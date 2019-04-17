Qualcomm Hands Apple A Stunning Defeat

Kentucky-fried accusations

Even as opening arguments were under way in Apple's (AAPL) suit of Qualcomm (QCOM), the two parties announced a wide-ranging settlement. The settlement halts all litigation between the companies and establishes a new licensing agreement between them. Apple also will make an unspecified payment to Qualcomm.

According to Qualcomm, the agreement is good for an additional $2 of EPS (assumed per year) once Qualcomm starts shipping modems to Apple:

With so many details of the agreement unknown, it may seem premature that I declare victory on Qualcomm's behalf. And why am I so anxious to do so, given that I'm a well-known Apple bull?

First, let me point out that I'm not the only one who thinks so. As Roger Kay noted yesterday in the WSJ,

“This is an enormous win for Qualcomm because the suit and related suits were life threatening to the company,” said Roger Kay, an analyst with Endpoint Technologies Associates. “For Apple, a loss would have been financially punishing, but for Qualcomm, this would have destroyed the business. This is like a new lease on life.”

Also, I've never subscribed to the Apple depiction of Qualcomm as the evil monopolist that's illegally “taxing” iPhone. Apple's resentment of the “tax” paid by contract manufacturers (CMS) appeared to derive from ignorance of the specific licensing terms, as I noted back in June of 2017:

Apple contends that Qualcomm's patents pertaining to its modems can only give Qualcomm the right to assess royalties based on the value of the chips themselves. But this is not the agreement that Qualcomm has negotiated with the CMs. It may be argued that the CMs needn't have agreed to the broad portfolio license, that patent exhaustion would have protected them from legal action by Qualcomm. But the fact remains that they freely entered into the licensing agreements, usually well in advance of their work for Apple. Having done so, the contracts are legally enforceable, as Qualcomm maintains.

This view, of course, has never been popular in the Apple fan media who were happy to embrace Apple's legal crusade against monopoly. Apple's rationale for the crusade was succinctly put by Apple representative Ruffin Cordell in his opening remarks for the case. Once again, according to the WSJ:

He compared Qualcomm’s licensing practices to someone showing up at a KFC restaurant to order chicken but being told to get an “eating license” from the fast-food chain first, because the chicken includes Colonel Sanders’s secret recipe. Imagine, he said, the license costs $17 and the bucket of chicken costs $17.

While the analogy summarizes Apple's position, it's a bad and inaccurate analogy for the actual situation. Qualcomm's agreement with the CMs covered a broad patent portfolio that involved not merely its baseband modems and not merely so-called Standard Essential Patents (SEPs). Apple has correctly claimed Qualcomm is required to license SEPs under “fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory” (FRAND) terms.

The non-SEP portion of the portfolio has been the main weapon that Qualcomm has used against Apple in its subsequent patent infringement suits against Apple around the world. Qualcomm could legitimately charge any price it wanted for these patents. Apple's abrogation of the CMs' license agreements brought it immediately into infringement of these patents.

Source: Qualcomm

Apple had walked into a trap, or perhaps more accurately, a legal mine field, yet there was little cognizance of this in the media, or, seemingly, at Apple. As recently as last Friday, Apple Insider was telling readers “what to expect” from the trial:

But, Cook repeated the same missive that Apple had maintained in regards to discussions with Qualcomm —specifically, that there was nothing going on in that regard. "Look, the truth is, we haven't been in any settlement discussions with them since the third calendar quarter of last year," he said. "That is the truth. So I'm not sure where that thinking is coming from." A few days later, Qualcomm disagreed with Cook's remarks, calling them "misleading." Regardless if there were talks or not, Apple attorney William Isaacson made it clear that Apple and Qualcomm wouldn't have any settlement before the trial.

Struggling to explain the sudden reversal, the media have in general emphasized Qualcomm's leadership in 5G modems, and the apparent failure by Intel to deliver a 5G modem that could be incorporated into 2020 iPhones. Intel (INTC) had for some time hyped its “leadership in 5G.”

Source: Intel.

I certainly never bought the concept of Intel's leadership in 5G, and I doubt that Apple did either. Apple clearly sought to develop Intel as a supplier, and it knew that there was a risk that Intel might not be able to deliver on time.

This undoubtedly was an important consideration, but I doubt if it, by itself, would have been enough to cause Apple to turn aside from its crusade. Recall that Apple's last crusade against monopoly, the ebook antitrust trial, was predicated upon the supposed evils of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) “monopoly” of ebooks.

Apple appealed the case all the way to the Supreme Court, and lost. All through the case, Apple CEO Tim Cook declared that “Apple had done nothing wrong,” thus confirming that he doesn't understand the distinction between what's right and what's legal.

During the appeals process, an appellate judge, Debra Livingston, roundly condemned Apple for “market vigilantism that is wholly foreign to the antitrust laws.” Apple's crusade against Qualcomm, and especially the inducement of the CMs to violate their license contracts, amounts to an even more egregious form of vigilantism, in my view.

I believe that in the end, there must have been some realization on the part of Apple's legal team and Apple management of just how faulty the Kentucky-fried thesis really was. This is not to excuse Qualcomm's behavior, however.

Numerous competition regulators around the world have found Qualcomm's tactics abusive, and have sought to curtail them, especially with regard to threatening to withhold chips in lieu of a license agreement. But none have sought to ban Qualcomm from bundling patents into a broad portfolio license. There's nothing illegal about the practice per se. It's done all the time. Similarly, there's nothing illegal about royalties being assessed at the handset level, based on a wide ranging portfolio that extends into many aspects of smartphone operation.

The Kerrisdale short thesis, reexamined

Kerrisdale Capital Management published a short thesis in Seeking Alpha a few days before the FTC presented closing arguments in its antitrust suit against Qualcomm on Jan. 29. It seems appropriate to review Kerrisdale's arguments in light of recent events.

For the most part, Kerrisdale reiterated the FTC complaint while assuming that the FTC will prevail. Judge Lucy Koh indicated that it would take her a significant amount of time to decide the case, suggesting that matters are not cut and dried. In fact, I believe the legal issues always were more complex than what the FTC, or Apple, have assumed.

The main points in the FTC complaint:

Qualcomm has a “no license, no chips” policy that requires handset OEMs to license Qualcomm's standards and essential patents on unfair terms. Qualcomm refuses to license its standards-essential patents (SEPs) to modem chip manufacturers in violation of its fair reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) commitments to standards setting organizations (SSOs). Qualcomm entered into “exclusive dealing arrangements with Apple.” Qualcomm's licensing deals require OEMs to pay royalties even if the OEM uses non-Qualcomm chips. This amounts to an unreasonable “tax” on handsets, which in effect discourages OEMs from using non-Qualcomm chips. This tax violates the principle of “patent exhaustion” which says that the patent holder for a integrated circuit would not be able to collect patent royalties from subsequent users of the chip, such as OEMs. Qualcomm's dominance of cellular modem technology and its licensing practices have harmed competition.

Much of the FTC's complaint seems to be rooted in what they were told by Apple, and therefore suffers from Apple's misconceptions regarding the licensing agreements that Qualcomm had with Apple's contract manufacturers. Apple and the FTC both characterize the agreements with the manufacturers as royalties for SEPs assessed on the basis of the value of the total handset. Apple and the FTC argue that this is unfair and that Qualcomm is only entitled to charge royalties based on the value of the chipsets.

Apple and the FTC would be right, if that's what Qualcomm had been doing. However, the license agreements reached with the contract manufactures were for a broad patent bundle that included SEPs and non-SEPs. Qualcomm argues rightly the patent bundling is a long standing practice.

In May 2017 I pointed out that Apple's settlement of Nokia's patent infringement complaint against it involved licensing a patent bundle. The FTC and Apple seemed to ignore the fact that patent bundling is perfectly legal.

The bundle license also serves to explain the application to handsets even if they didn't use Qualcomm chips. Clearly the terms of the license deals were for any and all handsets produced by the contract manufacturers.

The Kerrisdale letter made a point that Judge Koh already ruled that Qualcomm is required to license on FRAND terms SEPs to competing chip manufacturers. I was actually surprised that Qualcomm even fought this, as the outcome was never really in doubt.

Kerrisdale felt that this ruling showed that Koh was siding against Qualcomm and that the ruling completely undermined its licensing practices. However, I'm not convinced that it will. This somewhat depends on the value of the non-SEPs.

Kerrisdale offered its assessment based on the few non-SEPs that have appeared as part of Qualcomm's retaliatory patent infringement suits against Apple and the contract manufacturers. Kerrisdale's argument was that Qualcomm must have culled through its patent portfolio to find the best patents to use, some of which have been deemed invalid, or at least not valuable. Kerrisdale reasoned that if this is the best that Qualcomm could come up with, then the rest of the non-SEPs can't have much value.

It's a not unreasonable assessment, but I wouldn't want to offer a valuation of Qualcomm's portfolio based on these few patents. For its part Qualcomm has argued that its licensing rates reflect “fairly and accurately the value of our patent portfolio.” Once again, Qualcomm invokes the bundle licensing agreements it has with the CMs and not the onerous, but fictitious, SEP licensing presumed by the FTC and Apple.

In summary, I see Judge Koh shaping her decision along much the same lines as previous regulatory agencies. Nobody likes a bully, and nobody likes Qualcomm threatening to withhold chips, so that obviously goes. If she finds that Apple's contract manufacturers were likewise threatened, she could indeed require that the licensing agreements be renegotiated, but this likely has already been superseded by the new agreement between Apple and Qualcomm.

Clearly, Koh also will require that Qualcomm license its SEPs to competing chip manufacturers. What the long-term impact of this is remains to be seen. It may eventually result in a two-tier licensing scheme involving separate license agreements with chip makers and handset makers covering different bundles of SEPs and non-SEPs.

Kerrisdale's analysis focused on Qualcomm's wireless modem business and did not address another important part of Qualcomm's business, which is ARM architecture processors. These play a crucial role in the modern smartphone, and in other businesses increasingly important to Qualcomm such as automotive infotainment, IoT, and mobile Windows computing.

Kerrisdale also argued that Qualcomm's 5G modems are radio wavelength specific, and only designed to work at millimeter wavelengths. In fact, Qualcomm's 5G X50 modem is designed to work at a variety of radio frequencies including “sub-6 GHz” RF. The whole point of 5G is “wavelength diversity,” the use of a variety of radio frequencies and modulation formats to ensure the highest bandwidth data connection regardless of the environmental conditions in which the handset operates.

Qualcomm has the only working 5G modem, and this modem will be first to market this year. Qualcomm has amassed a rich patent portfolio in 5G as a result of leading the development of 5G solutions and standards. It's difficult at this stage to evaluate the worth of that portion of Qualcomm's portfolio, but given Qualcomm's progress in commercializing 5G modems for smartphones, I expect it to be substantial.

Investor takeaways

I wish I could say that I saw this coming, but it would be only partly true. I felt that Qualcomm would eventually prevail in defending its fundamental business model, but I thought it would be a longer, harder slog than it turned out to be.

I also thought that Qualcomm would probably be subject to fines and corrective action as part of any outcome from the FTC suit, including a settlement. Probably this will still be the case. I'm not going to excuse Qualcomm's past abuses and mistakes, which have been manifest.

But the settlement with Apple is almost certainly a fundamental vindication for Qualcomm and for future technology companies that derive a substantial income from IP licensing. Apple's attempt to destroy Qualcomm's business model would have been bad for the semiconductor industry as a whole.

As the industry transitions to what I call the “new paradigm,” where electronics makers design their own processors, enormous wealth and power has flowed to them. Apple has not hesitated to use its wealth and power to ride roughshod over its suppliers, and has cut out suppliers of IP such as Imagination Technologies altogether.

In the new paradigm, IP is the valuable commodity, and companies that supply that IP have to be allowed to thrive, or else innovation itself will suffer. The war between Apple and Qualcomm has been characterized as being about the cost of chips. It's so much more than that. It's fundamentally about controlling the development of IP.

Apple foresaw a need to control and bring in house the development of wireless IP, especially for the 5G era, and has been attempting to do so by force in the case of Qualcomm. A victory by Apple would have destroyed Qualcomm and brought the remnants of Qualcomm's development efforts into the Apple fold.

Daniel Eran Dilger, writing today in Apple Insider, argues that the true loser in the settlement is Android:

Suddenly, the one or two years of 5G exclusivity - and Qualcomm exclusivity — that Android makers and their media promoters have been trying to turn into a major issue — has vanished into nothing. Even analysts including UBS will need to find another reason to stoke fears about Apple's future. All those months of safely being able to trumpet the news that Apple's best iPhones have some easy-to-point-at disadvantage have vaporized.

While the settlement is not a victory for Android, it's not the disaster that would have befallen if Apple had achieved its objectives. Qualcomm is the most important provider of chips to the Android OEMs. The Android universe would have been significantly diminished without Qualcomm.

The settlement means that we will continue to see healthy competition between Android and iOS, and I consider this a good thing. Qualcomm, free of the distraction and financial drain of the war with Apple, can now pursue its growth strategies unhindered. Qualcomm has been a longstanding component of the Rethink Technology Portfolio (my personal portfolio, in effect), albeit recently rated a hold due to more than a few headwinds.

Officially, it's still a hold, but I'll be reevaluating Qualcomm's future growth potential following its earnings report on May 1, when I hope investors will learn much more about the settlement.

The above article contained excerpts from an articles that were exclusive for members of Rethink Technology. Consider joining Rethink Technology for in depth coverage of technology companies such as Apple.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.