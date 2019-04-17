Australis Capital: Will This Aurora Cannabis Spin-Off Become Its U.S. Doppelganger?

Source: company website

Australis Capital (OTCQB:AUSAF) is an investment company primarily targeting the U.S. cannabis market, including cannabis real estate assets.

Since marijuana remains a controlled Schedule 1 Drug at the Federal level in the U.S., the TMX Group Ltd. (OTC:TMXXF), which runs the TSE, the largest exchange in Canada, decided if a Canadian company had exposure to U.S. cannabis assets it could get delisted.

In response to that decision, Aurora Cannabis sold off its U.S. assets and ended up spinning-off Australis Capital, an investment arm of the company.

Australis has been on a tear lately, and in this article, I'll focus on why the company is an attractive buy at this time, and why it could become a growth story similar to Aurora Cannabis.

Moving aggressively in the U.S. cannabis market

Similar to Aurora Cannabis, Australis has identified an enormous opportunity in the U.S. market because of the fragmented market and federal law.

To that end, it has been aggressively acquiring or entering into strategic partnerships in order to rapidly grow market share and revenue.

Among the deals it has made are with Body and Mind Inc., Folium Biosciences, Rthm Technologies Inc., Mr. Natural Inc., ShowGrow, and Quality Green Inc. Quality Green is an ACMPR-Licensed Producer in Canfield, Ontario. It has also entered into a partnership with Wagner Dimas.

Investors also need to remember its partnership with Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB).

In most situations, Australis plans on being a passive investor in cannabis production and distribution companies, but as in the case of Rthm Technologies Inc., it controls 100 percent of that business. It has also acquired 100 percent of Mr. Natural. So while stating its intentions to fund the expansion of companies, it is apparent it's going to participate in ownership as well, under the right circumstances. My thought is the company will acquire assets that have the potential to generate revenue in order to attract more investor attention and media coverage. At this stage of the company's growth, revenue is more important than anything else in my opinion; it's what many investors look for to ensure it has a viable business model.

Getting payments for its loans, while a good business, doesn't offer the type of revenue the company needs where it stands now. For that reason, I expect it to continue to take positions in companies while providing various means of raising capital for cannabis companies operating in the U.S. I believe this is why it acquired Rthm Technologies Inc. and Mr. Natural.

Rthm Technologies Inc.

Australis recently announced that Rthm Technologies, Inc. launched COIL, "the first iOS and Android loyalty application based on a decentralized, international network of dispensaries, in Nevada and California."

What COIL provides is an app that includes a loyalty program that "enables dispensaries and select MSOs to engage, reward, and retain customers while attracting new customers through geolocation-based incentives."

Looking for ways to unify the fragmented U.S. cannabis market at various touch points, Australis looked to its wholly-owned subsidiary to build out a mobile platform that rewards customers that shop at "safe, regulatory compliant, and leading cannabis dispensaries across the United States."

The differentiator against existing in-house loyalty programs is that it brings together all the desired dispensaries under one network of that excludes illegal dispensaries. People looking for product will trust this program against those that aren't legally compliant.

Alexander Mosa, CEO of Rthm, said this:

The United States cannabis industry is growing rapidly, but consumers are largely alone in navigating both the diverse array of chemically distinct products, and the burgeoning number of retail vendors which vary widely in quality, safety, and regulatory compliance. The COIL network of certified dispensaries will include only the highest caliber of retail vendors, to whom foot traffic from geofenced app users will be directed. Leveraging large, multivariate data streams pertaining to the psychophysiological effects of different products, a species of data for which COIL, with heritage as a premium health app, is intrinsically advantaged in analyzing, will further increase efficiency in the dispensaries, as COIL users will arrive educated, with a clear product type in mind, thereby reducing in-store human resource requirements. As for revenue, COIL will boost sales from "in-app subscriptions for premium content, demographically segmented and targeted brand promotion, partner licensing, and dispensary revenue share agreements, will be introduced to create a sustainable, high revenue platform at the intersection of cannabis consumers, patients, and companies."

After this beta or pilot phase, COIL will be rolled out across the U.S., further boosting its revenue potential.

The point in going at length in describing COIL is that it reinforces my thesis that Australis Capital is looking for revenue streams even as it builds out its lending portfolio. The fact it is moving quickly to build them out is a positive sign to me concerning its determination to grow quickly.

For a more in-depth look at COIL, go here.

Another thing to consider concerning Rthm as a whole is it already has the #1 health and fitness app in 26 countries. COIL will further add to the revenue streams Rthm already generates.

Conclusion

There is a huge demand for capital in the U.S. cannabis industry because of restrictions on lending institutions because of the legal status of cannabis at the federal level.

Demand in the U.S. is high, and companies are scrambling to find ways to finance their operations in order to meet the soaring demand for cannabis in all its forms. There has also been strong desire from the investment community to find ways to access the U.S. market. Australis offers both.

For these reasons, Australis has started to soar in value, as its share price has taken off. While there will obviously be some volatility and investors should look for a decent entry point, this is a company I believe will do very well in the long term, mostly because it is building its business model, as far as operationally, in a similar manner Aurora Cannabis has, which is to aggressively seek out strategic partners in specific segments of the market and either provide them with financing or buy them outright.

With the rapidly growing U.S. cannabis sector and the long-term growth trajectory we're now in, Australis Capital is positioned well for a long, upward run.

It could be used as a short-term trade or long-term holding. I believe both types of investors will do very well with this unique company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.