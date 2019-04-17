Aphria: 1 Step Forward And 2 Steps Back

We think Aphria's hands are tied for the next two quarters as it works to ramp up IV/V expansions and address persisting logistical challenges.

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Aphria (APHA) reported fiscal 2019 Q3 results for the three-month period that ended on February 28, 2019. A few months ago, we analyzed Aphria's second quarter and called it "weak" after reported revenue of $22 million fell short of the market's expectations. This time around, consensus estimates per Thomson Reuters had consensus at $80 million.

Fiscal 2019 Q3 Review

Aphria reported fiscal 2019 third quarter results which were hugely underwhelming, sending its shares down 14% on the day, while causing a major rout in the cannabis sector. Why were the results so bad? We think there are three main disappointments in Aphria's last quarter:

Cannabis sales actually declined 26% from last quarter

Gross margin dropped to 18% due to the acquisition of CC Pharma, which operates a low-margin distribution business in the EU

A massive $50 million write-off on its LATAM assets

The poor results can be best illustrated when you isolate only the cannabis-related revenue as shown below. To most people's shock, the company sold less cannabis last quarter than the prior period which only had partial legal sales! Investors were expecting strong growth this time as it included three full months of legal sales, and Aphria is expected to sort out logistical issues that hampered production in the prior quarter. However, with total cannabis sales declining from $22 million to $16 million, a shocking 27% decline.

During the previous quarter (F2019 Q2), Aphria reported $21.7 million in total revenue, which comprised of $8.4 million from recreational sales and $13.3 million of medical sales. Because recreational sales only began on October 17, 2018, in Canada, the 3-month run rate revenue for Aphria last quarter was actually closer to $17.6 million estimated using straight line. In the latest quarter, Aphria only sold $7.2 million worth of recreational cannabis, which is a whopping 60% decline from Q2's run rate number.

The decline in cannabis sales last quarter was due to Aphria selling less cannabis than the prior quarter. Volumes declined from 3.4 million grams to 2.6 million grams, while average selling prices perked up slightly. Aphria cited packaging and distribution challenges for the sequential decline in volumes, but the company was already blaming logistical issues in the prior quarter. It seems like Aphria's operational struggles continued into the last quarter, and we fear it might affect its upcoming quarters as well.

Distribution Deals Crush Gross Margin

After we have demonstrated that cannabis sales declined sequentially in the last quarter, it is also important to note Aphria's revenue was boosted significantly by its acquisition of CC Pharma that closed during the quarter. However, these distribution revenues carry much lower margins due to the nature of these businesses. Aphria disclosed the following:

F2019 Q3 cannabis gross margin was 36.3%

F2019 Q3 distribution gross margin was 13.6%

Another helpful benchmark is that Aphria paid €24.5 million in cash for CC Pharma which generated over €200 million in revenue. It is expected that these distribution revenues would significantly drag down Aphria's near-term and future margins. While the acquisition was done to expand Aphria's German presence, we think the financial implications are only recognized by investors now. In an industry where profits are hard to come by, investors have relied on revenue as a useful valuation metric. However, acquisitions like this make it very hard to use EV/Revenue to compare valuations going forward. The implications are likely that investors will increasingly look at EBITDA and profits as their primary valuation methods, which is not exactly good news for companies like Aphria due to their unprofitable operations.

Light At The End of The Tunnel?

For Aphria investors, we think there are a few positive developments that support a long-term thesis in the stock despite the operational challenges that we think will likely persist in the near term.

First of all, Aphria received Health Canada licenses for its completed Part IV and V expansions. Together, these two expansions will add 80,000 kg of annual capacity to Aphria's existing capacity of 30,000 kg. Aphria also settled the hostile bid from Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF) and won one of the three cultivation licenses awarded in Germany, both positive developments for the company to refocus on its core operations in Canada and abroad. However, despite the frequent comments from Aphria management on automation, we think the new few quarters will remain ugly from a financial point of view as new capacities won't come online until later 2019 the earliest. The packaging and labeling issues have been outstanding for two quarters now, and there is no guarantee that Aphria could resolve them anytime soon.

(Source: F2019 Q3 MD&A)

Investor Takeaway

Because we cover both the Canadian and U.S. cannabis sector, we can sense the pressure being built on Canadian LPs to deliver substantial growth after a muted calendar 2018 Q4 performance. However, Aphria's latest quarterly results did not help investor sentiment at all. Hopes were high for Aphria to deliver a strong quarter after management vowed to bounce back from previous operational challenges. However, the company managed to sell less cannabis during the 3 full months in Q3 compared to the prior quarter where legal sales only began halfway through Q2.

For investors, we think the key takeaways are twofold. First of all, we would expect Aphria to trail its peers from a profitability perspective in the near term due to its CC Pharma acquisition. The distribution revenues destroyed Aphria's gross margin and will continue to have a large impact due to the relevant sizes of cannabis revenue and distribution sales. Secondly, Aphria is likely a couple of quarters away from seeing significant improvements in its operations based on the timelines. Its Phase IV and V constructions are just approved and won't fully ramp up until late 2019. Logistical issues are also hampering its ability to deliver during the last two quarters, which is a worrying sign. As Aphria continues to expand its facilities, we think more logistical issues will surface, which could lead to even more inefficiencies and problems in the near term. For all these, we remain Neutral on Aphria in the very near term, but we are keeping an open mind for 2020 and after which is when production and logistical bottlenecks are expected to be alleviated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.