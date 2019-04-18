Alibaba Is A Pone Stock

Alibaba trades at a very reasonable valuation given the future economics of the business and the sector which the company operates in.

Despite a slowdown in the Chinese economy, the company has still continued to grow its revenues strongly and sharply.

Alibaba has one of thea widest economic moats in the world because of the company's ecosystem and its strong network effect.

Alibaba (BABA) is well positioned to take advantage of secular growth trends in the Chinese market. The company is attractively valued given the future economics of the business.

Alibaba operates as a near monopoly which has a established an "ecosystem" retailing platforms, namely the Taobao Marketplace, China's largest online consumer-to-consumer shopping site; Tmall, China's largest third-party business-to-consumer platform for branded goods; and Juhuasuan, China's most popular group buying marketplace. These online marketplaces are to Chinese, what Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) are to Americans- their default go to location, with more than two thirds of Chinese consumers considering these stores as their most frequently used online marketplace.

Alibaba's Competitive Advantage is clear

Alibaba has a number of distinct competitive advantages. Firstly, its location: China. China is by far the largest Internet market in the world-twice the size of the U.S. market. China has already transitioned into e-commerce rapidly for an emerging economy. Secondly, Alibaba has economies of scope. There are massive cost savings associated with selling different products by one conglomerate. Alibaba's third advantage is scale which allows it to save costs. The company hit $50 billion dollars in revenue last year which sets apart from any other e-commerce operation in China.

Fourthly, Alibaba operates with a network effect. Given that the company has thousands of merchants who join its platform and promotes entrepreneurship in China, the larger the network, the more valuable the business becomes. Given that Alibaba uses a revenue share model rather than charging listing fees. This makes it easier for more merchants to join the network. The larger the network, the greater the benefits for each merchant, as it attracts a large volume of customer traffic.

Finally, Alibaba has excellent rations with the Chinese government. This makes political risk slim. This is vital in China, given the importance of the state in the growth of the economy.

10 Years of sustainable growth

China's e-commerce market is already the world's largest and will grow to $1.8 trillion by 2022. With only around 38% of China's population making purchases online, it is clear that there is a massive runway of growth ahead. Alibaba is positioned to benefit from this growth perhaps more than any other business. The company dominates e-commerce in China, with a greater-than-50% market share.

Alibaba is also making aggressive moves to capture a larger share of China's offline retail industry. The company's "New Retail" initiatives include Hema supermarkets, Intime department stores, among others. This area of Alibaba's business is booming; New Retail helped drive a 344% year-over-year increase in "other revenue" to more than $1 billion in Alibaba's fiscal 2019 first quarter.

New Retail also helps to expand Alibaba's total addressable market to include practically all of China's economy. Even with a $40 billion annual revenue base, Alibaba has tremendous room for growth ahead

Source: Statista

Alibaba's strategy is clearly one of expansion. The company is seeking to capture as much of the Chinese market as possible in as many different sectors as possible. In this sense, it mirrors Amazon. The reasoning behind this is clear- massive economies of scale and scope mean that it is extremely well positioned to take market share from competitors. Alibaba simply has better resources and a larger scale of operations than all of its rivals. By entering different marketplaces, Alibaba builds on its ecosystem and further strengthens its brand presence. I think that this is exactly the right strategy. With more than 600 million annual active users, it is clear that this is growth strategy has paid off.

International growth opportunities

Accordingly, Alibaba is also expanding its operations in several key international regions. For example, Alibaba has invested $4 billion in Lazada, a Singapore-based online mall. Alibaba also recently partnered with Russian Mail.ru to launch a new e-commerce joint venture. With global expansion investors should expect Alibaba to continue to ramp up its efforts in international markets. This should help to augment Alibaba's growth in China.

Free Cash Flow

Alibaba already generates significant amounts of free cash flow. Net income came in at $2.9 billion dollars, with almost all of the profits coming from the retail side of the business. This is extremely impressive given the company is not even focused on profits, but growth.

The cloud business, which is not yet profitable is also growing at 100% year-on-year and will generate significant amounts of free cash flow going forward. This makes it structurally, far more profitable than comparative e-commerce players such Amazon or Mercadolibre (MELI). At a market cap of about $450 billion, Alibaba has a price to earnings ratio of around 45. This is lower than either Amazon or Mercadolibre. By other measures, Alibaba is also attractively valued.

Alibaba trades at just 25 times its operating cashflow or 10 times sales. This represents a lower valuation than its international peers. It also represents a much cheaper price than domestic player JD.com (JD) which is not even close to achieving profitability.

Given that revenue is growing at 54% per year and Alibaba’s cloud is skyrocketing, this seems rather reasonable.

The stock price is simply depressed, given the trade war- all Chinese stocks have been pushed down in value. Given that Alibaba is the clear market leader, I see no reason why the stock price won't appreciate significantly over the long term. I think that the current moment is a good opportunity for value investors to capitalize on a short term dip in price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.