Reader Favorite And Rogue Dogcatcher Equities And Funds From April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield April ReFa/Ro showed 36.8% LESS net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Big high-priced ReFa/Ro-mentioned stocks were clear broker favorites, too.

By YIELD, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: GEO; NCZ; KNOP; PSEC; APU; SXCP; GGN; JP; SNH; SMLP. They averaged 13.57% yields. (Four made all-three lists: SMLP; SNH; GEO; SXCP).

March 15 - April 16, Fredrik Arnold article readers described 40 equities & funds from comments-suggestions. Some lamented bad news so bad news investments mixed-in with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios. Another who detected my gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports, Others called out my blunders missing the dividend cut by Unity and botching HD's price last week; crediting ATVI with 4x its annual dividend in February; claiming DF.TO a monthly pay when it only paid four dividends last year; AVH on the January MoPay list when it stopped paying dividends in September; non-dividend paying Trez Capital (TZS.TO) and Canadian Life (LFE.TO) stocks in January; showing Chevron as both a low price and higher price stock in the Aristocrats in November, and giving General Mills the GM ticker symbol in a previous month, come to mind.

Below are 40 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities and funds mentioned between March 15 and April 16.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Detected 20.7% To 54.19% Net Gains For 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks & Funds To April 2020

Four reader-favorite stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 40% accurate.

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (1A) Gainers Ap19-20

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points.

Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were applied in two cases this month. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 16, 2020 were:

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) netted $541.86 based on the median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 60% over the market as a whole.

Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) was projected to net $506.03, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 7% more than the market as a whole.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) was projected to net $489.61, based on one target price estimate from one analyst, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 36% over the market as a whole.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) was projected to net $450.65, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 29% Over the market as a whole.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) was projected to net $430.39, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 80% over the market as a whole.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) netted $337.57 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 15% less than the market as a whole.

The GEO Group Inc (GEO) was projected to net $316.72, based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 47% more than the market as a whole.

Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) was projected to net $277.60, based on a median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 3% greater than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink Inc (CTL) was projected to net $240.00 based on a median target price from ten analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 4 % over the market as a whole.

Dow Inc (DOW) was projected to net $274.89, based on a target price estimate from no analysts, (it just showed up in YCharts) plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not even available for the newly minted spin-off from the Dow/Dupont triglomerate.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 37.97% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risks 15% over the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11-12): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Anticipated Two FoFa/Ro To Lose 15.4% & 16.1% By April, 2020

The two probable losing trade revealed by YCharts were:

source: YCharts

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) projected a loss of $153.72 based on dividend and a projected target price estimate fron four analysts, including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% more than the market as a whole.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) cast a loss of of 161.02 based on dividend and a projected target price estimate based the median of estimates from 10 analysts, including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 15.74% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risks 14% above the market as a whole.

source: westhartfordpetsitters.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for FoFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 4/16/19 for 40 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusions (13-22): ReFa/Ro Top Equity, Summit Midstream (SMLP), Led 40 By Yield For March

source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield calculated as of market close 4/16/19 represented 10 Morningstar sectors as well as two CEICs and one ETF among 40 selections.

Of the leading ten by yield, the top reader mention was the lone real energy representative, Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) [1].

Two real estate firms in the top ten placed second and tenth, Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) [8], and The GEO Group Inc (GEO) [10].

Two energy firms placed second, and third, Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) [2], and Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) [3]. Thereafter. an ETN placed fourth, UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg US Sm Cp HiDiv (SMHD) [4].

Two financial services entities, placed third and seventh, Jupai Holdings Ltd (JP) [3], and Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) [7]. Then, two closed end investment companies took the fourth and ninth places on this list, GAMCO Glb Gold Natural Res & Income (GGN) [4], and AllianzGI Convertible & Inc II (NCZ) [9].

Finally single basic materials, utilities, and industrials firms placed fifth, sixth, and eighth, SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) [5], AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) [6], and industrials representative, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) [8], completed the top 10 ReFa/Ro for April.

Actionable Conclusions: (23-32) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 16.25% To 45.83% Gains To April 2020.

source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 36.8% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favorite Stocks To April 2020

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 4/16/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented: energy (1), real estate (2), financial services (2), closed end investment companies (2), basic materials (1), utilities (1), and industrials (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (33) Deliver 14.53% Vs. (34) 22.99% Net Gains by All 10 To April 2020

source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 36.8% LESS net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The seventh lowest priced ReFa/Ro top yield equity, SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 54.19%.

source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for April 16 were: Jupai Holdings Ltd (JP); GAMCO Glb Gold Natural Res & Income (GGN); AllianzGI Convertible & Inc II (NCZ); Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC); Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH), with prices ranging from $4.27 to $8.43 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for April 16 were: Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP); SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP); The GEO Group Inc (GEO), KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP), and AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) whose prices ranged from $9.51 to $35.25.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

