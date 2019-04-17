Tanger Factory Outlet: Attractive High-Yield REIT Or Too Risky?

By Jonathan Weber

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) is a retail REIT that offers a dividend yielding 7.5% right here. Shares of this REIT are very inexpensive right now, trading for less than 10 times this year's forecasted funds from operations, or FFO.

2019 will be a down year for Tanger Factory Outlet, but this is due to factors such as asset sales and tenant bankruptcies that will likely not replicate during 2020 and beyond. As a result, Tanger Factory Outlet is in position to get back to growth after 2019. In the meantime, its high yield of 7.5% places it among our highest yielding stocks. You can see our entire list of 5%+ yielding dividend stocks here.

As always, investors should be aware of the pronounced risks associated with an investment in Tanger Factory Outlet. This article will discuss the investment merits of the stock and the associated risk factors that investors should carefully consider.

Company Overview

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a specialty REIT that is focused on outlet malls. It is the biggest REIT in this sub-sector of the wider retail REIT industry, trading with a market capitalization of $1.9 billion. Tanger Factory Outlet owns more than 40 outlet shopping centers where more than 3,000 stores are operated by hundreds of brands.

Tanger Factory Outlet is one of just a few equity REITs that continued to increase their dividend payments during the last financial crisis, which has allowed for a dividend growth track record that spans 25 years, and which has made Tanger Factory Outlet Centers a favorite holding among retail investors that are focused on income-generating investments.

Tanger Factory Outlet and the Retail Apocalypse

Over the last couple of years, investors have gotten wary of retail REITs, as it has become pretty clear that some of them have major problems, or are about to have major problems in the foreseeable future. This is due to the threat that e-commerce poses to brick and mortar retailers, which, in turn, has led to a dimmer outlook for retail REITs that are dependent on brick and mortar retailers.

Data by YCharts

The performance of the retail REIT industry as a whole was not strong at all over the last couple of years, but there was a vast difference in performance between individual companies: Especially, lower class mall REITs such as CBL Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG) got devastated, while higher class mall REITs such as Simon Property Group (SPG) performed better than the retail REIT industry as a whole.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' shares dropped by more than 50% during that time frame, making it one of the weaker performers in the retail REIT industry. This is primarily due to worries about the REIT's future performance, not due to a weak performance in the past - in fact, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' funds from operations continued to grow on a per-share basis through 2018:

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet presentation

Tanger Factory Outlet was able to grow its funds from operations from $2.37 per share to $2.48 per share between 2016 and 2018, which equates to an annual growth rate of 2.3%. This surely is not a high growth rate at all, yet still not a performance that is overly bad, especially when one considers that Tanger Factory Outlet has been generating a steadily rising income stream for investors for decades. It thus does not seem justified at all for Tanger Factory Outlet's shares to fall by more than half of their value in a little bit more than 2 years, yet they have done exactly that.

This is due to worries about Tanger Factory Outlet's business model possibly being broken, as some quality metrics have diminished over the recent past, and as management is forecasting a decline in funds from operations during the current year. Tanger Factory Outlet has originally forecasted that funds from operations would total $2.31 to $2.37 per share during 2019, which equates to a decline of ~5% from 2018.

Recent asset sales will lower this year's funds from operations further, as the company is now forecasting FFO of just ~$2.25 for the current fiscal year. It is unlikely that this represents the start of a new trend, and management also sees this year's forecasted decline in FFO as a temporary headwind.

2019's funds from operations performance is negatively impacted by the sale of several non-core assets, which ultimately could still turn out to be the right decision for the company. This asset sale weakens the existing cash flow stream, but it results in a significantly stronger portfolio that has a much better chance at delivering positive same-center net operating income growth in the future. The four non-core assets that Tanger has agreed to sell at the beginning of April had below-average occupancy rates, a below-average net operating income performance, and below-average rent spreads compared to the rest of Tanger Factory Outlet's portfolio. On top of that, they were also significantly less productive in generating sales for Tanger's tenants, measured by the sales per square foot metric:

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet press release

The assets that Tanger Factory Outlet has sold produced solid cash flows and FFO in the past (which is why the asset sale negatively impacts this year's FFOs), but it is foreseeable that their contributions to Tanger's bottom line would have diminished rapidly over the coming years. Due to their weak productivity, tenants are not very motivated to take up new leases at these properties, or to renew existing leases, which is why occupancy is at a below-average level, and which explains why rent spreads are vastly worse than those of the rest of the portfolio. It seems likely that these assets ultimately would have stopped to generate a meaningful amount of cash for Tanger at some point anyway. Thus, getting rid of them right now and freeing up a lot of cash in the process ($131 million) seems like a move that will be beneficial in the long run.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will put the cash proceeds to use by paying down debt and by repurchasing shares to lower its share count. This strategy of buying back shares makes Tanger somewhat unique compared to most other REITs, which generally increase their share count continuously to finance the acquisition of new properties.

Another factor that plays a role in 2019 is bankruptcies that will lead to above-average vacancies in Tanger's remaining assets, but according to management and most estimates, this will be a one-time occurrence. Demand for outlet center shopping space will not continue to fall endlessly, and due to very limited supply of new outlet shopping centers (there was just one outlet shopping center built in 2018 in all of the US), existing shopping centers should be able to fill vacant space relatively easily once bankrupt tenants have moved out. Outlet centers shopping is also less impacted by recessions compared to traditional malls, as consumers are more inclined to shop for bargain deals during times when the economy is in a bad place, which results in consumers shopping at outlet centers instead of full-price stores.

Source: retaildive.com

According to analysts, it is likely that tenant bankruptcies and store closures will decline going forward, which eases the pressure on retail REITs in the future. The expansion of off-price stores will mean that Tanger should be able to fill vacant spaces in its properties during 2019 and beyond, which should lead to improving results in 2020 and beyond.

Even if Tanger Factory Outlet's funds from operations would never grow again, its funds from operations per share could still see some growth thanks to the REIT's share repurchase activity. The REIT will pay out $1.42 in dividends this year, which is ~63% of this year's forecasted funds from operations. This leaves $0.63 per share in funds from operations that could be used for share repurchases, which would in theory allow for repurchasing ~3.5% of Tanger Factory's stock each year. This calculation does not yet factor in any additional cash from asset sales, such as the $131 million that Tanger got for the four centers it sold in early April. That amount alone would allow Tanger to repurchase another ~7% of its shares if all of this cash was put towards share repurchases.

Through a combination of improving the portfolio quality by getting rid of lower-grade assets, combined with favorable trends for off-price brick and mortar stores, as well as the impact of Tanger's stock buybacks, it seems likely that the negative trend in Tanger's funds from operations (on a per-share basis) will not remain in place endlessly but will be reversed in the foreseeable future.

Tanger Has Potential For Strong Total Returns Over The Coming Years

If this does happen, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers could produce highly attractive total returns from the current level, due primarily to the low current valuation and a high current dividend yield.

Tanger's shares trade at $19 right now, which is equal to roughly 8.5 times this year's forecasted funds from operations. Even if Tanger does never get back to generating any FFO per share growth ever again, with FFO per share only stabilizing at 2019's level, it seems highly likely that the REIT's valuation would expand somewhat, e.g. to a 10 times FFO multiple, which would equal an FFO yield of 10%, which seems like a reasonable valuation for a stable, albeit no growth REIT.

Multiple expansion towards a 10 times FFO multiple over the next 5 years would lead to a 3.5% annual total return tailwind during that time frame. When we then add in the dividend, which currently yields 7.5%, we could see annual total returns of 11% annually, even without any positive long-term growth in the company's FFO per share.

Keep in mind that positive FFO per share growth does not even require positive company-wide funds from operations growth, it would in fact even be possible if funds from operations decline slightly, as long as the buyback pace is higher than the pace of Tanger's company-wide FFO decline. A positive FFO per share growth rate beyond 2020, therefore, does not seem like an outlandish scenario at all, and yet, it would likely lead to total returns that are well in the double digits, as even a no-growth (and no-shrinkage) scenario would likely lead to total returns of more than 10% a year in the long run.

Bottom Line

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a battleground stock, and the price trend favors the bears right now. 2019 will be a down year, but I believe that a multitude of factors could lead to an improved performance in 2020 and beyond.

Positive FFO per share growth in 2020 and the following years does not seem like an extremely unlikely scenario at all, and even without any long-term growth, Tanger's shares could still produce double-digit total returns over the coming years, as long as management is able to stabilize the REIT's operations and to keep the bottom line from shrinking further.

Investors get a very high dividend yield right here, and due to a payout ratio, that is not overly high at all, the dividend seems relatively safe for the foreseeable future. Investors should, nevertheless, note that investing in retail REITs poses some above-average risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.