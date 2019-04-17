United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) CEO Bill Crawford on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call April 17, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Marliese Shaw - Executive Vice President and Investor Relations Officer

Bill Crawford - Chief Executive Officer and President

Eric Newell - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Fitzgibbon - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Collyn Gilbert - KBW

Mike Shay - Strategic Value Bank Partners

Thank you, Shawn and good morning everyone. Welcome to our first quarter conference call. Before we begin, we would like to remind you to read our Safe Harbor advisement on forward-looking statements on our earnings announcement.

Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expected results. Our comments today are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor afforded by that advisement.

And now, I would like to introduce Bill Crawford, our Chief Executive Officer and President.

Thank you, Marliese. And thanks to all of you for joining us on today's call. Today, I'll make a few high level comments and then turn the call over to our CFO, Eric Newell.

Clearly, this was a tough quarter for United Financial Bancorp. Funding pressure and an accounting change impacted the net interest margin and earnings despite strong loan growth. By now, you've seen your updated disclosures on D.C. Solar. The fraud alleged by the U.S. Department of Justice against the D.C. Solar companies and several other affiliates appears to have been perpetrated against other financial institutions and investments as well.

Eric will get into more detail regarding the D.C. Solar situation. But I want to emphasize that our institution remains well capitalized with strong credit quality, liquidity and strong interest rate risk management. The current yield curve and re-pricing deposits certainly creating a difficult operating environment for many banks. United will remain focused on its four key objectives, while expanding customer relationships and building new ones. They have a very talented team of bankers focused on supporting our customers and communities. I want to take this opportunity to thank our United Bank employees for their steadfast focus on serving both of those constituencies.

I will now turn the call over to Eric Newell, our CFO.

Thanks, Bill and good morning. Yesterday, the company reported earnings for the first quarter of 2019 of $0.25 per diluted share, which compares to a linked quarter earnings of $0.24 per diluted share and $0.31 per diluted share reported in the comparable quarter of 2018.

I will discuss some of the catalysts for the quarter in a moment. First, I would like to discuss our subsequent disclosure and further information as it pertains to three investments the company has made into limited liability funds, all which are borrowers of and lessees to two related companies D.C. Solar Solutions and D.C. Solar Distribution, respectively.

The two D.C. Solar companies and several of their affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late January and early February 2019, following allegations of fraud by the U.S. Department of Justice. On earning of this news, United along with other equity investors and funds managed by the same managing member and counsel, have acted in concerts to protect and defend our interest in the bankruptcy court.

Due to the lack of financing for maintaining ongoing operations of these companies, the ambiguity around actual inventory in existence and the limited information on company affairs as a result of the government seizure of records, each of the bankruptcy cases was converted to Chapter 7 in March. At this time, United believe the loss is probable, but the company is currently unable to measure the extent of the loss. If the allegations set forth in the government's affidavit proved to be accurate, the total exposure is $41.7 million a capital impact. This total exposure is composed of the carrying value of the partnerships on the company's balance sheet, the tax credits associated with placing the inventory into service, as well as the tax loss flow-through benefits and finally, the effect of revaluing deferred tax assets to pretax reform levels on the current statutory tax rate.

Factors that may assist United in measuring a loss, include but are not limited to; certainly and clarity of actual inventory in our funds; better understanding of how and when United's funds will be able to take possession of inventory; gaining clarity on the true evaluation of the inventory, which strives the tax credits and the carrying value; and have better understanding of the funds ability to re-let the inventory to maintain the in-service status. The disclosure and press release that provides investors the ability to see capital impact on regulatory ratios the company recognize the full loss on March 31. As you can see, we remain well-capitalized for PCA standards and capital levels strongly support the balance sheet.

Now, back to the quarter's results. The biggest catalyst is our net interest margin. As expected, we had a 5 basis point impact to the adoption of an accounting standard at January 1, and which the company now recognizes premiums over time to a call date versus final maturity. This accounting change impacted yields in the company municipal investor portfolio. The good news here is that the company subsequently completed two repositioning exercises during the quarter, reducing the effect of the lower yields in this portfolio, going forward. The market provided a deleveraging opportunity during the quarter in which the company sold 120 of investments that will be used to pay off FHLB funding with limited impact to future income and positive impact to tangible equity.

The cost of fund increased notably in the quarter due to the decisions the company made in the fourth quarter of 2018 and anticipation of -- and as much of the market had priced in, rate hikes throughout 2019. Obviously, the facts has changed and the guide was already casted our strategy. Once the market expectations for limited or no rate hikes took hold, we saw some of the shorter duration market rates fall slightly, impacting the increase linked quarter on our LIBOR-based loans. We have been able to price down our deposit rate special several times over the last several months, and there will be opportunities to reduce rates on our money market deposits during the second and third quarters.

This is all to say that the pricing pressure has eased a bit, which should be helpful for the cost of funds. Further, the FHLB costs eased a bit as well as we have generally managed that portfolio to be relatively shorter, which should likewise be helpful to the cost of funds. The yield curve is not conducive to strong asset growth at the moment, so you will note that we have slowed our asset growth forecast from the prior quarter. And I would expect us to be at the lower end of that range. The company continues to re-price its loan portfolios up from run-off of lower yields into higher yields, reflecting current market rates, which is helpful for the earning asset yield overall.

In our non-interest income categories of note would be the reduced level of mortgage ranking income in the quarter, which was impacted by $1 million decline in our mortgage servicing rights valuation due to the decline in interest rates in the quarter, having the effect assuming higher prepayments need in our servicing book. Additionally, the company did not recognize any loan swap fee income during the first quarter. In our non-interest expense lines, most are down linked quarter due to one-time items that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2018 that were not going to repeat in the first quarter.

First quarter generally had some seasonality as it pertains to the resetting of employment taxes, which will burn-off as the year progresses, and the company experienced high health claim activity in the first quarter that created an unfavorable variance as well. Finally, in our tax line, you'll note change that a change to forecast for the year could have a higher effective tax rate than on our last call. We've decided that due to capital allocation to reasons, we would like to use our capital for relationships that drive deposit growth versus using it for alternative energy tax credits. And therefore, our activity of tax credits will be down versus prior years and our effective tax rate will be higher.

Thank you for your time this morning. And the management team and I will be happy to answer your questions.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mark Fitzgibbon with Sandler O'Neill & Partners. Please go ahead.

Eric, just a follow-up and a couple of quick points that you had made. Can you help us think about what the timing might look like on the D.C. Solar when you might get a sense from the bankruptcy trustee and be able to make a determination of what the loss looks like?

Eric Newell

That's a difficult question to answer. Obviously, the greater clarity we can get on those items that we're looking to get clarity on, the better we'll be able to put a range or identify some type of loss, which I could say we do think is likely, but I don't want to put out a timeframe there. But obviously we want to get clarity and identify something as soon as feasibly possible.

But do think it's a 2019 event that you get that clarity or it could be further?

Eric Newell

We -- myself and a team of people at the bank, we work on this every day, so the fact and circumstances change very frequently. So we're continually evaluating based on new information that comes in, whether we feel there is more clarity. And once we do have that clarity then we will certainly alert our investors.

And then on the effective tax rate, so it sounded like the effective rate is going-up, not only because of the loss of impact from the D.C. Solar but perhaps reducing other tax credit investments. Are you selling them? Are you just letting them run-off? Or could you help us with that as well?

Eric Newell

Yes, certainly. It's a capital allocation decision. We are really looking to try deposit growth ultimately, and some of that we need to use our capital on the lending side to try the deposit activities as we feel that that would be good for franchise value. So we're not explicitly selling any of our tax credits just the effects going forward is going to be less than what we've done in previous years.

And then lastly, I know there's some seasonality in the fees and services charge line. But it looks like it was down a little bit more than is typical. Is there anything unusual in that?

Eric Newell

I think the seasonality is really driven by the non-sufficient funds fee income. Year-over-year it is down a little bit but certainly on a linked quarter basis, we feel the impact that's generally the highest in the fourth quarter. So that was driving a lot of the change. Also, I don't -- I feel like there is probably not in many quarters, not several years where we've had no swap activity. This is the first quarter that that's occurred. So there was nothing recognized in the first quarter. That will be the effect of and I believe that the fee income from swap activities sits in that line.

Our next question comes from Brody Preston with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

So I just want to go, start at your NIM guidance implies some stability from here. And I just want to get a sense, Eric, I know you mentioned some of the deposit competition abating this quarter. Is that what's driving your flattish NIM outlook from here, or is there something else?

Eric Newell

I believe there's a few kind of look at the earning asset yields. We're still seeing some benefit of assets that we originated in a much lower interest rate environment. Those are reprising or that flow that’s coming off whether it's prepayments or schedule payments. Those assets are moving into market rate. So we still feel like even without any additional rate changes, you're going to get some benefit on the earnings asset side. You certainly have that same concepts with some of our deposits as well, whether they're in CD or lower rate environment that’s going to reprise to our current rate. But I think one of the things that had really been driving a lot of our deposit expense increases through the last six quarter has first been market changes the markets not expecting that. So we can kind of cross that off the list. And a lot of the specials, whether its money markets where you have pooled money that can have an outsized impact, we've been able to really pull back on that.

It's still fairly competitive in our markets when it comes to money market rates, and we still a lot in the 2.35% to 2.5% range. But we've been pretty successful in keeping our rate lower than in that range on money market. And then we've been -- I think we've probably 2 or 3, or maybe even 4 times now through the quarter, we've reduced our CD rates that we're offering, as well as our competition. So the competition has eased a bit in our markets. So you have the effects of that, as well as our wholesale funding our FHLB. Well, it's lower as percentage of total funding now than it had been in previous years, it is still fairly considerable amount relative to our total funding. And we manage that book at between 3 and 6 months. So FHLB rates are down as well little bit. So I think that that's what's really driving the stability this year on our NIM guidance forecast.

Brody Preston

And then I guess turning to loan growth, C&I was pretty solid. And you mentioned maybe some of the reallocation of capital towards growing these relationships to help grow deposits. Is that what drove some of the growth this quarter, or is there anything else that’s driving that? And just want to get a sense for how you think it will shake out for the rest of the year?

Eric Newell

Certainly, C&I is definitely a focus of ours and it has been for several years. We've also -- Bill has talked from time-to-time about our lending center, or business process to better serve our small business and business making customers through the origination channel, which we also believe is going to be helpful in driving deposit growth. But certainly, the C&I had a longer -- has a higher pull in the tank, so it takes a lot of time and effort, sometimes over a year where we'll get clients that come join us on the lending side as a customer and then it takes them some time to bring their deposits over. So we're certainly enjoying the benefits of that and that our wins this past quarters on the C&I side in terms of deposit growth, and want to continue that. And certainly on the consumer side, we do have the de novo branches that we opened in Fairfield County, as well as downtown Hartford. And we have seen some strong early growth on both the consumer, as well as the commercial side and leveraging our expanded footprint there.

Brody Preston

And are there any additional costs that you guys are bringing out of the mortgage operation, or has that all been accounted for at this point?

Eric Newell

Yes, in terms of the repositioning into the direct channel versus the retail channel that we had been in, that’s I would say 99% or 100% baked. So there's no additional expenses from that repositioning exercise. And we continually will evaluate that line of business to ensure -- certainly, we want to serve our customers, but we also need to be prudent in allocating expenses and capital to that line of business. If we find that there is some additional changes that we need to make we'll certainly consider that but none are contemplated at this time.

Brody Preston

And then I guess going back to the swap fee income. Are you noticing a change in any of your commercial customer behavior that's maybe driving the lower swap fee income? And I guess in your budgeting, are you budgeting for a rebound in that line item or...

Eric Newell

Well, if you look at that curves, most commercial customers are probably looking for certainty. And if I was borrowing, I don't want to go as long as possible, because in fact it's probably cheaper to go priced off five, seven year right now than being priced off LIBOR. So certainly, we want our customers to go as short as possible right now and our customers generally want to do the opposite that what we want from a balance sheet perspective. So, I think that's what's been driving the lower volume there. We certainly expect some level of activity in terms of our swap fee income, so it's not like we're expecting that to be a zero for the rest of the year, but it just happened to be this quarter no deals were closed.

Brody Preston

And could you guys share any initial thoughts on CECL now we're in the 2019, and if you have any estimates of perhaps the impact of CECL on your reserve moving forward?

Eric Newell

That's a process that we have a team working on, I've been very focused on that for the last 24 months. We are right about -- we're about to embark on a model validation process. So our model has been, I would say, fairly finalizing and certainly, there might be some feedback. So once we finish that validation process, we'll feel comfortable to disclose something probably in our Form 10-Q likely in the quarter that ends September 30th. So we will probably -- we'll put some estimate out there it's just a little bit early yet. We want to go through that model validation process first.

Brody Preston

And then last one for me. In the past, you guys have talked about reaching 1% ROA goal by the end of this year. Given this quarter's results and outlook, just wanted to gauge what your long-term profitability goals are? And if 1% is still something you guys see as possible?

Bill Crawford

Brody, it is Bill Crawford. I think if you look at our forecast and do the math and see that 1% at a 10% effective tax rate is not in that forecast. We are looking at our operating plan, strategic plan and looking at how we can -- we continue to improve profitability in this very difficult environment. So I think our forecast stands for itself.

Our next question comes from Collyn Gilbert with KBW. Please go ahead.

Eric, if we could just start off on the tax situation. I just want to make sure I understand some of this. So, the $8 million or so that you guys have referenced that could be at risk of reversal I think. How are you coming up with that estimate? What gives you clarity on that estimate, but yet the rest of it is more uncertain?

Eric Newell

So I think you're referring to the subsequent event disclosure in the K. Correct?

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

So in that disclosure, we commented about the carrying value of $90 million, and that $8 million was what's called the recapture risk. So when you place this inventory into service, it needs to be in service for IRS standards for the tax credit for five years. And so, some of these assets hasn't been in service for five years, and that recapture risk was at that time was identifying the risk if we had taken if all of that inventory was taken out of service as of the date, I think I don't know -- I think we had said either the date of the K was filed, or 12/31. I don't have it in front of me. So think of that as the inventory is being taken out of service at that time, but it was initially put into service. And then in the K we also, I think we mentioned $18 million or -- I don't have it in front of me, that was a larger number, which would be a total reversal of all the tax credits that we've experienced or we've recognized in prior periods. That would assume that the inventory was never placed in the service for the IRS regulations. So think of the $8 million as a subset of that $18 million.

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

Does that kind of clear that up for you?

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

So when you add the $18 million and the $19 million, you get something that's smaller than the number that we put out today, which is the 41.7. And what having had more time to study the impact on the balance sheet. If we were to experience a total loss, there's a deferred on our balance sheet that's related to these investments and that deferred was re-priced down to the statutory tax rate of 21% last year with reform, but a lot of these deferreds occurred pre tax reform. So there's actually an adverse impact of about $4 million to $5 million by writing the deferred back up to the statutory tax rate. And so that's the deferred element that bridges -- we didn't contemplate that concept in our 10-K disclosure but we contemplated it here in this updated disclosure.

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

So none of this has actually impacted our balance sheet as of yet. This would be all pro forma. I think the reason that our DTA changed linked quarter was due to the unrealized loss on our balance sheet from the investment portfolio, dramatically changed in that quarter. And I think that has an effect in our DTA line.

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

It does not.

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

The tax rate, I'm thinking through the answer, how to answer this question. The $19 million is simply -- it's fairly disconnected from the go-forward tax rate. The $19 million was representing some of the tax benefit in prior periods. So if we had to impair the $19 million, it wouldn't affect our go-forward tax rate.

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

No, there aren't but we're using an equity method of accounting for those. So once we look at the future cash flows of those equity investments and understand what they truly will be, that would be what would affect the carrying value of those investments.

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

I know that in prior year or quarters, I have provided some forecasts on that. I would just say that our current forecast on the total fee income line, are between 36 and 38. We obviously stand by that, because that's what we just put out. So I would look at some of the other line items and then just back into that LP loss. But it should be a little bit lower this year than prior years, because of the lower level of investment we are making.

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

I'd say -- installment line, do you mean other consumer?

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

Yes, I believe that's [Multiple Speakers]

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

That would be some growth, seasonality we see in our marine lending unit, where we have some retail loan origination. We generally see some origination in the first quarter. Everyone likes to buy their boats in the winter.

Bill Crawford

Collyn, this is Bill. I think most of our growth going forward you'll see it in a -- lot of it in the commercial area of C&I, some real estate, some small business and consumer will be slower.

Collyn Gilbert

Bill Crawford

No, we're not looking to grow it. I mean, it's seasonal, so you would see that number come down -- some of that come down in the fall and then comes back in the winter.

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

Right.

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

I think that the total Marine, whether it's retail or fore planed is 2%, 2.5% of our loan book.

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

Certainly, a couple of the initiatives that we've been allocating capital to are de novo branches, whether it was Crenshaw, West Port or Downtown Hartford and we've seen some successes there. And the reason that we wanted to embark in that strategy is that we did have a loan production office for many years in Fairfield County and we saw that our lack of presence there for those customers was prohibiting their ability to have a deposit relationship with us. So we've been able to leverage our existence down there over the last several years to grow some deposit growth.

So it's more of a business banking or wholesale banking strategy versus a consumer strategy. But we have seen some consumer growth there. We also have been spending the last several -- 18 months in really improving the business process and how we underwrite small business and business banking loans. So we can better serve that customer more quickly in a technical fashion that reduces their need to give us a bunch of paper and wait four to eight weeks for a loan decision. And while that loan is very important for the flexibility of that customer, we're also then able to say, listen, you need to bring your deposit relationship to us. At the same time, we can also cross-sell from the small business, or business banking customer into their personal accounts, whether it's a mortgage home equity or their own personal operating account.

So that's an area that we feel that we have underserved our customer on, and we believe that's something that we think will drive growth in future periods as we continue to roll that program out. We've seen very good deposit growth from our wholesale banking practice. I think a lot of that is due to our C&I focus over the many years and we're still seeing dividends and the ability to go up-market and also drive deposit growth from our C&I customers. So that's where our biggest focus is on is C&I, looking at our commercial real estate book, understanding are there opportunities for us to win deposit business there as well as our de novo branches.

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

Well, I would -- right now, we're about 14%. So we've actually had -- so that number has been fairly flat. But what's interesting throughout that, we've been growing our -- in the retail channel, we've been growing our DTA for the last several years, it came in a little bit in 2018 but we've been growing that 10% year-over-year, which we attribute to better execution and better compensation practices. Certainly, we'd love to get that ratio, that 14% ratio higher. We don't have a -- I don't want to put out a specific goal. But I feel that some of the work that I was talking -- some of the projects I've been talking about, particularly the C&I and the business banking or small business underwriting, should assist us in driving that ratio to a more favorable level.

Bill Crawford

As we slow asset -- we're slowing asset growth from where we've been historically. And so that gives us a better opportunity to change the composition. When you look at our checking growth, it's been aligned with what our earning asset growth looked like. And that's why we're still at 14%. But as we slow asset growth, we should start to see some more improvement in that number as you identified that’s a key metric to getting our funding cost lower.

Collyn Gilbert

Eric Newell

That curve would need to steepen.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Mike Shay with Strategic Value Bank Partners. Please go ahead.

So just one quick question on the non-interest income side. I know in the past you've commented on wealth management and how that factors into everything. I just wonder if you can maybe update how that kind of looked for the first quarter and then where you're tracking on that front.

Eric Newell

I haven't provided specific numbers in terms of how it contributes to fee income but we continue to be able to grow that business. And we've seen our assets under management, which I'm not certain if we disclosed at this point but we've seen that number grow fairly significantly. And what's really nice about this business is that, it's matured to the point where when we were initially growing it, there was a lot of what we call breach payments to draw talent to us and give them a guarantee for a little bit as they grow the business. And the business has grown to the point where a lot of those bridges have burned off. So our bottom line revenue numbers are contributing more strongly in 2019, and expected to continue in the prior years. And also the shift from what used to be very transaction based has moved to more of assets under management. So in the event that one of our wealth advisors decides to find seasonal opportunity elsewhere that fee income isn't going away from us right away, it will take some time.

But more importantly, in attracting new talent to join United Wealth Management, we don't need to offer those bridges to the extent that we had to before, because the business that we can prove that our business work and is working. And they don't need as much of a guarantee, which helps reduce the expense side. And I would also say one of the things that have been a great success for us that we put in place over the last couple of years is what we call premier bankers. They are Series 6 folks that sit in many of our branches, and they're able to talk not only about deposit products, but non-deposit products. And we found that with those premier bankers sitting in a branch that the branch actually grow -- had better deposit growth and performance than those branches that do not. And we feel that it's really driven by their ability to build the relationship with our customer or a new customer coming in, that's holistic approach and not just simply, hey we want only to put your opportunity funds into a CD. But maybe it makes sense for them to split some of that in a CD and put it in the wealth management product. I don't know if that helps, but I mean, that's more color versus specificity but...

Mike Shay

Eric Newell

So, you're -- I didn't fully understand your question. You're asking about seasonality on non-interest deposits as it pertains to commercial?

Mike Shay

Eric Newell

Yes, what we generally see in the first quarter is tax payments. So, a lot of that -- and a lot of the contractors that we have, they will spend it down their accounts and then it becomes a receivable and then later in the year, our contractors will get paid for the work that they've been doing. It's interesting, we've studied that it actually has a fairly notable impact on DDA balances in the first quarter. But you also have a lot of smaller business customers, or wholesale banking customers that will have tax payments in their first quarter or they might pay bonuses to their staff in the first quarter. So that's the seasonality that we generally see in the first quarter.

This now concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. William Crawford for any closing remarks.

Okay. Well, we appreciate your interest in United Bank and we appreciate to be on the call with us and hope everybody has a great day. Thank you.

