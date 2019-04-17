ConversionPoint Holdings IPO: Growing Rapidly Through Acquisitions

The company expects to use approximately $8.9 million for reducing its debt. In addition, among other purposes, the company expects to use the cash to acquire Inuvo.

With the acquisition of several businesses in a short period of time, ConversionPoint Holdings (CPTI) is expected to combine very different marketing and data analysis technologies. These new tools should help the company attract the attention of new business clients. The company’s revenue growth and gross profit margin should justify the valuation of 2.2x forward sales and enterprise value of $259 million, but no more. Keep in mind that other competitors with larger gross profit margins are trading at 2.2x.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Based in Newport Beach, California, ConversionPoint Technologies Inc. offers an e-commerce platform driven by data analysis and artificial intelligence. As shown on its website, ConversionPoint offers a technology that combines different consumer marketing tools that are used to operate independently:

Source: Prospectus

As shown in the lines below, Sellpoints offers a new technology that improves the revenue line of online sellers by increasing the amount of qualified traffic received by customers:

Source: Company’s Website

Push Interactive offers a marketing tool that creates content and attracts consumers through direct marketing and other types of advertising campaigns. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Company’s Website

As the IPO goes live, ConversionPoint also expects to merge with Inuvo, Inc., which provides an artificial intelligence platform to advertise and increase audiences. ConversionPoint Holdings expects to combine its acquired e-commerce technology, which currently offers services to over 100 premium retailers, with Inuvo’s platform.

The result of the business combination is expected to generate an impressive amount of revenues. Investors should read the lines below on this matter. Please note that the company mentioned billions of dollars of revenue:

“We believe that the combination of ConversionPoint’s and Inuvo’s technologies will allow us, utilizing our combined expertise in real-time first-party data, AI and customer acquisition and engagement technology, to deliver an end-to-end, managed services and SaaS platform to SMBs that will empower them to succeed in a fragmented marketplace by creating a “modern front office” through the unification of real-time data, precision audiences and engaging page experiences resulting in increased conversions that drive billions of dollars of revenue.” Source: Prospectus

Assets

With $2.2 million in cash and an asset/liability ratio of 3.7x, the company’s financial situation is very stable. Having mentioned this positive feature, there are certain items that should be assessed closely. The most relevant is a large number of intangible assets and goodwill reported in the prospectus. These assets comprise of 82% of the total amount of assets, which may not be appreciated by certain investors. Keep in mind that intangible assets may get impaired leading to share price depreciation. The image below provides the list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

Goodwill and intangibles were reported after the acquisition of two entities: Push, which was acquired on April 28, 2017, and SellPoints, which was acquired on December 1, 2017. These two companies were acquired using shares of ConversionPoint.

Let’s assess the assets obtained from these transactions. In the acquisition of Push, goodwill comprised of 73% of the total amount of net assets acquired and software technology was valued at $7.8 million with net assets worth $18 million.

Source: Prospectus

ConversionPoint also reported the income statement of Push. With revenue of $6 million in 2016 and $2 million in the first four months of 2017, the total consideration of $18 million is acceptable. With that said, it is positive that investors understand the financial statements of the recently acquired businesses. The image below provides the income statement of Push:

Source: Prospectus

Regarding SellPoints, the company reported goodwill worth $11 million with net assets worth $17.2 million. Please note that in this case, ConversionPoint Holdings assumed notes payable worth $3.8 million and bridge notes payable worth $2.39 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

As shown in the image below, SellPoints reported revenue of $10 million in 2016 and $8.9 million from January 1, 2017 to November 30, 2017. With these numbers in mind, the total amount of $17.2 million paid does seem reasonable. The image below provides the income statement as reported in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

Merger With Inuvo

After the IPO, ConversionPoint expects to merge with Inuvo. With this in mind, assessing its financial statements appears to be very necessary. ConversionPoint expects to pay a total of $76.7 million for Inuvo. Goodwill reported is expected to be equal to $30 million and intangibles should be worth $52 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Let’s provide more information about intangible assets. The most significant intangible assets are customer relationships worth $34.2 million and technology worth $11.8 million.

Source: Prospectus

ConversionPoint is paying $76 million for Inuvo, which reported revenue of $73 million and $79 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively. In addition, Inuvo’s gross profit margin was equal to 59%. With these figures in mind, the amount paid for Inuvo is reasonable. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Liabilities

The total amount of liabilities should not worry investors. The total amount of liabilities is equal to $12.9 million, which is not significant. With that said, investors should study the notes and convertible notes and when the debt is due. The image below provides the list of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement

While the 24% gross profit margin reported by ConversionPoint should please growth investors, the decline in revenue is not ideal. In 2018, the company reported net revenues of $39.7 million, 20% less than that in 2017. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

In addition, the net income declined from $0.396 million in 2017 to -$33.23 million in 2018, which value investors should not welcome. In addition, with cash used in operating activities of -$10.3 million and stock-based compensation of $9.6 million, ConversionPoint is losing cash at a fast pace. Investors should understand that the company needs a large amount of liquidity to continue its operations in the near future. The image below provides the cash flow statement:

Source: Prospectus

Use of Proceeds

The use of proceeds may not be appreciated by investors as the company expects to use approximately $8.9 million for reducing its debt. In addition, among other purposes, the company expects to use the cash to acquire Inuvo. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Stockholders

The list of shareholders does not include institutional shareholders, which is not ideal. It means that the company was not able to sell shares to institutions before organizing the IPO. This feature may not help in selling shares to institutions and other investors. A list of shareholders as reported in the prospectus is shown below:

Source: Prospectus

Competitors And Valuation

Data analytics companies and other competitors offering marketing services trade at 0x-7.6x forward sales. With the exception of Salesforce (CRM), the revenue growth of competitors is negative or close to zero. ConversionPoint Holdings did not report positive revenue growth in 2018. In this regard, the company is similar to Equifax (EFX), Teradata (TDC), Alliance (ADS), and Harte-Hanks (HHS). However, the gross profit margin of ConversionPoint is lower than that of Equifax, Teradata, and Alliance. These companies trade at 2.2x-5.09x forward sales, so ConversionPoint should not trade at more than 2.2x. The images below provide further details on the valuation of competitors:

Source: Prospectus

In 2018, the company reported net revenues of $39.7 million, 20% less than that in 2017. Inuvo reported revenue of $73 million and $79 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively. With these figures in mind, forward revenue of $118 million is reasonable. Using a ratio of 2.2x forward revenue, the expected enterprise value should be equal to $259 million.

Conclusion

Acquiring many competitors in a very short period of time, ConversionPoint Holdings is obtaining valuable technology and know-how. It should help the company improve its revenue line in the future. While the revenue declined in 2018, investors could expect better results in 2019 and 2020. Keep in mind that with new technology, clients should be more attracted.

On the valuation front, ConversionPoint should not trade at more than 2.2x forward sales as its gross profit margin does not justify higher ratios. Other competitors are trading at more than 2.2x forward sales with a larger gross profit margin. With these numbers and including the revenues from the new targets, the expected enterprise value should be equal to $259 million.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.