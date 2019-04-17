The Rate Cycle Weighing More Heavily On Comerica

Comerica's valuation isn't demanding, but pre-provision profit growth is likely to stagnate from here and an asset-sensitive balance sheet isn't an asset if rates start falling again soon.

Comerica beat expectations with an unexpected reserve release, but core pre-provision profits were in line with expectations and loan growth was only slightly ahead of expectations.

As one of the most asset-sensitive banks that I follow, Comerica (CMA) has a lot to lose from a flattening yield curve that is seeing deposit costs rise while LIBOR-based loan yield grow looks more restrained. Capital and credit quality are still above-average, but average loan growth in the face of rising spread pressure is a tough combination and pre-provision growth is likely to decelerate into the mid-single digits and exit the year in the low single-digits (and possibly stay there a little while).

I’ve felt similarly about Comerica and Citigroup (C) over the past year, insofar as I don’t really love either business, but at the right price there can be some opportunity. At this point, though, I’m concerned about Comerica’s vulnerability to sooner-than-expected rate cuts and its lackluster loan growth and I think it will be harder to answer the “why should I own Comerica?” question positively as core operating income growth stalls and capital returns moderate.

A Reserve Release Mixes Things Up A Bit

How Comerica did relative to expectations depends greatly on your point of view – specifically the sort of adjustments that you choose to make to establish “core earnings”. If you believe that the company’s unexpected reserve release should count, the company posted a sizable beat. If not, the company still beat, but by a more modest amount. For my part, I pay more attention to pre-provision earnings (which was in-line); not because provisioning, taxes, and whatnot don’t matter, but because I believe pre-provision profits tells you more about the trends in the business.

Anyway, revenue rose 7% yoy and contracted 1% qoq, meeting expectations. It’s worth noting that management did make a mid-quarter update back in March, so you wouldn’t really expect big deviations in net interest income and fee income. Net interest income rose 10% yoy and contracted 1% qoq, as spread growth (NIM up 38bp yoy and 9bp qoq) offset modest contraction in earning assets. Fee income rose 1% yoy and contracted 2% qoq, with card fees up 7% yoy (and down 2% qoq); outperforming Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) idiosyncratic card revenue shortfall.

Operating expenses rose 1% yoy and were flat sequentially, coming in about 1% better than expected. With that, pre-provision profits jumped 15% yoy, but contracted 3% sequentially. Provision expense surprised significantly to the upside ($0.12/share), as Comerica delivered a reserve release of $13 million instead of the expected $18 million provision. Taxes were lower than expected, but many analysts treat this as non-core. Tangible book value per share growth was modest at just 2%.

Some Loan Growth, But It’s The Other Side Of The Balance Sheet Creating Concerns

Comerica did as expected with its loans this quarter, with period-end balances increasing 2% yoy and slightly on a sequential basis. Loan growth was a little stronger on an average balance basis, with 2.6% and 1.7% growth, respectively.

C&I lending, the core of Comerica’s loan book, saw 2.6% qoq growth on an average balance basis, which was a little soft on a peer basis, but not tremendously so (M&T Bank (MTB) grew C&I loans at a 2.8% rate, while First Horizon (FHN) posted 3% growth). CRE lending was softer, but still barely positive on a sequential average balance basis.

Comerica continues to benefit from the tailwinds of this recent rate hike cycle, with loan yields up 81bp yoy and 17bp qoq. Comerica’s cumulative loan beta is starting to weaken a bit (down 400bp yoy and 200bp qoq), but from a very high level and it still remains quite high (86%).

Although Comerica reiterated guidance for mid-single-digit loan growth in 2019, addressing one of the larger concerns the Street had last year, a new concern is now dominating the story – the bank’s cost of deposits. Like the large majority of banks, Comerica is seeing non-interest-bearing deposits disappear as customers take advantage of the higher rates on offer across the sector, and this is putting pressure on spread growth.

Deposits fell 6% and 3% this quarter, or 4% and 3% on an average balance basis, missing expectations by about 2%. Average non-interest-bearing deposits were down 10% and 6%. That’s roughly on par with M&T and Commerce, but it still creates challenges for the bank. Interest-bearing deposit costs rose more than 50bp yoy and 16bp qoq, while overall deposit costs rose 27bp and 8bp. While Comerica still has a fairly healthy loan/deposit ratio and loans/securities ratio, which gives the bank some flexibility, this is becoming a more challenging situation to manage.

On a more positive note, credit quality and capital remain quite strong on a peer-comparison basis, with healthy Tier 1 capital and reserves, and comparatively low net charge-off and non-performing asset ratios. Criticized loans did increase 17% this quarter, but from a relatively low level.

M&A Optionality Still There

I have thought for some time that Comerica could be an M&A target, and I’m certainly not the only one who believes that. BB&T’s (BBT) decision to pursue a merger-of-equals with SunTrust (STI) takes one potential buyer out of play, at least for a while (the new BB&T-SunTrust could pursue Comerica at a later date), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) doesn’t seem exceptionally keen on larger whole-bank M&A.

Could Comerica find a dance partner in a merger of equals? There aren’t really many logical partners for Comerica that I can see – while Zions (ZION) would make some sense and create a #6 bank in Texas and #11 bank in California (assuming no divestitures or attrition), the accretion wouldn’t be all that exciting.

The Outlook

After having lowered expectations at the mid-quarter update, Comerica management once again lowered expectations for net interest income growth, with a new target of 3%-4% versus the prior target of 4% to 5% (at the update, Comerica has lowered expectations to around 4%). Management also lowered fee income growth expectations to 1%-2% from 2%-3%. As I said before, I think we’re going to see a significant deceleration in yoy PPOP growth next quarter and through the remainder of 2019, and likely staying in the low single-digits through 2021/2022.

I was already valuing Comerica on the assumption of very weak core income growth over the next five and 10 years, and yet, you can still argue for a $90 fair value on a discounted earnings basis even with just 1% to 2% long-term growth. Likewise, Comerica’s ROTCE would normally support a higher multiple to tangible book value (and I don’t expect a big fall off in ROTCE in the next few years).

The Bottom Line

An asset-sensitive bank with weak earnings growth prospects and above-average vulnerability to earlier-than-expected rate cuts is not going to be a popular idea, so I understand why there’s a discount to fair value here. Add in a loan growth outlook that isn’t really all that special and my own concerns about a slowing U.S. business environment, and I’m not inclined to step up here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.