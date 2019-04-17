Antero Midstream Is Delivering For Investors

When I was forced to retire early a few years ago, I had to shift my focus from wealth accumulation to income generation. In doing so, I looked for companies that had the ability to grow their business, but at the same time reward their shareholders with a steady income stream. Antero Midstream (AM) has the potential to be that kind of company. With a forward dividend of more than 8%, they definitely provide the income that I am looking for but the challenge to-date is their falling share price. However, with increasing cash flows, an ability to self-fund future growth projects, and a dominant position in the most prolific natural gas producing region in the US, they are well positioned to grow their valuation providing not only an attractive income stream but also the long-term security needed by most income investors.

An overview of the company

Antero Midstream Corporation trades on the NYSE under the ticker AM and was formed by Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) in 2014 to service its rapidly increasing natural gas and NGL production in the Appalachian Basin. With a market cap of more than $7 billion, they are headquartered in Denver, Colorado. They are focused on creating value through developing midstream infrastructure in two of the premier North American shale plays, the Marcellus and Utica Shales. Due to its market-leading firm transportation portfolio and midstream ownership through Antero Resources, Antero is the most integrated NGL and natural gas business in the U.S.

In the most recent quarter, profits nearly doubled from the previous quarter and quadrupled from Dec. 31, 2017, driven primarily by expense reductions combined with increasing revenues. These results capped a very good 2018 for the company. With a current dividend yield of 8.5% and a history of regular increases, Antero is well positioned to continue increasing this payout in the future. In fact, the company is targeting dividend growth above 20% which is ambitious but possible based on cash flows.

Simplified business structure should benefit shareholders

On October 9, 2018, Antero Midstream and Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) announced that they entered into a definitive agreement for AMGP to acquire all outstanding AM common units, both those held by the public and those held by Antero Resources Corporation, in a stock and cash transaction. In connection with this transaction, AMGP converted into a corporation and was renamed Antero Midstream Corporation. This simplification transaction will allow the company to build on recent success and eliminate some of the confusion associated with the more complex ownership structure that it was operating under. As a traditional C-Corp, the company will also prove attractive to investors wanting to hold them in their retirement accounts as well. It also allowed Antero Resources to retain a significant ownership stake ensuring that their interests are still aligned with the new company.

Source: Antero Resource Presentation

Antero is well positioned for future growth

The thing I like about this industry is that there is currently a tremendous push taking place to shift energy production to cleaner-burning fuels. This means that many electricity generating facilities are shifting their base load production from dirtier fuels like coal and oil to cleaner-burning natural gas driving demand. At the same time, a new industry is forming as Natural Gas Liquids facilities are being constructed to not only meet domestic demand but also to meet a growing export market.

Source: Antero Resource Presentation

Although it could be argued that green energy is the future, the reality is that green energy is insufficient to meet the base load demands of the economy. Other sources of energy like nuclear and hydro also provide clean alternatives but their high capital costs and further environmental concerns make them challenging to develop. This makes carbon-based fuels like natural gas the preferred alternative.

Ideally situated close to many of the countries largest population and demand centers, Antero is well positioned for future growth as this business continues to develop. In the Appalachia Region, Antero, currently, controls close to 40% of the core undrilled liquids-rich locations known to exist. This bodes well for both the parent company and their midstream business.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EPS $0.10 $1.43 $1.24 $1.28 $2.37 DPS $1.29 $1.03 $1.24 $1.61 Shares 75,941 82,538 176647 185630 187,048

Source: Antero Financial Reports

The company has undergone a fairly significant growth phase since their initial IPO in 2014 growing their asset base and distributable cash flows considerably. With DCF growth forecast between 18% and 25% over the next 5 years, the company should be able to continue raising the dividend to meet their targets and grow the company based on their estimates. Their current target is to increase the dividend by more than 20% per year between now and 2022.

Also important to shareholders is the company's ability to grow the share price. With declining commodity prices and a reliance on issuing new shares to fund growth projects since its inception, the share price has lagged the market. Recognizing this, the company is taking steps to create additional value for shareholders. In their recent year-end discussions, the company indicated a desire to adopt a self-funding model going forward and redirecting excess cash flows towards share buybacks and capital expansion without the need to issue additional shares benefiting stock price. I believe this is an important change for shareholders as it stems a tide of dilution, which impacts many fast-growing companies, and matches efforts taken by other industry heavyweights like Enbridge (ENB) and TransCanada (TRP) who are taking similar approaches.

Growth opportunities are tied to commodity prices

Unlike ENB and TRP, however, AM is more dependent on commodity prices for their growth. That is because as an integrated company, they rely on their parent to drive supply into their system. That supply will depend on the price of the underlying commodity, oil and natural gas. In their forecast, Antero has projected a 10% production CAGR should commodity prices remain low and a 15% growth rate if they are in their higher ranges. The higher growth rate also supports reduced leverage, higher cash flows, and better balance sheet strength.

Commodity prices have remained stubbornly low for an extended period of time and threaten to remain that way in the future as we transition to a lower carbon society. Although demand is forecast to continue rising in the years ahead, the supply is rising at an even faster pace keeping prices low. Trade tensions also threaten prices as major export destinations like China and the EU are locked in a protectionist dispute with the current administration. At the same time, state governments like New York and Massachusetts are throwing up roadblocks to slow down pipeline expansion through tougher environmental laws and carbon policy. In my opinion, this approach seems contradictory considering the prevalence of much dirtier heating oils in many areas of the east coast.

Source: Antero Resource Presentation

Growth is not a question of if but rather by how much

Despite the concerns caused by trade tensions and commodity pricing, for Antero, the question of growth is not so much a question of if but rather by how much. With among the lowest production costs in North America, supply constraints will impact other producers before reaching Antero; so the question becomes finding that perfect balance. Regardless of short-term challenges, the long-term perspective for the company is positive and that creates an exciting opportunity for the buy and hold income investor.

Source: Antero Resource Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 Avg. P/E 14.31 14.35 20.65 11.91 Avg. Yld. 5% 4% 6% 14%

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 Payout 67% 77% 75% 51%

Source: Antero Financial Reports

As with most companies on the NYSE, Q4 2018 was a difficult period for Antero as share prices suffered during the December selloff. This had a negative impact on 2018 valuation metrics and the company has recovered significantly in price since that time. This uncertainty in the market was caused primarily by macroeconomic factors beyond the company's control. Long term, I think investors will look to fundamentals and would expect Antero to trade at a more typical industry average P/E of closer to 14x earnings as their self-funding model and stock repurchases kick in and the expected valuation multiple changes.

Antero results will be driven by advantages it has over many of its competitors in the fact they control some of the most valuable real estates in the Marcellus and Utica Shale areas. They also have a very manageable payout ratio, and with leverage in the 2x range, find themselves in a very good position to self-fund future expansion without the need to issue additional shares. This could be equally important in an increasing interest rate environment keeping their interest exposure to a manageable level. Having shown the ability to grow cash flows in a difficult pricing environment, any return to normalcy would add to their bottom line. All this bodes well for their ability to meet aggressive dividend increase targets between now and 2022 with the possibility of share buybacks driving valuations higher.

Final Thoughts & Recommendation

I believe that there is a lot of negativity associated with the pipeline industry that often times overshadows the cash generating realities of these assets. With an increasing demand for natural gas as electricity production shifts in this direction combined with the export potential of LNG, the business case is strong. With increasing cash flows, AM will be able to grow their share price using stock buybacks as a lever plus continue to raise dividends as forecast through 2022 in the 20% range and produce above-average returns making my recommendation a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.