CSX: The Success Story Continues

The company was able to push the operating ratio below 60%, which is expected to stay this low.

After somewhat negative earnings from J.B. Hunt (JBHT), I was very eager to see what CSX (CSX) would come up with. Not only because I like to use transportation earnings to see if my macro outlook is being confirmed but also because CSX is a stock I currently have on my watchlist - and I have traded it quite a few times in the past. With that being said, earnings were very good. Sales growth slowed, but further efficiency improvements drove the bottom line to new highs. This company seems to be unstoppable.

Source: CSX Corp.

Earnings Like These Cause Stock Price Rallies

Let's start with adjusted EPS. Adjusted EPS reached a new first quarter high at $1.02. This is 31% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS came in at $0.78. Back then, the growth rate was at 53%. Note that every quarter since Q4 of 2017 has shown double-digit EPS growth. It is also remarkable that EPS growth is once again much higher than expected. EPS expectations were $0.11 lower at $0.91.

Source: Estimize

Strong bottom line growth is hard to achieve without a strong top line. CSX has both. Sales increased by 5% to $3.01 billion, which is in line with expectations of $3.00 billion.

Sales growth was supported by all segments but two. Chemicals, agriculture, forest products, and miners, along with coal and 'others', showed very promising numbers, with automotive and metals showing moderate growth numbers. Intermodal and fertilizer sales were down. When looking at the comments, we see that economic growth is still supporting higher sales. Trucks and SUVs continue to support the automotive segment with building strength causing shipments of construction products to increase. Fertilizer is down once again. This time due to weather. Another point that is important to mention is the fact that steel production continues to grow, which is very important considering the cyclical nature of these products.

Source: CSX Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

So far so good, but almost equally important are efficiency ratios. I more or less already gave away that these numbers were good, given the strong EPS growth numbers. The operating ratio declined from 63.7% in Q1 of 2018 to currently 59.5%. This is another 420 bps improvement. Which shows that it is perfectly possible to grow a business by constantly selling cars. In Q1 of this year, the company had 118,852 cars online, which is down from 131,733 in the prior-year quarter. Train velocity improved from 17.5 miles per hour to 20.4 during the same period. Total expenses increased by only 2%, which means that sales growth alone outperformed expenses by 300 basis points. The higher expense increase in USD came from labor and fringe, which increased by 3%. The largest % increase was caused by a 9% fuel cost increase. Total depreciation was down 2%, thanks to the company's focus on cost cutting.

The result of underperforming expenses growth is an operating income growth of 17%. If you then add that interest expenses declined by 19% with 6% lower income taxes, you get a net earnings growth rate of 20%. The only thing that is still missing at this point is a lower share count. The share count ended at 817 million, which is significantly down from 888 million in Q1 of 2018. It's one thing that the company continues to improve efficiency ratios, it's another thing that these effects are further supported by a lower share count.

Total capital expenditures declined from $368 to $353 million over the past 12 months, which made room to further distribute money to shareholders. Total shareholder distributions were slightly down from $1,030 million to $991 million, which might be neglected, given that the number is still extremely high, with $796 million consisting of buybacks. Only $195 million in Q1 of 2019 were dividend payments.

What's Next?

According to CSX, we can expect low single-digit sales growth on a full-year basis with an unchanged operating ratio below 60%. Capital expenditures are expected to be unchanged between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion. In addition to that, the focus on efficiencies across the company's network will continue.

Almost needless to say, the stock was up after earnings. CSX rallied more than 4% after the company reported these earnings, which pushes the stock to new highs.

Source: FINVIZ

At this point, the company is completely ignoring the fact that leading regional shipments are in a downtrend, which did cause the company to stick to a full-year forecast of low single-digit sales growth.

Nonetheless, cost cutting and shareholder rewards through buybacks and dividends keep the bottom line as strong as it gets. This allows investors to completely ignore some economic weakness. Almost needless to say, CSX is a stock you don't want to bet against.

With that said, I think the stock has room to grow if the economy refrains from further slowing down. Slow sales growth is enough to keep strong bottom line growth going. It becomes a problem if general economic indicators continue to fall. For now, I think CSX investors and traders are in a really good place.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.