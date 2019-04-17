Baby Bonds Complete Review

In this article, I'll review all the baby bonds, listed on a national exchange, sorted into several categories. There are 178 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Since there is no common ETF for baby bonds only, I'll examine the two biggest fixed-income ETFs with a market capitalization of $19.5B in general, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX). As we can see in the charts below, 70% of PFF's holdings are preferred stocks, which occupies around 76% of the market capitalization of the fund and 70% of PGX's holdings are preferred stocks with a market capitalization of 73%. Still, with more than $3.1B in baby bonds in general, these two are the most representative for this kind of fixed-income securities.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds by several groups and will reinstate our monthly review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

Source: Tradingview.com

Source: Tradingview.com

Source: Tradingview.com

Source: Tradingview.com

The most essential thing for fixed-income investors lately is that TNX has fallen below the 2.5% yield mark. Supported by the dramatically downgraded Federal Reserve expectations on the rate path, released by the Fed last month, followed by the dovish-than-expected Fed Chair speech at the press conference, the Treasury yields have settled at their 1-year low. The fixed-income securities, as we can see in the second chart, are in a bull market since the start of the year.

The fixed-income securities have continued their New Year's rally, and as we can see in the second and the third charts, PFF and PGX have risen 10% from their December 2018 lows. As for the equity markets, they had entered into a bear market and the S&P 500 recorded its worst December since 1931, everything seems to be behind us. Furthermore, investors may be happy with the New Year's rally and the S&P 500 trading close to its all-time high at the time of the US and China trade war tensions, the slowing economic growth and the Brexit mess.

The Review

These baby bonds resemble the preferred stock securities in their basic features. They are debt securities that are generally issued in $25 denominations and have maturity dates of 5 to 84 years (in our database, AGO-F is the security with the longest maturity, 7/15/2103). Baby bonds are normally redeemable at the issuer's option on or after five years from the date of issue at par. Most of these debt securities pay quarterly interest distributions. In payment of interest and upon liquidation, the exchange-traded debt securities rank junior to the company's secured debt, equal to other unsecured debt, and senior to the company's preferred and common stock. An important note is that all baby bonds are not eligible for the 15% tax rate on dividends as there are U.S. securities that pay interest, not dividends.

1. Call Risk Baby Bonds YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk.

Source: Author's database

Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In fact, the higher the yield, the most likely the redemption.

2. Baby bonds below PAR, YTM < 10%, Yield Curve:

Source: Author's database

The investment grades only:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

The Prospect Capital's (PSEC) baby bonds, PBY and PBC, can be a good addition to one's portfolio. With a Yield-to-Worst of 7% for 10 years, they are the best options at the moment.

3. Baby bonds YTM > 10%. Be careful with these babies:

Source: Author's database

Keep in mind that they have to bring extra risk because there is no free lunch. Maiden Holdings (MHLD) is facing a serious risk of bankruptcy after the suspension of its common and preferred stock dividends and after a partial termination of the Maiden Quote Share Agreement which forces the company to return about $700M to AmTrust (old ticker symbol: AFSI).

The Medley (MDLY) "babies", MDLQ and MDLX, take part in this group due to the shareholders' concern about the potential merger of MCC, MDLY, and Sierra Income Corp.

As for AFHBL, it has lost 47% of its market capitalization since Atlas Financial's (AFH) earnings report on 03/04/2019 that noted the need to boost its reserve estimates for unpaid losses, which resulted in an 84% fall of AFH. At the moment, AFHBL is trading at 25% Yield-to-Maturity with 3 years remaining until maturity.

Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

4. Baby bonds > Par, Yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Only the rated ones:

Source: Author's database

5. Fixed-to-Floatings:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

6. Baby Bonds issued by a BDC

Under the 1940 Act, BDCs must generally meet certain levels of asset coverage with respect to their outstanding "senior securities," which typically consist of outstanding borrowings under credit facilities and other debt instruments, including publicly and privately offered notes. "Asset coverage," as defined under the 1940 Act, generally refers to the ratio of a BDC's total assets compared to its aggregate amount of outstanding senior securities, which allow BDCs to decrease their asset coverage requirement to 150% from 200% under certain circumstances.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

A closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

7. Ex-Dividend Dates:

Which baby bonds are ex-dividend for the next 45 days? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

8. A Look at the Most Recent Redemptions

There is one issue that was called for March 26, 2019: Selective Insurance Group, 5.875% Senior Notes due 2/9/2043 (SGZA):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

9. A Look at the Most Recent IPOs:

The baby bond family has increased with 6 securities for the past month:

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

10. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds have moved since the start of the month:

Source: Author's database

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

After a disastrous month for the Medley Management bondholders upon the uncertainty over the merger, MDLQ and MDLX have climbed back and regained most of the fall. Still, as we aforementioned, they fall into the high yielders' group.

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

As expected, there aren't any big losers.

Conclusion

This is how our small world of baby bonds looks in the middle of April. After the New Year's rally, I am not finding that many bargains at the moment. My portfolio is almost flat and personally, I prefer to wait for some correction and better entry opportunities if there are any mispriced stocks. Still, PBB and PBC, I find as good ones, compared to the other investment grade baby bonds with Yield-to-Worst of 7.00%.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 04/15/2019 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

