does look like, from this data, that galectin-3 expression can be used to predict Keytruda response in non-small cell lung cancer.

And then, the operative question is whether galectin-3 can be used not just to predict effect, but whether its inhibition can be used to enhance an immune checkpoint inhibitor's effect. In my view, all of the trial data we have seen in cancer, in NASH, in psoriasis, and in endometriosis (see this, officially published April 15, 2019) shows that galectin-3 has an important and significant effect on disease progression, and that Galectin's (GALT) belapectin (GR-MD-02) is an effective inhibitor of that galectin-3.

Galectin Therapeutics' Buyout Search and Rights Offering

For about a year, Galectin's management and its consultants, Back Bay Life Science Advisors, were focused on convincing a potential suitor (like Merck) in belapectin's value. We do not know whether there were any offers, but we do know that it hasn't yet led to anything definitive, as Galectin management recently decided to pursue a Phase 3 in NASH financed by the upcoming proceeds of an imminent rights offering. GALT's largest shareholder, Richard Uihlein (and a purported billionaire) has pledged to buy into the offering and even buy any rights that aren't taken by the other shareholders (as everyone has the opportunity to do).

Uihlein is the director of only one public company: GALT. His past actions (e. g.: last year's offering) and his letter to shareholders indicates he would like to be perceived that he is not taking advantage of investors and being fair; that's why Galectin is doing a rights offering instead of a regular dilutive financing. It's clear that Uihlein both has the resources and the will to ensure Galectin Therapeutics will not fail due to cash problems.

In other words, having a billionaire backing your small biotech company is always a plus.

Recent Galectin Presentation, Mechanism of Action, MDSCs

One big aspect of the relationship between galectin-3 and tumor cells is that galectin-3 physically blocks CD4 and CD-8 T-cells from killing tumor cells, even after the tumor cell is found and weakly attached to the T-cell. When belapectin is applied, the T-cell's LFA-1 (Lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1) binds to and creates an opening in a tumor cell through which cytokine and lytic granules flow through - and then the tumor is killed.

Last month, Galectin made an oral presentation with the title of "Galectin-3 Inhibition with GR-MD-02 Synergizes with T Cell-Targeting Immunotherapy, Leading to Reduced Immune Suppression and Improved Overall Survival." The press release for the presentation stated, "the session will focus on the effects GR-MD-02 has had when combined with various T-cell targeting immunotherapies, including both aOX40 and Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®)." A poster that the oral presentation is based on is available here, with a companion poster on melanoma here.

Mechanism 1: Conversion of Macrophages

One aspect of this poster is the idea that M1 macrophages are converted to M2 macrophages when there is too much galectin present - M1 macrophages are associated with killing microbes (and tumors), while M2 macrophages are associated with building the extracellular matrix and tissue repair:

Figure 3. Impact of Gal-3 within the TME. Gal-3 is secreted by the tumor cells as monomers, which can form pentamers and bind substrates. The arrows indicate the influence of extracellular Gal-3 on various cell subsets. Gal-3 secreted by tumor cells: 1) polarizes M1 macrophages to M2 macrophages and 2) suppresses CD4 and/or CD8 T cells. Gal-3 secreted by M2 macrophages: 3) binds tumor cells to promote tumor progression/metastasis and 4) suppresses T cells.

Removing galectin-3 via belapectin thus breaks this cycle and prevents M1 macrophages from converting to M2 macrophages, allowing T-cells cells to normally bind to tumors.

(source)

Mechanism 2: MDSC Recruitment of Treg Cells

The second aspect, which was also covered in Vision and Value's latest article, is that MDSCs, or myeloid-derived suppressor cells, are a key tool in hampering an anti-tumor response that prevents Keytruda from working properly [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]. My compressed understanding of the mechanism of action goes like this:

1) When there's a lot of galectin-3* present, many MDSCs are attracted to the site (source). MDSCs then recruit Treg cells. Then, Treg cells** "regulate" the immune system by binding to and inhibiting CD4 and CD8 T-cells.

*: (or galectin-1, for certain cancers)

**: MDSCs also produce immune suppressing factors that directly inhibit natural killer and T-cell functioning and dendritic cell development.

Providence Medical Center (the organization running the trial) provided data consistent with this theory when they stated that "a significant decrease in the frequency of suppressive MDSCs following treatment in the responding patients (on day 85 post-treatment) was observed compared to non-responders."

But wait, what about the dose-response curve seen in both Galectin's NASH and cancer trials? It's not linear. Why?

One possible explanation is that galectin-3 forms around a T-cell as a kind of "plaque", and when there is too much belapectin, all of that "plaque" is cleared away, and then various immune system modulation methods in the "tumor microenvironment" are activated much more readily. Or, in other words, this recruits more Treg cells into the area, dampening the immune system response to a cancer. There are several points of evidence for this:

A) The mechanism by which Treg cells are recruited into the immune system is still an active area of research, but one potential mechanism is called the IL-2 feedback loop:

"Another control mechanism is through the IL-2 feedback loop. Antigen-activated T cells produce IL-2 which then acts on IL-2 receptors on regulatory T cells alerting them to the fact that high T cell activity is occurring in the region, and they mount a suppressory response against them. This is a negative feedback loop to ensure that overreaction is not occurring." (Wikipedia, Regulatory T-Cell#Function, accessed 4/16/2019).

B) In 2009, it was shown that indeed, T-cells with too much galectin interfered with T-cells' regular signaling mechanisms: "Gal3+/+ T cells formed central SMAC on lipid bilayers less effectively and adhered to antigen-presenting cells less firmly than gal3−/− T cells, suggesting that galectin-3 destabilizes the IS".

C) In experimental studies of the galectin-3 knockout mice response to herpesvirus (versus regular mice), "galectin-3-deficient CD8+ T cells produced more IL-2 than WT CD8+ T cells in response to antiCD3/anti-CD28 antibody treatment" (Galectin-3 Regulates g-Herpesvirus Specific CD8 T Cell Immunity, November 30, 2018).

Thus, this inhibitory mechanism of "too little" galectin can explain an inconsistent dose-response curve that was seen in Galectin Therapeutics' NASH results, as well as melanoma data from its Phase 1b cancer trial (belapectin + Keytruda), where the 8mg Cohort 3 patients did not do as well as the perhaps optimal dosing of the 4mg/kg Cohort 2 patients:

In preliminary data after approximately 5-months, the objective response rate (ORR) was 50% for melanoma. Although we must be cautious with small sample sizes, the relevant comparison is Keytruda's advanced melanoma KEYNOTE-001 trial, which achieved ever-increasing ORR over time: after one year, the ORR was 33%; the five-year ORR edged up to 41%. So, in theory, the ongoing Galectin/Providence study would show a better response at 12 months, and even better at 5 years, especially with the potentially optimal dosing of 4mg/kg (as will be done in future trials per Providence).

Again, we should take caution in these small numbers and small trials, but the evidence for belapectin piles up, both in company-sponsored trials and in independent research; e.g.:

The Phase 1b cancer trial also included a small cohort of 6 squamous head and neck cancer patients, where ORR was 33% and disease control rate (i.e.: no progression, or improvement) was 67%, whereas, in a large Keytruda study (KEYNOTE-40), the ORR was ~15% (36/247). Galectin did a trial in psoriasis which worked as well, although research on that front was discontinued because the data wasn't as good as what's currently on the market. The Phase 2 NASH study showed complete prevention of the development of esophageal varices in patients with compensated cirrhosis. Note that both too many M2 macrophages and malfunctioning MDSCs are implicated in NASH, as well: one of the problems with NASH is the accumulation of scar tissue, which M2 macrophages promote. Then, there's that biomarker study I mentioned at the beginning of the article.

A Quick Trip To NASH

I'll mention a few words on NASH here since it's currently the key driver of Galectin value.

1) In a recent study published this month of 3128 young adults in the UK, it was found that 21% had NASH (Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease), 10% had severe NASH, and 1 in 40 already developed fibrosis. Disturbing.

2) It's a big market and there are many players (see rightmost table here for some of the drugs that can inhibit just MDSCs), but Galectin has a good chance and is one of the few with a Phase-3 ready drug.

Vision and Value did an NPV study on NASH in the blog article mentioned earlier, coming up with a risk-adjusted value of $20-22B, and recently updated to 18B. Even if one reduces the price for treatment by 90%, that's still in the billion+ dollar range, which gives a potential market cap perhaps two to three times higher than today.

Based on the information in that blog article, as well as the research provided in this article, believe the Phase 2 NASH data gives Galectin a strong chance to succeed in its upcoming Phase 3 NASH trial.

3) Gilead in February recently failed a Phase 3 NASH trial of selonsertib, and perhaps partly in response just recently announced a combo study with Novo Nordisk that combines two of Gilead's drugs with one Novo Nordisk drug. Conatus, somewhat of a competitor to Galectin, has also failed numerous trials in the last few months.

4) There are just a lot of companies and events to cover in general; I would strongly recommend perusing First Genesis Consulting's NASH articles here, which covers the many moving parts of the growing NASH space.

Back to Cancer…

As identified in the opening, there are many companies looking to make effective combo treatments with Merck's Keytruda or its competitors, and the burgeoning multi-billion dollar quarterly sales prove the enormous potential of this strategy. An effective biomarker to help identify the best therapy is critical, and we have that with galectin-3 expression. And as many have pointed out (but I would be remiss not to), belapectin's toxicity profile is unimpeachable ("Low toxicity potential because carbohydrates are metabolized to harmless compounds unlike other drugs that have toxic metabolites"). Further, belapectin's manufacturing costs are extremely low, estimated here at $1200 per year of treatment (very conservatively).

Risks

There are a few risks here. Typically, a small biotech with a good drug has a risk of failure or bad dilution due to cash issues. Given that Galectin is a very small company, that the vast majority of its costs would be trial costs, and that it has a major backer in Uihlein, I don't think the potential of a "lack of cash to do trials or market the drug" is a significant risk.

Another risk is that other companies can develop a product that outcompetes belapectin in either NASH or cancer; conceivably, it could even be a galectin inhibitor.

In cancer, given the low toxicity profile and low production cost of belapectin, the many competitors in the space may not necessarily have a significant impact on the value of belapectin.

In NASH, an often more manageable condition than cancer, being less effective than a potential competitor is a different story because we assumed a large price of treatment in the NPV calculation, so the cost-benefit analysis is different. The price could fall by 10 times though, and the NPV would still be in the billions.

Regardless, in NASH at least, there are no longer any publicly traded competitors in Phase 3, that I know of, anyway:

(company slide)

After the NASH trial is completed (in two years), assuming success, the company would be in a prime position to get bought out by a company like Merck (MRK) or Gilead (GILD), or maybe Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). But that's another hidden risk here: investor apathy. Cancer trials and late-stage NASH trials take a long time. What will investors do within such a span of time? The counter to this is that Uihlein's interest in the stock could provide a price floor.

And of course yes, there's always the boilerplate risk that neither NASH or the cancer trials work out because of unexpected mechanisms of action. It's a risk that's not currently based on any counter-theories, however.

Conclusion

In the near term, investors can expect more research about galectin being published and perhaps more developments on the company's ongoing and upcoming cancer research. The NASH stuff reads out in 2 years, so that's definitely a long wait.

Investors also always have the wild card of a potential buyout from the likes of MRK. Galectin Therapeutics spent about a year making overtures to Big Pharma. But strong data from the galectin biomarker study has only been available for a few months and only officially published a few days ago. Combine that study with the fact that no other galectin inhibitor is ready for a Phase 2 in cancer (as far as I am aware), and things can become interesting quickly.

In any case, it's not like a buyout for a drug that hasn't completed a Phase 3 trial is unprecedented: AbbVie (ABBV) in January 2018 wrote off $4B from its Stemcentrx acquisition; it had bought the company in 2016 for $5.8B up-front, but the drug turned out to be largely a dud in later stage testing.

The evidence for galectin playing a key role in the immune system processes grows on a monthly basis - many of the research articles I cited have only been published in the past few months; the evidence that belapectin causes an effect on galectin in multiple disease processes continues to grow: but the data is not always perfect. If it was, wouldn't GALT trade much higher?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GALT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.