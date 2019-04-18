ArcBest: Post-Turnaround Business At Pre-Turnaround Price

Background

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is a trucking company that operates in the less-than-truckload (LTL) sector. It is comprised of two major segments, an asset-heavy less-than-truckload segment, and an asset-light logistics segment. Its offerings include “less-than-truckload services via the ABF Freight® network, ground expedite solutions through Panther Premium Logistics®, household moving under the U-Pack® brand and vehicle maintenance and repair from FleetNet America®” (About | ArcBest).

Now, some background on the LTL sector. This used to be an asset-heavy, high-maintenance, and low-margin business. It wasn’t until a couple of years ago when e-commerce really took off and created this tailwind for the entire trucking industry. Companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may need special delivery of furniture to its customers but cannot use parcel delivery due to odd dimensions and therefore must resort to LTL options. On the other hand, retail companies may also want to maintain a healthy level of inventory that is at their immediate disposal (for in-store pickups, etc.) near a traffic-heavy location. In this instance, special warehousing may be needed, and that is something most LTL companies can provide. The intricate network of service centers, warehouses, and other infrastructures makes LTL industry a capital-intensive place to operate in but also blesses LTL companies with a high barrier of entry (or moat as Mr. Buffett would like to call it) once they establish themselves. This is also why the top 25 LTL companies control almost 90% of the market, while the top 25 TL (truck-load) companies only control a small fraction of the market (less than 10 percent).

Figure1: Top 25 LTL companies’ 2018 Revenue Growth

ArcBest grew its LTL segment’s revenue by 9.1%, which is basically on par with the general LTL market. However, we think it has a good chance of outpacing the rest of its peers in the coming years, and we will dive into this in a later segment.

We have focused solely on the asset-heavy side of the business, which is only half of the equation here. ArcBest’s asset-light division has enjoyed substantial growth of 13 percent for its revenue in 2018, and its operating income has almost tripled since the beginning of 2017. The logistics business has really expanded its margins and is contributing strongly to the overall business. One distinction with an asset-light business is the serviceable market. While LTL can only do so much with its tractors and trailers, logistics can provide all kinds of solutions customers are looking for, like intermodal, drayage, FTL (full-truckload), parcel, air cargo, ocean freight, international freight, and even warehousing. When it comes to logistics, the sky is the limit, literally. That is also why 3PL (third-party logistics) firms have done so well lately, like C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR), because high margins and minimal assets spell great profits for investors. Historically (past couple of years), 3PL companies have been providing solutions to customers while capitalizing on the freight industry’s growth and making huge profits while doing so. Asset-heavy companies have been scarred by these intermediaries because, while these 3PL companies bring in customers and help streamline operations with their high-end technology, they make profit margins so thin, most companies are barely breaking even. Finally, this brings us to the point of why ARCB is the best positioned LTL company in the industry.

Vertical Integration

LTL companies have been noticing the added benefits of asset-light logistics, but simultaneously hurt with the slimming margins, and they have been actively searching for ways to cut off this intermediary. XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) basically paved the way for LTL carriers by successfully executing on their roll-up strategy in late 2015 when they acquired Con-way, the second largest LTL carrier during that time. The cost savings achieved were remarkable, and XPO went from mid-20 dollars in early 2016 to 100 dollars a share in 2018. Anyone betting against the cost savings and synergies of this vertically integrated company missed out on a great opportunity. Obviously, XPO has suffered recently due to losing a major customer and just being overvalued at its highs. Regardless, XPO has demonstrated that synergies between LTL and logistics companies are achievable. ArcBest (with Panther Premium Logistics), along with YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) (with HNRY Logistics) and XPO Logistics (with Con-way) are the pioneers of this vertical integration strategy. ArcBest is executing a reverse vertical integration that XPO did, it started with an asset-based business, then decided to come up with ways to save cost (successful in the past few quarters) via logistics and multivariant offerings (some with higher margins than traditional LTL like the expedited shipping). Like Con-way, ArcBest is mostly unionized, and we see a lot of similarities as well as additional amendments to the original XPO roll-up strategy. When XPO’s CEO Brad Jacobs was asked of his outlook on the industry in 2015, he said, “In the next few years, there will be a capacity shortage…and when that capacity shortage comes, he who controls assets will do very, very well.” We think what Jacobs meant to say is “He who controls assets, as well as proper logistics, will do very, very well because of their ability to leverage their vertically integrated fleet.” (Brad Jacobs' grand design for engineering growth | JOC.com). The stock price speaks for itself.

We believe ArcBest will not only successfully integrate and achieve significant cost savings in the coming years but will also produce returns greater than that of XPO Logistics. One of the reasons behind this assumption is the second mover advantage. ArcBest can learn from what XPO Logistics did and improve upon it. One strategic difference is the number of solutions that ArcBest is offering through its logistics sector. With a total of 15 different solutions on its website, ArcBest is aggressively venturing into different fields of freight, and gaining expertise over time. On the other hand, XPO Logistics has 8 different solutions that are available to its customers, and instead of trying to expand its product offerings, it is trying to gain as much market share in its specific solution segment as possible. We believe ArcBest’s approach is significantly more effective at getting a foot in the door in multiple modes of transportation and building brand awareness along the way. Another reason that we think will propel ArcBest forward faster than its peers in the coming years is its expertise with the LTL business. LTL is a notoriously hard business to operate with its requirements in capital intensity and the slim margins. Having been successful in this business for almost a century, ArcBest knows the ins and outs of the nitty gritty details that will make or break LTL deliveries. For example, loading docks’ set up is crucial for LTL companies. Unlike most modes of freight where items go from point A to point B and call it a day, LTL requires multiple stops at often hard to navigate parts of the town and needs to make sure all the customers are on the same page on the delivery time, place of delivery, and equipment needed. Navigation expertise, load/unload expertise (due to irregularities in objects for LTL vs. pallets for other freight modes), customer relationship maintenance, warehousing expertise, and many other intricacies are all transferable skills that ArcBest can build on and utilize in their logistics solution. It is not dissimilar to Disney (NYSE:DIS) entering the streaming space, where its massive network outreach and content library will create a disturbance in the streaming industry, ArcBest’s expertise will serve the company well in providing the best logistics compared to its competitors.

Driver Retention

We agree with XPO Logistics’ CEO Bradley Jacobs’ take on the outlook of LTL. Tightening capacity will likely persist, which will benefit companies that control the hard assets. In this case, the LTL drivers will be the largest source of leverage for a company to have. We think platforms like Indeed and Glassdoor will provide invaluable data for us to determine the companies that are treating their workers the best, and thus more likely to retain and gain drivers.

We decided to compare YRC Freight, Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL), and ABF Freight as these are the main publicly traded leaders other than UPS Freight (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx Freight (NYSE:FDX), where LTL is only a small segment of their business. ODFL is a clear leader in the LTL market, where its revenue growth has almost doubled the rest of the industry at 20 percent YoY. Early shareholders are also rewarded with the recent expansions in multiples such as EV/sales and Price/Earnings. Using ODFL as a benchmark, we can have a sense of how ARCB and YRCW are treating their drivers compared to the “Gold Standard”. At a quick glance, YRC Freight immediately loses to both ODFL and ABF Freight on every single category. The compensation and benefits are just not remotely close to the other two companies. While YRC Freight has reached a tentative agreement with the Teamsters union (Trucking Company YRC, Teamsters Reach Tentative Contract Agreement) and will likely improve on worker’s satisfaction, we don’t think the agreement will close the gap as much as YRC Freight would like. ABF Freight has closed a 5-year deal with its union in 2018 without any issues or delays, while YRC Freight has been struggling and pushing back the deadline for months. It just goes to show how efficient ABF Freight is at handling the issue and the amount of leeway it has in providing benefits for its drivers. ODFL, on the other hand, is non-unionized and has the overall highest rating especially in the CEO approval department, which is a key indicator of the workers’ trust in the management team.

Figure 2: Glassdoor and Indeed ratings

When we look slightly deeper into the individual ratings, we will realize that ABF Freight and YRC Freight seems to suffer quite heavily with negativity review bias with heavy buildups in the 1-star category. That can be attributed mostly to non-unionized workers. It is likely that these workers are not enjoying the benefits that their unionized peers are enjoying, and thus feel left out or discriminated against, which ultimately leads to the 1-star reviews online. If we strip these away, we can see that ABF Freight is a better company for most of their drivers (80% unionized). While ABF Freight continues to unionize its workforce, we will see more positive retention and expansion amongst its drivers in the coming years, which is already showing in the “Overall Trend” of their Glassdoor page. One thing ABF Freight has over its peers is the higher pay and overall benefits that it awards its drivers. Generally speaking, ABF Freight overpays on average 20 to 30 percent higher than its competitors. While this is weighing on their margins, ARCB has still been able to improve its operating ratio for consecutive quarters to a multi-year high. This will likely attract many drivers in the coming years. While unionization may be loathed by some out there, especially since the recent downfall of LTL behemoth New England Motor Freight (NEMF), which attributed much of the blame on the loss of key accounts, driver shortage, and an ‘onerous’ union contract (LTL Shipping: NEMF bankruptcy reveals LTL sinkholes), there are many understated benefits.

Humans are social animals, collectivity is in our genes. Unions act as a collective entity when bargaining for rights, pay raises, healthcare, and more. It is enticing for new entry-level drivers and underrepresented ­minorities like the LGBTQ and women drivers. The total compensation (not just wages) is usually higher for unionized workers, which is attractive to drivers. When done correctly (like how ARCB is executing), unions are beneficial to its participants. Now that 1,300 drivers are up on the market for grabs, we believe many of them will flow to ARCB, especially since ARCB is committed to providing the best training program and professional development with its well-renowned ArcBest University (ArcBest Employee Training Program Recognized for 10th Year).

There are talks about regulatory changes for 18-year-olds to be able to drive trucks across state borders. UPS Freight is working with the ATA on an effort to lower the CDL from 21 years old to 18 years old. Currently, there are 48 states that allow a CDL at the age of 18, but drivers cannot drive over the state line (LTL Q&A: UPS Freight President Rich McArdle). This potential boost in supply will benefit ARCB due to its benefits and business outlook (multi-year high operating ratio achieved). Many drivers will look to call this company home. I guess you see the pattern here? If there is a capacity tightening, ARCB will benefit because it already overpays its drivers by 20-30%, which means other competitors will either increase pay or suffer outflow of their drivers to ARCB. If there is an inflow of truck drivers due to regulatory, economic, or social reasons, ARCB will also benefit by attracting the largest portion of the drivers due to high compensations and dedication to employee growth. It’s a win-win really.

Headwind/Concerns Summary

Trade war. Any damage to the economy will certainly drag down freight demands with less consumer spending requiring less freight and warehousing needs. The trade war also impacts currency and tariffs, which will further disrupt current import/export conditions and consequently the demand for intermodal freight (ArcBest’s logistics). Tariffs on steel have already been substantial, which can impact ARCB’s warehouse, service centers, trucks, and other infrastructure projects. We don’t view ARCB as a recession-proof stock as it operates in a cyclical industry that tracks the market closely and will expand and fall according to market conditions.

Unions can be unpredictable sometimes. There have been instances of strikes that brought down corporations. However, we believe ARCB’s risk of sustaining strikes is much less likely than its unionized peers because it has always been on good terms with its employees.

Wages are expected to rise, which will weigh on the already heavy labor costs. ARCB’s predetermined wage increases in its union agreement will serve as a hedge to fluctuations in wage increases at non-unionized competitors.

Tailwind Summary

Demand and Rates: If capacity stays tight, rates will continue to stay elevated compared to historical levels. This seems to be the case in the foreseeable future especially with strong e-commerce and a tight labor market of drivers. While we view this secular strength as a positive, we do not factor this in our base case analysis, since we would like to underestimate rather than the opposite.

Accessorial charges: This is a recent trend where carriers may be looking to increase accessorial charges to generate revenue to offset labor costs, and ultimately alter shipper’s behavior according to the head of transportation spend management consultancy, John Haber. He also said that increases in accessorial fees can far outpace pure rate increases, “especially on larger, bulkier-type shipments”. Accessorial charges will be a nuisance to shippers. Which also means it will be a good manipulation device for carriers to avoid carrying unorthodox objects without getting compensated for it (UPS and FedEx have continuously implemented new surcharges for their parcel delivery services). The more concentrated the market, the easier it is, in theory, for carriers to tack on special charges. Parcel carriers such as FedEx and UPS, with their market leverage, find it easier to increase and collect accessorial than do carriers in the highly fragmented truckload sector. LTL trucking companies, operating in a smaller sector, fall somewhere between those two groups (US trucking: Higher 'accessorials' raising costs for US shippers). ArcBest’s spaced-based pricing implementation in 2017 has been well received and has led to improved margins (did not tamper with customer relationships much since revenue for LTL segment grew 9.1 percent YoY). ArcBest is extremely well-positioned to collect additional accessorial charges with its multi-various offerings especially in smaller market segments such as expedited services. However, the operation ratio is already improving significantly without taking advantages of these charges, it may be in ArcBest’s best interest to not take immediate actions (Space-Based Minimum Charge | ArcBest).

Size: Smaller LTL companies that didn’t make the Top 25 rankings saw revenue growth slow, likely as the 25 largest LTL carriers pulled some revenue from them. Those smaller trucking companies, probably hundreds if not thousands of local carriers, raised their combined revenue 8.2 percent to about $4 billion, compared to over 10 percent for the Top 25 carriers (Special report: Growth explodes for Top 25 truckload, LTL carriers). This is considered a plus as ARCB is ranked 7th of the top 25.

Overspill: FTL industry has attributed to the demand increases in LTL companies due to operating at a high capacity. However, an overspill in LTL is unlikely to result in contributions to other freight modes because of the innate intricacy of LTL demands. In short, LTL can do a lot of what others can, but others can’t do what LTL can (LTL Freight rate outlook: What to expect in less than truckload shipping rates in 2019).

Industry wide consolidation: ARCB’s clean balance sheet and high FCF generation will allow it to acquire smaller peers. Management has proved to be successful in a series of M&A activities (History | ArcBest).

Industry wide collaboration: Consolidating shipments allows shippers with under-utilized capacity an opportunity to optimize and send dynamic multi-stop truckloads to the same locations. As a result, this leads to reduced transport costs, reduced fees, reduced working capital, higher frequency deliveries, inventory improvement and improved order fill rates. Collaboration tackles that scalability problem that many smaller shippers have and as tech and innovation continue to improve (5 Trends for the LTL Industry in 2018 | AuptiX). This is impossible to fully utilize without advanced logistics, which we think ARCB is a leader in.

Recent News

Inbound freight consolidation is an interesting concept for large businesses that require frequent shipments like Home Depot (NYSE:HD), which has already eliminated 4,000 inbound truckloads. Last summer, the retailer announced it will spend $1.2 billion on 170 distribution centers by 2023. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) also recently announced that this July, it will open a 340,000-square-foot high-tech consolidation center in Colton, California, that will receive, sort and ship freight from suppliers before sending them to a distribution center. A flow chart description will communicate the effects of consolidation centers better:

Figure 3: Warehousing makeover from large retailers

(Source: Walmart bets on new high-tech consolidation center to win at 'inventory flow')

Originally, suppliers will ship directly to 42 Regional distribution centers, which will all require some sort of LTL shipping due to the fragmented shipments. Now, they will ship to a consolidation center instead, which is much cheaper in terms of distance, complication, and timing. The suppliers won’t have to ship as frequently to regional distribution centers if shortages were to happen, they can simply ship ahead of time to a warehouse at the consolidation centers. Consolidation centers can then build up larger quantities of shipment to ship FTL instead of LTL, to save on the freight cost and warehousing cost while maintaining better control throughout the process. This will alleviate some LTL tightness, and perhaps damage revenue for certain carriers. However, ARCB pretty much mitigates this issue due to its diversified customer accounts, with no single customer accounted for more than 3% of its consolidated revenues, and the 10 largest customers, on a combined basis, accounted for approximately 11% of its consolidated revenues (10K Annual Reports & 10Q SEC Filings | Last10K).

Minimum driving age regulation: discussed above.

NEMF’s downfall: discussed above.

YRCW Teamster contract: discussed above.

Valuation

One of the important reasons we are investing in ARCB is not only because of the secular tailwind we see in the LTL industry and its integration effort. A huge part of our investment thesis is also based on the cheap valuation of the stock price compared to its recent performance.

Figure 4: Shareholder Yield Table

(Source: FactSet and Excel)

We used a 4-year period to do most of our calculations. On the left half of the table, we are mostly calculating our own version of free cash flow. In this case, we are looking for recurring items that will materially affect ARCB’s cash-generating abilities. We took EBITDA, less total CAPEX (capital intensive business), less total stock compensation cash paid, less interest cash paid, less dividend paid, adjusted for dilution (share count) and multiply by 0.7 for a margin of safety to arrive at our quarterly post dividend FCF. We then multiply that by 4 and divide by the EV to arrive at our FCF* Yield. We then add the dividend yield, FCF* yield, and revenue growth rate (average of 4-year and 2-year CAGR), to arrive at the “Projected Total Return” of 18.7% per year. We do think this calculation errs on the side of caution by using total CAPEX and further discounting FCF by 30%. We haven’t considered the potential margin expansion that ARCB is executing successfully on according to their reported operating ratio (discussed above) and the column FCF Margin.

Figure 5: FCF Growth

(Source: Excel)

This company has clearly turned around in terms of operations, however, its stock price has stayed relatively flat since 2016 and 2017 when it was barely breaking even. A better look at the broken-down base case can be summarized in the following table:

Figure 6: Base Case

(Source: Excel)

As discussed in the above sections, LTL Growth has been growing at a rapid pace almost close to 10%. While we think it is possible that ARCB will exceed that growth rate, our base case assumes a slight decline from 2018’s spectacular growth. The Asset-Light business currently accounts for 30% to 35% of the business, and the management announced clear guidance of Asset-Light reaching 50% of the total business in the coming years. We think a conservative 8 to 10 percent growth should be assigned to it. With a low dividend payout ratio, we believe dividend can possibly grow in the future, but as it stands right now, a 1% dividend yield will contribute to the CAGR nonetheless. The company has reported continuous improvements in operating ratio, and we don’t expect that to stop anytime soon, as there is still a lot of room for growth if compare it to the leading LTL company (ODFL is in the mid-80s, while ARCB is in the low-90s). Therefore, conservatively speaking, we expect a 20% annual return for the next 3 to 5 years for holding on the stock today.

Conclusion

We believe pure play LTL and 3PLs, like ODFL ((NYSEARCA:LTL), LSTR (3PL) and CHRW (3PL) will meaningfully underperform their vertically integrated peers like XPO, YRCW, and ARCB due to margin compression (or lack of margin expansion due to the inability to capitalize on the secular tailwind in the industry) and lack of cost savings. We believe companies like XPO, YRCW, and ARCB will enjoy better-operating ratios over time and continue to benefit from their effort to stay vertically integrated. They will also opportunistically execute on roll-up strategies that are accretive and synergize well with the companies. Amongst these three, we think ARCB has the best potential to grow, operate efficiently, and maximize shareholder return due to its quality, growth prospects, and low valuations.

Once our expected return dips below 8 percent, we will consider selling, as we are in for the long term, we hope that too rapid of a capital appreciation never happens. Given ARCB's current condition, it would have to rise 70 to 100 percent for us to consider selling out of our position.

