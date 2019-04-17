M&T Bank Doing Fine, But Also As Expected

Buying quality can be a frustrating exercise, as M&T Bank (MTB) shares have shown over the last couple of years. Fairly regarded as a conservatively-run, high-quality bank, M&T Bank’s share price performance hasn’t really stood out as exceptional over the last year or two. I do believe there could be more separation from the pack when the economy slows further, though, and there’s another reckoning as to which banks did the best job of managing their credit exposures. As is, the shares look somewhat undervalued, more so in terms of the multiple to tangible book than on a discounted earnings basis, but JPMorgan (JPM), PNC (PNC), BB&T (BBT), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) offer similar or better prospective returns.

Basically In Line, Albeit With A Few Discrepancies

M&T’s first quarter was pretty undramatic, which I believe is something its core shareholder base expects and appreciates. While there were some offsetting items (a litigation charge, distributed income from Bayview, and securities gains), M&T posted a small (2%) core earnings beat.

Revenue rose 6% year over year and fell 2% sequentially, which was in line with expectations. Net interest income rose 8% yoy and fell 1%, coming in slightly better than expected, with a stronger-than-expected net interest margin (up 33bp yoy and 12bp qoq) offsetting a little weakness in balance sheet growth (average earning assets up 1% / down 2%). Fee income was a little weak, with 2% yoy growth and 5% qoq contraction driving a 2% miss. Trust income, one of the largest contributors, was sluggish at 1% yoy growth. There was nothing noticeably wrong here, and M&T is not the only bank where fee income has come in a little soft.

Operating expenses were about 2% higher than expected, rising 6% yoy and 8% qoq. With that, pre-provision profit rose 6% yoy, but fell 13% qoq and missed expectations by about 2%. A much lower than expected provisioning expense helped shore up the PPOP miss, and tangible book value per share rose 6% yoy.

Loan Growth Looks Okay, And Spreads And Credit Are Both Still Healthy

One of the important hoped-for drivers for better earnings growth in 2019 is better loan growth; loans shrank 3% in 2017 and grew just 1% in 2018, in part due to an intentional rebalancing of the book. Expectations for 2019 are for low-to-mid-single-digit loan growth, and the first quarter results show a somewhat mixed start.

On the negative side, loans were up just 1% yoy and flat sequentially (up 1% in both periods on an average basis), but it’s well worth noting that that was expected, as shrinking mortgage loan balances are still weighing on results – a driver whose impact should lessen as the year moves on. On a more positive note, both C&I and CRE lending grew almost 3% on a qoq average balance basis. The C&I lending number is more or less on pace with the sector-wide norm this quarter (as per Fed data), while the CRE number was better. The C&I lending growth was also basically consistent with the growth at Comerica (CMA) and First Horizon (FHN) this quarter and superior to JPMorgan’s performance, while overall commercial lending outgrew PNC’s performance due to stronger CRE performance (PNC outperformed on C&I lending growth).

Deposit performance was mixed, with a 2% yoy and qoq decline in average balances. Like PNC, M&T saw a meaningful decline in non-interest-bearing deposits (down 6% yoy and down 7% qoq) that exceeded the declines seen at Comerica, First Horizon, and JPMorgan. Overall deposit costs are still under control, with interest-bearing deposit costs up 40bp yoy and 10bp and total deposit costs up 17bp/7bp (and below the 60bp/13bp improvements in loan yield), but like many other banks, M&T is having to turn to more costly CD-based funding to offset NIB deposit declines, and M&T is paying among the highest 13-36 month CD rates of the banks I follow closely – 3.0% for a 36-month CD.

M&T’s overall deposit beta is still solid on a comparative basis, helped by the healthy loan spreads the bank is getting in its commercial lending. Solid credit costs are also helping, as non-performing loan balances declined 2% year over year and the NCO ratio is a very low 10bp.

Time For Something More Dramatic?

There’s been a little pick-up in M&A activity in the banking sector, though arguably not to the extent that many investors have expected. With a couple of high-profile mergers-of-equals announced, I looked around at what M&T could possibly do if they were so inclined. Merging with either Huntington (HBAN) or Regions (RF) could produce some solid EPS accretion with very modest TBV dilution, not to mention interesting regional/geographic diversification.

I also took a look at an acquisition of First Republic (FRC) – unfortunately while such a deal would add a valuable and hard-to-replicate fast-growing service-driven high-net worth lending operation, it would be too dilutive in my opinion. I should also note that I really don’t think a deal with/for Huntington or Regions is particularly likely.

The Outlook

M&T Bank is an “is what it is” bank, and I think long-term earnings growth in the neighborhood of 3% is a reasonable expectation. While the bank’s focus on quality tamps down the growth rate, the benefits of more disciplined underwriting will show if and when the credit cycle worsens more significantly from here.

My valuation on M&T Bank hasn’t really changed since January, with the shares looking cheaper on an ROTE-P/TBV basis than a discount earnings basis. Blending them together, the shares look about 10% to 15% undervalued today.

The Bottom Line

M&T shares look priced such that they’re well worth holding and arguably worth considering as a new holding. My “but’s” here are that this is a more challenging time in the banking cycle (which will make earnings growth and beat-and-raise quarters harder to achieve) and M&T’s footprint isn’t the most attractive relative to banks with more southern exposure. Still, for investors with appropriate expectations, this is a solid holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.