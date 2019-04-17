Morgan Stanley: A Bank To Watch

Furthermore, large declines in trading revenue and investment banking fees were offset by solid performances elsewhere in the bank confirming the new Morgan Stanley business model.

Morgan Stanley earned a 13.1 percent return on shareholder's equity in the first quarter second only to 16.0 percent earned by JPMorgan Chase among the largest six US financial institutions.

Morgan Stanley, earnings-wise, did not have the best of quarters, yet it continues to evolve into a financial institution that will produce good results in this "modern" era.

Well, the first quarter, large bank earnings season is over.

Closing the scene was Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), whose results for the period turned out to be the worst of the “Big Six” financial institutions.

Net income of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter was down 9 percent from the first quarter of 2018.

But, according to the Wall Street Journal

“Morgan Stanley stock gained another nearly 2% in premarket trading after the bank’s first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations.”

This response shows, to me, how investors are looking at Morgan Stanley versus, say, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), whose stock price dropped after its first quarter earnings were announced, even though they were better than those returned by MS.

And, it should be noted that through Tuesday’s close, Morgan Stanley stock was up 18.5% this year, compared with 16% for the broader S&P 500.

Investors seem to have a more positive view of James Gorman, Morgan Stanley’s Chief Executive Officer and what he has done in “turning around” Morgan Stanley, than they do of Brian Moynihan and what Mr. Moynihan has done with Bank of America.

The picture given of Mr. Gorman, as reproduced from the Financial Times, is quite favorable:

“James Gorman, Morgan Stanley’s chief executive since 2010, has rebuilt the firm to be able to do well in all kinds of markets. He doubled down on wealth management, buying Smith Barney, and fired 25% of bond traders and shed risky assets including real estate and oil tankers. Aided by a benign economic backdrop, the effort has mostly worked, producing steady profits and few of the ugly surprises the plagued Morgan Stanley in the past.”

Mr. Gorman came into the top spot at Morgan Stanley with the idea that he needed to change the business model of the company to reflect what he saw as the changed nature of financial markets and financial institutions.

An interesting comparison here can be made with what took place at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). The leaders at Goldman Sachs came out of the Great Recession believing that they still hd the business model that would dominate the financial services space.

Much to their surprise, their business model was less than adequate. As a consequence, Goldman Sachs has been playing “catch up” with Morgan Stanley as it attempts to alter its model to reflect the “new” times.

As reported two days ago, Goldman Sachs is coming along in their transition, although they still have a ways to go.

In that respect, even with the “not so good” first quarter results, Morgan Stanley seems to me to be “one the right track” and is finding itself in a much better position to weather the conditions in the current market conditions.

For example, trading results were down at Morgan Stanley, year-over-year, by 15 percent and investment banking results were down 24 percent, yet overall saw net revenue for the whole organization down only 7 percent, year-over-year.

And, Morgan Stanley earned a return on shareholder’s equity of 13.1 percent, the second highest performance of the six largest financial institutions in the United States, with all six reporting this week.

The only “large” bank to outperform Morgan Stanley in this area was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) that reported historically high earnings in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase earned a 16 percent return on shareholder’s equity in the quarter.

Not too shabby.

Mr. Gorman, early on, set out to achieve a 13 percent target as a medium term goal, and, I believe, it is a sign of his ability that he has been able to attain it.

Mr. Gorman has a vision for Morgan Stanley and seems to be on the path to executing it. Part of his vision is a financial institution that earns more than a 13 percent return on shareholder’s equity. It is my belief that Mr. Gorman and Morgan Stanley have earned our support on this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.