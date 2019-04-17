Tesla - Panasonic Relationship On The Rocks, Poses Risks

Tesla has $15.7bn in purchase obligations to Panasonic from 2019. Panasonic could walk away with a $2bn write-off in its Gigafactory investment, which is only 11% of its shareholders' equity.

This crisis erupted last Thursday when Panasonic aired its grievances with Tesla to the Japanese media. We have never seen a supplier go after a top customer in public before.

Panasonic's Frustrations With Tesla

From last Thursday evening to Friday morning in Japan, the Nikkei Shimbun published a total of three articles with quotes from Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) officials about the troubles with its Tesla (TSLA) business. The Nikkei is Japan's largest financial daily, much like the Wall Street Journal is in the US. Their English-language version ran this article on the same issue (here) but did not include many quotes and details about Panasonic's problems, which are only in the Japanese version (can use Google Translate to read the link here, possible paywall). Below are some key points from the Japanese article, which raise a few eyebrows, as it's highly rare for a Japanese supplier to publicize its grievances with one of its top customers.

No Further Capacity Expansion At Giga-1: Both companies are freezing all future investment in the Nevada Gigafactory-1 (Giga-1), including plans for raising capacity from a current level of 35GWh/year to 54GWh/year by 2020. Because the demand outlook is "clouded" at Tesla and Panasonic is losing money from high start-up costs, Panasonic "put the brakes on additional investment plans of $900m to $1.35bn for Giga-1." Low Capacity Utilization at Giga-1: Current 35GWh/year is estimated to be enough to supply 500,000 Model 3s annually, yet Tesla only plans to sell 360,000 to 400,000 this year (implies a capacity utilization rate of 72% to 80% if these targets are reached). Missed Output Plans Lead to Panasonic Earnings Revisions: Tesla has twice missed its Model 3 production targets of 5,000 vehicles/week, leading to two downward earnings revisions at Panasonic over the past year. Tesla's weak Q1 deliveries have led to losses again at Panasonic's Energy Business, according to the Nikkei, with operating losses of Y20bn ($180m) for the fiscal year ending in March 2019 (FY3/19). Panasonic was planning for an FY3/19 operating profit of Y20bn. No Reiteration Of 1M-Unit Global Sales Target Since Mid-2018: The Nikkei also indicates that Tesla management stopped making mention of its 2020 goal for attaining 1m units in global deliveries since mid 2018. This is part of the reason why Panasonic "put the brakes on additional investment plans of $900m to $1.35bn for Giga-1." Panasonic's Plans to Supply Shanghai Giga-3 Shelved: Panasonic "shelved" plans of supplying Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory-3 with cells, as one Panasonic official was quoted as saying "this growth trajectory these guys are envisioning is way too steep" (Panasonic bowing out means that Tesla needs to find a battery supplier soon in order to reach its goal of producing 3,000 Model 3s/week by year end in China). Can You Lower Your Battery Prices? The article also mentions that CEO Tsuga "frequently" receives direct calls from Tesla asking him to "lower battery prices," despite mounting start-up costs and repeated delays in Model 3 production plans. Fade Tesla By Tying Up With Toyota: Panasonic plans to deepen its relationship with Toyota in order to lower its exposure to Tesla. The two companies are planning to establish an EV joint-venture by 2020, in which Toyota will hold a majority stake and, according to the Nikkei, "include all of Panasonic's domestic and overseas production facilities" (to me, this read almost like a veiled threat to Tesla from Panasonic, as Panasonic owns all of the battery cell manufacturing equipment at Giga-1 and has the right to sell to third parties if Tesla doesn't fulfill its purchase obligations).

Musk Shoots Back

Over the weekend, Elon Musk took to Twitter and rebutted claims that Tesla was responsible for production delays, implying it was Panasonic's lines moving at only at 24GWh/year that "have been a constraint on Model 3 output since July."

Several journalists tweeted back for confirmation regarding whether the real annual capacity at Giga-1 was 35GWh or not, to which Musk responded that 35GWh/year was the "theoretical capacity" and that "actual max output is ~2/3". He also pointed to the production S-curve that will happen, although it's "impossible to predict" (see Figure-2). This implies that the Nevada Giga-1 - where all batteries made are for the Model 3 - is operating at 67% capacity. No one in the automotive world wants to see capacity utilization go below 80% and this explains why Panasonic is seeing another year of losses from its Tesla business, as the Nikkei reports.

Panasonic released a statement to the press (not investors) in Tokyo on Monday, April 15th, reiterating its stance that full annual capacity is at 35GWh and that the factory is not operating at full capacity. The Nikkei published an article on April 16 about this debate between Musk and Panasonic regarding Giga-1's true capacity, and Panasonic went on the record as saying it was indeed at 35GWh/year by March end, but "not all the installed equipment is operational" and that "the company has not publicized the actual production performance" (see article here).

Panasonic Has The Upper Hand In The End

I've covered Panasonic for over 10 years now, speaking with them almost every quarter since Tesla became one of the bigger customers in its automotive division in 2015. In my view, Tesla has gone from being a feather in Panasonic's cap to becoming a great source of embarrassment. Panasonic has been told by investors that their weak share price performance and low stock valuations relative to Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Hitachi are due to having such high exposure to Tesla.

This is why, ever since the day after the Nikkei article ran last Thursday, Panasonic's share price has risen by close to 4% on this news, while Tesla shares initially dropped. Although Tesla is one of the largest customers in Panasonic's Energy Business (40% of automotive battery cell sales), Panasonic doesn't need Tesla to grow or survive, as Tesla's weight in Panasonic's total revenues only comes to 4%.

Furthermore, with growing sales of components for EVs, autonomous driving, infotainment, and car electronics, Panasonic is expecting its automotive parts revenues to grow by 47% to Y2.5 trillion ($22.7bn, or 6% higher than Tesla's 2018 revenues) over the next three years (see plans on page 92 of Panasonic's 2018 annual report).

For Tesla to lose Panasonic and find an alternative cell supplier would not only be highly disruptive to its own growth prospects but also very costly. Panasonic told me that it has invested $2bn in the 13 battery cell production lines at Giga-1. These lines are owned by Panasonic and they have the right to sell any excess cell inventory to third-party customers if they choose. While they wouldn't tell me how many Panasonic employees had been sent to Giga-1, the Nikkei's April 12 article pegged the number of Panasonic engineers working at Giga-1 between 200 and 300 (fourth paragraph of this article in Japanese, can use Google translate, possible paywall).

What Would Prompt a Supplier to Call Out One Of Its Biggest Customers? Losses and Missed Targets.

The reason why Panasonic, a 101-year-old Japanese company with close ties to Toyota Motor (TM), decided to air its grievances with Tesla in the media is, most likely, because they're losing money on their business with Tesla, and probably unfairly so. For Panasonic to divulge so much detail to the Nikkei regarding their troubles with Tesla, there are three possible sources of frustration on Panasonic's part: (1) Tesla production has not reached its targeted "steady state" in output of 5,000 Model 3s/week, (2) prices may have been cut below original contract terms, or (3) payments for battery cells have been late.

While the Wall Street Journal reported a year ago that Tesla was asking for cash back from its suppliers for parts already purchased (link), I thought that Panasonic would not face such harsh requests, as it's Tesla's most important supplier (see section below on how Panasonic might have helped with purchase obligations as well during this period).

When I spoke with Panasonic last month, they were still forecasting an FY3/19 operating profit of Y20bn ($180m) for their Energy Business, where earnings from Tesla are booked, which meant that Q4 of FY3/19 (January to March 2019) should have seen operating profit reach Y19.3bn ($174m). Panasonic's IR material shows quarterly results and full-year forecasts for the Energy Division on the table at the bottom of page-1 (here).

But the April 12 Nikkei article pointed out that Panasonic's Tesla EV business appears to have "had losses that exceeded Y20bn ($180m) in the financial year ended in March 2019" (see 12th paragraph of the article here). This implies that the January to March 2019 quarter saw an operating loss of Y20.8bn ($187m). If the Nikkei is correct, this would be the third time in fiscal March 2019 that Panasonic missed its earnings targets because of Tesla. Hence their frustration with Tesla.

Figure 3 shows earnings at Panasonic from its business with Tesla over the past three fiscal years ending in March. Panasonic doesn't disclose this data in its IR presentations but gives guidance on its Tesla sales and profits within the Energy Business results/plans if asked. Things were fine when Tesla was only selling the highly profitable Models S and X back in FY3/17, but quickly deteriorated when Model 3 ramp-up began from FY3/18, a year where losses appeared to only have come to -$18m, but once again, contrary to Panasonic's original plans for profits at the outset of that fiscal year. Things may have deteriorated 10-fold this year if the Nikkei estimates of Panasonic's FY3/19 operating losses of $180 on its Tesla business are correct. Note that this would have come despite Tesla's output surging by 2.7x in FY3/19.

Figure-3: Panasonic's Earnings From Its Tesla Business

Panasonic openly agrees that at the outset of Model 3 production ramp up, they bore responsibility for some of the production snags that led to the slower than expected Model 3 roll out in late 2017 and early 2018. But these were plain "teething problems," according to Panasonic, meaning that the current claims by Musk that Panasonic's lines at Giga-1 are the "constraint" on higher Model 3 production could be spurious.

Supplier Reputation May Have Been The Last Straw

Business Insider came out with an article showing how safety measures were being flouted at Giga-1 and overall sloppiness among line workers has led to large inefficiencies (link here), with periods where 500,000 battery cells a day needed to be scrapped. It's estimated that the Model 3 has 4,416 cells per battery pack, according to tear-down experts (see link here), so a loss of 500,000 cells per day in scrappage amounts to roughly 113 Model 3's worth of production, each time this occurred.

The Business Insider report quoted both current and former employees of Giga-1, and if things like this are actually happening there, one can understand how Panasonic would be up in arms. Musk is pressuring Giga-1 for higher output, yet quality control procedures are not being carried out properly. The Japanese are artisans who invented the term "monotsukuri," or the art of manufacturing quality products, so it's very likely that Panasonic sees a reputational risk from producing its cells under the factory roof of a Tesla operation, which includes making cars in tents outside its Fremont factory.

It should be noted that Panasonic has been supplying lithium-ion cells for plug-in variations of the Toyota Prius since 2009 and for all Prius versions since 2012. Ever since Toyota switched from nickel-metal hydride batteries to lithium-ion cells for its Prius in 2012, the Prius has sold on average 380,714 units per year through 2018, according to Marklines data. While its battery pack of 8.8kWh is much smaller than the Model 3 SR's 54kWh pack, I haven't heard of any complaints from Toyota about Panasonic's supply capabilities. Ford's (NYSE:F) Fusion also uses Panasonic's cells for the hybrid versions and, to my knowledge, there haven't been any problems.

Panasonic Was A Short-Term Source of Liquidity For Tesla in 2018

Figure 4 shows Panasonic's quarterly earnings results for its Energy Business, where sales to Tesla are expected to be Y300bn ($2.7bn), or 42% of FY3/19 revenues there. It includes the final March 2019 quarter for FY3/19 as well. I translated the original figures from yen into US dollars based on the average exchange rate for each quarter. The original yen-based numbers are in Panasonic's supplemental IR data on the bottom of page-1 in the "Energy Business" section (here).

There are several key points about these numbers that should be noted:

Total Business Profits are the sum of operating profit plus other non-recurring items before pre-tax profits, which Panasonic books as "other" profits/losses under IFRS standards. Q3 results and Q4 estimates for FY3/19 both indicate double-digit business profit margins, after losses in Q1 and Q2 (which were in Tesla's Q2 and Q3 2018). Non-Telsa revenues come to 58% of Panasonic's Energy Business revenues and include around $1bn for battery cells sold to car makers like Toyota, Ford, and Audi, as well as sales to consumer electronics makers.

Figure-4: Panasonic's Energy Business Quarterly Earnings

Source: Panasonic & Bloomberg for Y/$ rates

It was surprising to see that in the December 2018 quarter (Tesla's Q4 in 2018) total business profit margins came to 11.7% and Panasonic's plans for the March 2019 quarter was still double-digit margins of 10.4%. Panasonic had always said that, once start-up costs and depreciation burdens decline, they would generate more than 10% margins on their sales to Tesla. However, given the fact that Panasonic's depreciation schedule of capex at Giga-1 is over a seven-year time frame, I asked how double-digit margins were attained so early.

I was told that this was just a "one-off" and that profit margins would decline again from April due to heavy start-up costs from the 13th battery cell line they installed at Giga-1 at the end of March. When I asked what this "one-off" item was, I was told that it was "payback from Tesla for lithium-ion battery (LiB) inventory that Panasonic had paid for on Tesla's behalf" during Q2 and Q3 of 2018. Note that this period coincides with the timing of the Wall Street Journal report on April 17, 2018, regarding Tesla asking for cash back from its suppliers as it struggled with the Model 3 ramp-up (see article here).

While I didn't go into further detail, Panasonic did lend a helping hand to Tesla for six months during Q2 and Q3 of 2018, and this can be seen even more clearly when putting the numbers into a chart (see Figure 5). Tesla could've booked its deferred payment to Panasonic in a variety of manners including accrued liabilities (which doesn't show a connection), but its accounts payable show a very close correlation for the last three quarters.

Q2 of 2018 was the final quarter of "production hell" for the Model 3 at Tesla and Q3 2018 was the first burst of Model 3 output in significant volumes, leading to record profitability and free cash flow at Tesla. It should be noted that Tesla's accounts payable in Q4 of 2018 went down sequentially for the first time since Q4 of 2014.

Given the extremely stretched nature of Tesla's balance sheet (net debt/equity was 2.4x in Q2 and 1.7x in Q3 of 2018), Panasonic "paying on Tesla's behalf" for LiB inventory in Q2 and Q3 of 2018 should have been appreciated by Tesla. Which is why the current frustration at Panasonic, after lending a helping hand financially, enduring numerous production target misses, and demands for price cuts is somewhat understandable.

This is especially true if Tesla's Q1 2019 production numbers were under levels that Elon Musk had guided Panasonic for, which is a distinct possibility, given that the Nikkei reported that Panasonic ultimately saw losses of $180m for FY3/19, rather than profits of $180m, which was the guidance Panasonic made as recently as December 2018.

Figure-5: Panasonic Energy Business Profits Vs Tesla's Accounts Payable

Tesla's Purchase Obligations To Panasonic: $15.7bn Over 5 Years - Tesla Must Produce 375,000 Cars in 2019

In Tesla's 2018 10-K, the car maker states that it has $15.69bn in purchase obligations to Panasonic between 2019 and 2023, which amounts to 86.74% of Tesla's total $18.09bn of five-year obligations (see note ii on page 67 of 2018 10-K). For 2019, purchase obligations are estimated by Tesla to be $4.86bn in total, so if we use the same 86.74% that Panasonic makes up of the total five-year purchase projections, one could estimate that Tesla needs to buy $4.22bn worth of products from Panasonic this year.

Under the assumption of $4.22bn in 2019 purchase obligations to Panasonic, this could translate to a minimum level of 374,696 in vehicle output at Tesla in order to fulfill its obligation (see assumptions in Figure-6). Tesla's official targets are between 360,000 to 400,000 deliveries this year as of its latest Q1 delivery update on April 4. However, Q1 output at Tesla only came to an annualized 308,400 level, which is of concern. While optimists could point to start-of-the-year seasonality for weak Q1 deliveries, along with Tesla prioritizing Model 3 shipments to Europe and China, pessimists would highlight dwindling Models S/X demand globally and possibly satiated Model 3 demand in the US as signs of risk.

Figure-6: How Many Cars Tesla Has To Make In 2019 Based On Panasonic Purchase Obligation Estimates

Source: Tesla, UBS, & METI; *Note: UBS est is $111/hr; METI est is $220/kWh

Panasonic is Lowering Exposure To Tesla By Deepening Ties to Toyota

As this spat between Musk and Tesla's No. 1 supplier unfolds in public, Panasonic is setting up a new EV joint venture with Toyota that will be up and running some time in 2020 (see details here), with plans of supplying not only Toyota and its six affiliates, including Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), and Suzuki, but possibly Honda (HMC) as well. With the exception of Giga-1, Panasonic is planning to shift all of its other five factories into its new JV with Toyota.

Toyota and its six affiliates/equity-stake partners alone churned out 16m vehicles in 2018, according to Marklines (list here; possible paywall). Adding Honda - which has yet to announce its intentions - this new JV would have a customer base that produced a total of 21m vehicles in 2018. Toyota alone is planning to produce 5.5m EVs by 2030 and share its EV technology with Subaru and Mazda, which will also roll out their own brands of EVs. If Toyota's 5.5m EVs carry a battery pack that's on average around 55kWh, this alone would amount to 302.5GWh/year in cell production, or 8.6x Giga-1's worth of annual capacity.

The new JV is expected to be staffed by 500 engineers from Toyota and 3,000 staff from Panasonic. The goal is to not only develop and sell battery cells (including solid-state by the mid-2020s), but to sell to other car makers in an attempt to bring down the cost of cells through economies of scale. This sounds like the makings of a "mega Gigafactory" for Panasonic and could easily dwarf the size of Giga-1, as Toyota and Panasonic are trying to catch up with rivals VW and CATL, respectively.

How This Could All End - Panasonic Writes Off Giga-1

While it would be in both Tesla's and Panasonic's interest to work things out, it appears like damage already has been done on both sides. As previously mentioned, I cannot think of another case in Japan - or the automotive world, for that matter - where a supplier openly slams one of their top customers in the press. But Panasonic may have deemed that Tesla might not make it at this pace for much longer, given the extremely weak delivery numbers in Q1, in which case it wouldn't matter anyway: Giga-1 may have to be written off when Panasonic announces FY3/19 results on May 9, which would be extremely bearish for Tesla, but could start a relief rally in Panasonic's shares.

A $2bn write-off of its investments in Giga-1 would only amount to 11.2% of Panasonic's December 2018-end shareholder's equity. If Tesla does continue to grow global sales, it would be pure profits for Panasonic either way.

For Tesla, the current state of Nevada Giga-1 should be one of its deepest concerns. First and foremost, if output is indeed only 24GWh/year vs. current annual capacity of 35GWh, then there is a lot of room for improvement if yield issues can be fixed without sacrificing quality. Also, if Model 3 global demand has indeed seen its peak, then the Model Y roll-out becomes even more urgent, as both models share 75% of their components. If the Model Y replaces lower output of the Model 3 at Fremont - note that Tesla has yet to announce where it plans to produce the Model Y - this would make Giga-1 all the more crucial to its survival.

I feel that Panasonic, while not entirely free of blame, has done everything on schedule and with the best intentions (I've never heard of any issues with its products at any other top customers like Toyota, Audi, and Ford). The "exponential growth" mindset of Musk in Silicon Valley may just have simply clashed with old-school Japanese manufacturing traditions. But it's clear that Musk is the only one who can put his house back in order, and so he should, as Panasonic clearly has less to lose from a split-up than Tesla does.

