MEG Energy Is Running On Fumes

There are probably less risky alternatives elsewhere. This is a situation for well trained and disciplined traders only.

MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) reported funds flow from operating activities of C$180 million for the fiscal year of 2018. That is as close to running on fumes as most would care to be when the long term debt balance is C$3,740 million. As always, management has a plan to fill the tank with better cash flow. The WCS-WTI differential has narrowed considerably and oil prices are currently rallying. Can MEG Energy finally get the breathing room it needs to pay down the debt and show enough reliable cash flow for the future?

History

The past is not encouraging. Many of the thermal producers including this one have struggled since the big oil price decline in 2015. The stock price history of MEG Energy is shown below for a reference.

The stock price collapsed when the offer by Husky (OTCPK:HUSKF) was terminated. The problem is that MEG Energy is not diversified. Instead it sells bitumen that is produced. Heavy oil and thermal oil producers that are not diversified as a group have struggled since the oil price collapse a few years back. In 2015, this company's stock was nearing $20 per share. Now the share price is a small fraction of that price a few years back.

Management has dug itself one very deep hole by not accepting the offer from Husky Energy because shareholders immediately lost at least one-third of the stock value. There has been some rallying of the stock price now that oil prices are rallying and the differential has decreased. However, relying on strong oil prices as a strategy to dig out of the current debt load has been a failing strategy since the beginning of 2016. MEG appears to have far too much debt to rely on decent WCS pricing alone.

Many unconventional competitors have reported steadily declining breakeven points for new wells drilled. That places the bitumen producers like MEG Energy in a position of having to also decrease costs to stay competitive. Plus bitumen generally sells at a discount to light oil. Therefore bitumen relevant costs actually need to be lower or volumes need to be high enough to compensate for narrower margins.

Since the end of 2015, that appears to have been a losing battle as well as a losing long term strategy. The heavy oil and bitumen part of the industry has not cash flowed reliably. This has allowed the integrated group of companies like Suncor (SU) and Husky (OTCPK:HUSKF) to pick up these smaller producers at bargain pricing.

If the hoped for better pricing is not maintained for a sufficiently long period of time, then MEG Energy faces the prospect of a lower offer in the future when the company finances are in as bad or worse shape than currently. Current common price action appears to forecast worsening company finances.

Baytex Energy (BTE) attempted to resolve the cash flow issues by purchasing light oil producer Raging River (OTC:RRENF). The market still has its doubts on how this merger will turn out for the combined company. However, those light oil margins tend to be wider and more dependable. Therefore Baytex has bought itself some time to pay down debt at the cost of some shareholder dilution.

There is still a fair amount of financial leverage, but now there is also a way to grow some very profitable production to further decrease some key leverage ratios. The stock offer for Raging River gained a fair amount of new equity but not a lot of corresponding debt. The combined company debt ratios improved materially as compared to the old standalone Baytex Energy. Mr. Market still wants to see an improved track record. But that improved track record will now be easier to achieve.

The Challenge

The ratios never seem to hold up long enough for this company to make progress. The only way debt was paid off materially was through a major asset sale in the latest fiscal year. Operations just do not seem to be able to aid in debt reduction.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

The problem for MEG Energy as shown above is that the margins just do not hold up. The result was negative cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2018. But even though cash flow was generous in the fourth quarter of 2017, the annual cash flow was far from sufficient for the debt load.

There really does not appear to be a reason to assume that oil prices will remain high enough-long enough to allow this company to pay off significant amounts of debt from bitumen sales. The unconventional part of the industry keeps outperforming expectations while slowly driving down the price of oil as a result. A continuation of that trend would be very bad news for a producer that sells product at a discount to key oil price measures.

Offsets to the bitumen profit trend include the ability to upgrade the product on-site and the diversification into refineries. MEG management has so far decided to grow bitumen production without any obvious diversification moves. That strategy appears to be very risky when combined with the current gyrations of oil prices.

Outlook Attractiveness

The current "sell" to the stock market is the current heavy oil outlook.

Nirvana is just around the corner. WCS pricing should firm and stay firm for the foreseeable future. Some of us remember that refineries used to only take light oil. They switched to heavy oil when it became profitable to use heavy oil in the refining process. Should that process become unprofitable, then refineries will simply switch back to using lighter grades of crude. It all depends upon the pricing outlook to the owners of those refineries.

Probably a reasonable assumption would be that the heavy crude pricing will be strong for about a year or so. But this would not be enough to materially change the debt situation of MEG Energy (including the extremely low cash flow). Commodity industries are often far more fluid than observers believe. Therefore those industries tend to surprise on the out-performance side (more production than expected) derived from the unforeseen flexibility throughout the industry. That leads to faster commodity price declines than many would forecast from.

Should the relatively strong bitumen pricing last long enough for MEG Energy to acquire a suitable low debt or no debt producer along the lines of Baytex Energy, then there may be some hope for the future.

Right now this stock appears to be a trade on the hope of higher oil pricing. It is probably not a long term hold.

Derek Evans

Derek Evans was appointed to the position of CEO during the 2018 fiscal year. Derek Evans left Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF) in shambles earlier in 2018 after a fairly long tenure as CEO. The company recently announced a strategic review which is a euphemism for much worse to come for common shareholders. Recently lenders cooperated with this effort by giving a limited extension of the credit facility.

Derek Evans led Pengrowth Energy a long time. As that long time leader he bears some responsibility for the current situation of the company. This does not bode well for MEG shareholders unless Derek Evans outperforms current expectations as well as his performance history as Pengrowth CEO.

His appointment as CEO would be a major reason to avoid the stock entirely until he establishes a track record that is far superior to his track record at Pengrowth Energy. His track record combined with the leverage of the company probably make this company an excellent short candidate the minute oil prices weaken. Only very disciplined traders need to ride this stock upward on the strength of the current oil price rally. Most investors can probably find far less risky investments that would produce at least as good a potential return.

