Constellation Software And The Sustainability Of Above-Average ROICs

I will justify why I believe that the above-average ROICs of Constellation Software are sustainable in the long term.

The company achieved a record adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4 2018 and the highest revenue growth since 2014.

In this article I will focus on the company strategy, its historical margins and returns and I'll justify why I think that the above-average returns are sustainable in the long term.

Please note that the financial data will be on US dollars and the share price on Canadian dollars, as the most liquid market for the company is the TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange).

Irrational Sell-Off

During the second half of 2018, Mr. Market gave a huge opportunity to buy Constellation Software's stock (OTCPK: OTCPK:CNSWF) with a huge margin of safety. The shares fell a -29% from the July highs to the December lows.

Source: StockCharts

A high-quality company like Constellation Software does not offer this opportunity often it was the third-largest sell-off since it went public on 2006.

Source: StockCharts

Just a few days ago, the company's shares reached a new all-time high at C$1,200. This rally was a +47% return since the December lows of C$814, or an IRR of 252%. The upward trend was really higher because I'm omitting the dividend of US$21 per share that the company paid a few days ago.

Latest Results

The company reported its FY2018 results on Feb. 13. They achieved a record Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 28.1%, along with the highest revenue growth since 2014.

Source: pearnick

I think the results reinforced the company's momentum, and I would not expect another "huge discount" in the shares unless they report a disastrous Q1, i.e. with a margin compression.

Revenue Breakdown

The company has four sources of income, with the "Maintenance and other recurring" segment growing its share since 2010:

Source: Author using company filings

If we focus on the two "big" categories - which represent ~88% of the annual revenue, we see a recurrent double-digit growth, in average.

Source: Author using company filings

I would like to highlight that the slowest growth for the "Maintenance" segment in the last 12 years was a 15.2% in 2015. This segment represented a ~68% of the 2018 revenue.

In my opinion, the company has a strong pricing power in the Maintenance segment, as we can see below:

Source: 2016 President's Letter.

Organic Growth

A common "bear argument" against Constellation Software is its low or even negative organic growth:

Source: Company

It's important to know that the company sometimes buys declining or unprofitable businesses. This is not necessary a bad investment, everything depends on the price that Constellation Software pays for these companies.

We have a clear example with the US healthcare businesses that the company purchased on 2014:

The Harris operating group made some large acquisitions in the US Healthcare vertical starting in December 2014 that we knew would experience organic decline for a number of years. Excluding the impact of businesses in the US Healthcare vertical Constellation’s foreign exchange adjusted organic net revenue growth was 4% in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. And then you had a couple of hundred million dollars in healthcare business that actually had margins way in excess of the CSI average even though from a top line perspective, they were negative organic growth. - Source: Company's Q4 2018 MD&A; Q2 2017 Conference Call.

Besides, the company has a higher revenue share from the public sector, which usually has higher margins but a low - or even declining - organic growth, meanwhile the private sector usually has a higher organic growth as you can see below:

Source: Company

The company frequently buys businesses in sectors under consolidation, where the organic growth is declining, but these companies are usually capable of gaining market share and improve its margins in the mid term, as the competition eases.

Business Model

Usually, a company with a roll-up strategy uses to centralize costs, corporate structure, etc., with the objective of reducing SG&A expenses, improve its margins and generate synergies.

On the contrary, Constellation Software has a decentralized model that works, as they demonstrate year after year. This decentralized model deserves another article.

If you haven't, I strongly encourage you to read every single of the "President's letters," as they reflect the investment philosophy of Mark Leonard, the corporate culture and the structure of the company. Since 2018, the letters have been discontinued, but in exchange the company issues a "Shareholder Q&A" every few weeks.

Another remarkable lecture about Constellation Software is the article Business Lessons from Mark Leonard (Tren Griffin, April 2018).

I always look for two characteristics for long-term investments, and Constellation Software has both:

1.- Above average ROIC: Return to the mean?

The company has a 10-year average ROIC of 32%.

Source: Company

The management team is disciplined and they won't want pay high multiples for the acquired businesses. If their acquisition target receives a higher offer, they won't - probably - make a counteroffer, they don't get involved in auctions. In other words, they establish a fair multiple for the acquisition that fits their criteria, and they stick to it.

In fact, the acquisition criteria is publicly available in the company's website:

Source: Company

By not overpaying, the company is trying to "secure" its ROI from each acquisition, as Mark Leonard justifies recurrently in his letters.

I will deepen into the historical capital allocation in a specific section.

The finance theory tells that these above-average ROICs will reverse to the mean, right?

Casually, as I was writing this article, I've found an interesting discussion about ROICs held on Twitter, which I encourage you to read. I would like to highlight some points from this thread.

There are several studies rebating and stressing the persistence of high ROICs. For example:

Source: Fundsmith - Return Free Risk

Let me quote some well-explained paragraphs regarding the persistence of high ROICs:

The Goldman Sachs research which looked at companies based upon their CROCI (Cash Return on Cash Invested) found that the chances of companies staying within the band of CROCI which it occupied from year to year was far more likely than could be explained by randomness (...) high CROCI companies had a tendency for this return to persist which not only contradicts the theory of mean reversion. Source: Fundsmith - Return Free Risk

I also like this conclusion:

(About CROCI) There is persistence, but therefore is reversion toward the mean in return on capital. There is evidence of this across most sectors and measures. Source: Ben Schmark

Source: Ben Schmark

(Talking about the book Wiley - Valuation). The higher the quality, the higher the probability this quality will persist: ‘The ROICs of the best performing companies do not revert to the 15-year aggregate median.’ Source: In Practise

Source: Wiley - Valuation

Both high and low performers demonstrate significant stability in their performance. Companies with high or low ROICs are most likely to stay in the same grouping. (...) if a company finds a formula or strategy that earns an attractive ROIC, there is a good chance it can sustain that attractive return over time and through changing economic, industry, and company conditions. Source: Wiley - Valuation

I believe that Constellation Software fits perfectly into the description above, as they have several competitive advantages to sustain its high ROICs in the long-term:

Pricing power , mainly on its Maintenance segment as I've explained above.

, mainly on its Maintenance segment as I've explained above. Barriers to entry and switching costs, is really hard for a new entrant to sell its software if the customers aren't able to replace its previous Vertical Market Software (VMS) solution. The long product development cycle is another key aspect. Quoting a paragraph from Raymond James:

VMS also has high barriers to entry as they provide mission critical enterprise level software with high switching costs. - Raymond James.

Disciplined M&A process , they do not overpay, they will not target lower ROICs by paying higher multiples.

, they do not overpay, they will not target lower ROICs by paying higher multiples. Corporate culture, I strongly believe that is one of the key competitive advantages of the company, "cultivated" after years of experience, implication and learning. It's not easily replicable and maybe unique.

A high ROIC is great for any business, but I also want:

2.- Capacity to reinvest most of its FCF back in the business through acquisitions.

Source: Jerry Capital

According to my estimates, the company deployed the ~76% of its free cash flow into acquisitions during the last five years, in average.

Besides, the company has an undrawn collateralized revolving credit facility of US$700 million, which the company my use to fund a big acquisition, like they did in 2013 with its bigger acquisition to date (Total Specific Solutions).

Capital Allocation

This is the historical capital allocation of the company's FCF since 2013:

Source: Author using company filings

During this six-year period, the company used the ~20% of its FCF to pay dividends and the ~76% to fund acquisitions, in average.

The company shared this interesting comment in its latest MD&A:

Our shareholders’ Average Invested Capital grew 27% in 2018, in line with its 10-year compound average growth rate, and we were able to invest the majority of our cash flows from operations into business acquisitions. - Source: Company's Q4 2018 MD&A.

So, despite having almost doubled its revenues and EBITDA after the last three years, the company is still able to deploy most of its FCF into acquisitions. That's remarkable.

But, as the company gains scale it also needs bigger acquisitions, and the acquisition multiple goes up in the long term but the ROIC is still close to the 10-year average of 32%.

Mark Leonard explains why, much better than I would do:

Everything’s expensive, and things of size, where we can put some dollars and play. All seem to be trading high. I think one of the data points that I saw was that the average vertical market software company, with more than a $50 million market cap is trading at 3.8 times revenues and those tend to be fairly hefty valuations - Mark Leonard - Q2 2017 Conference Call.

Risks

Competition. Especially from private equity firms, which usually pay higher multiples for the acquisitions. Let me give you an example with the "worries"' of the analysts in 2016:

Now Constellation finds itself facing off against aggressive new rivals. In August, an activist investor pushed Canadian telecom services company Redknee Solutions to put itself up for sale. Last month, Constellation offered to invest $80 million in Redknee. It seemed like a done deal until the tech-focused Texas hedge fund ESW Capital swooped in with an $83 million dollar offer. Redknee bit, and suddenly Constellation seemed less formidable. A similar scenario played out just months before, when Constellation was outbid by Symphony Technology Group, another PE firm, for recruitment software company Bond International Software Plc. Analysts expect competition to intensify because high valuations for bigger private software companies are luring private equity firms downstream into Constellation's backyard, which in turn is pushing valuations even higher. That's making it harder for Constellation to do the kind of cheap deals it built its business on. The shares only rose about 6 percent in 2016, compared with a 67 percent gain the previous year. - Source: Bloomberg

Since the "concerns" of 2016, the company kept buying businesses at fair prices. The EBITDA grew a 54%, the CFO per share went up a 32% (without adjustments, the increase would be probably higher by omitting one-off expenses) and the market rewarded this growth with a +95% return on the company's shares:

The company is able to pay low multiples for small businesses, but why would a business accept to be acquired by a low multiple, instead being bought for a PE firm, which would pay more than Constellation Software?

I think about several motives, the company:

Is not involved in restructuring, firing workers or any kind of pressure to improve margins, as it would do a PE. They just want to buy well-run businesses, which are usually founder-led and they will work with the management to improve the business profitability and corporate culture.

Is well known and has a good reputation in the VMS sector. Some businesses call directly to Constellation Software when they want to sell the company.

Frequently, the founder or the management team wants to keep running the business, because they have built it, and they like it. This could be incompatible with the PE guys who would usually want a quick IRR on its investment, replacing the management team in numerous occasions.

Margin compression. I consider this as a temporary headwind, which would depend on the margins of the recently acquired businesses.

The company has historically bought some declining or low-margin businesses, but with the know-how and the corporate culture of Constellation Software, they are able to "help" the acquired businesses to turn the business into profitability, improving margins.

The impact of acquisition is like historically, it’s always been negative impact on acquisitions - on CSI at the beginning, as we turn businesses around. - Jamal Baksh - Q2 2017 Conference Call.

Fair Value

Determining the fair value of Constellation Software is quite complicated. We have a growth company with recurrent revenues and high ROICs, and the company is able to reinvest most of the FCF back in the business.

Which valuation multiple does it worth?

Well, Mark Leonard gave us a hand with this.

'When really good companies start trading at 5 and 6 times revenues, it’s time to start worrying.' - Mark Leonard (2015 President's Letter)

When I've read this I was surprised with the historical evolution the P/S ratio of Constellation Software during the last 3-4 years:

Source: Author; Koyfin

I think this was just anecdotal because the P/S ratio is an inefficient metric.

Unlike other pump and dump companies, Mark Leonard wants a cheap share price, because the employees of the company are required to use its bonus to buy shares of Constellation Software, that is skin in the game!

I guess that you don't see a business owner doing this too often:

Under the terms of the ASPD (Automatic Share Purchase and Disposition agreement) Leonard will sell 100 CSI common shares per week when the price exceeds $1,000 per share, and intends to purchase 100 common shares per week when the price is less than $800 per share. Leonard anticipates starting the ASPD shortly, and continuing it for one year. - Source: Globenewswire

It was merely symbolic, because even if the share price is above C$1,000 per share all the year he would have sold a maximum of 5,200 shares or 1% of his share ownership, as he owns about 436,000 shares of the company.

Soon after that, the COO published a similar plan:

Under the terms of the ASPD Miller will sell 10,000 CSI common shares per month when the price exceeds $1,000 per share, and will purchase 10,000 common shares per month when the price is less than $800 per share. Any common shares not sold or purchased during a month will carry forward to the next month until sold or purchased. The ASPD will begin on March 14, 2019 and continue until May 31, 2019. - Source: Globenewswire

This was a significant event, as it would represent about 100,000 shares sold in 10 weeks, or 32% of his previous notification of share ownership (about 309,000 shares).

So, we have a company that is shouting something like "listen to me, our shares above C$1,000 are overvalued!" and a market that's saying that the company worth more than that.

Source: Author

Unsurprisingly, Mark Leonard is consistent with its previous quote of "when really good companies start trading at five and six times revenues, it’s time to start worrying," suggesting to sell when the shares are trading above C$1,000, which would represent a P/S multiple close to 5x.

Let's take a look at the historical multiples of the company:

At first sight, we can appreciate a multiple expansion as the company gained scale, and the maximum P/FCF was about 32x a few months ago and a P/S ratio above 6x, where the shares could be overvalued.

But what really matters is what will be the company cash flows in the future.

Follow The FCF

The share price of a company tends to reward the high cash flow generative businesses as we can see here with Constellation Software:

Financial data on Canadian Dollars. Source: Koyfin

So, if the company is able to keep reinvesting back in the business most of its free cash flows, obtaining ROICs close to historical 10-year average of 32%, the shareholders will be well rewarded.

Conclusion

I consider the stock close to "fair value" right now, but Constellation Software is a compounder - currently, a 67-bagger since its IPO - and rarely offers an opportunity to buy company's shares as cheap as in the second half of 2018.

As the real company intrinsic value is on the future and not in the present, I think that the shares are still cheap.

Source: Author using company filings

I would not expect such a high return as a 41% IRR on the share price, as the multiple expansion will not be infinite, but I strongly believe that Constellation Software is a business that you can buy and forget for 10 years, with above market average returns on the share price.

Don't forget to draw your own conclusions.

Thanks to my dear Extremaduran friend for helping me to better understand the business of Constellation Software. Thanks also to all the intelligent guys on Twitter which I've mentioned in the article.