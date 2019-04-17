HYG And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending April 12, 2019

During the last week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) gained 0.61% outperformed the most other asset classes (SPY +0,55%, IBOXIG +0,33%, EEM -0,1%). Markets were encouraged by solid bank earnings in the U.S. Overall, the news was rather negative than positive during last week. The IMF cut its 2019 global growth forecast to 3.3% from 3.5%, but noted that it expects growth to firm up in the second half of the year. The Trump administration’s proposal to impose new tariffs on EU products due to EU subsidies to support Airbus led similar EU intentions regarding US products.

Figure 1. HYG ETF price dynamics during the week ending April 12

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

US Treasury yield curve shifted upward after strong data on Chinese export. The 2-year Treasury note yield was up 5 bps and UST 10Y yield ended the week growing by 6 bps and rose to three-week high (2.56%). As a result, the yield curve has also steepened, diminishing fears of an U.S. recession. Fed minutes did not indicate clear position on interest rates policy. The sentiment was data-driven as officials have outlined “significant uncertainties” over the US and global economic outlook and supposed interests rate movement in either direction depending on macroeconomic data. However, the majority expects that interest rates would be flat until the end of the year. Fed minutes did not adjust market expectations regarding interest rates. The current probability of unchanged interest rates until the end of the year is 60% that is slightly changed after published Fed minutes.

US macroeconomic data was disappointing - US industrial output unexpectedly fell in March and US consumer sentiment dipped in April. The manufacturing sector failed to record a gain for a third straight month amid ongoing concerns over the outlook for the global economy. Consumers’ economic outlook weakened as they thought “stimulative impact” of the tax overhaul “has run its course”. According to Thompson Reuters, that data missed analysts’ expectations. Moreover, the index of consumer expectations about the future fell to its lowest level in more than a year. We see that both soft and hard data was weak. As for inflation, core CPI (excludes volatile food and energy prices), was up 2.0% compared with a 2.1% in February that could confirm Fed to hold the rates. On JPM conference call, bank's chief executive Jamie Dimon has positive tone on the outlook for the US economy. He said that all the indicators atre in a good shape including US economy growth, wages, unemployment, financial markets and consumer/business confidence.

Figure 2. Change in US Treasury Active Contracts Curve for the last week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The underlying HYG portfolio price increased by 38 bps. NAV increased 56 bps while HYG price increased by 61 bps due to premium growth.

Figure 3. Contribution of sectors to changes in HYG over the week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

All the sectors demonstrated positive return last week. Energy, Consumer and communications were the best performing sectors. Utilities and Basic Materials had almost zero return last week and their performance was significantly lower than performance of other sectors.

Communications sector gained 0.44% last week. The good performance of particular bonds and overall risk on contributed to sector growth.

Utilities sector grew by 0.03% primarily due to overall risk-on and shift to more aggressive sectors. During several last weeks sector was among best performers as several bonds demonstrated sharp growth.

Basic materials sector demonstrated the weakest performance among sectors as steel and aluminum prices continued to fall.

Figure 4. HYG sectors weekly price changes

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

HYG price is currently depends primarily on the state of U.S. economy. If economy keeps healthy, then investors could have bullish sentiment on the U.S. risky assets, including HYG. One of the risks is escalation of US - EU trade conflict. Recently, EU published $20b list of US products that could be targeted for additional duties as a response to US intentions to impose tariffs on import from EU. The list of US products includes food, chemical products, clothes, video game consoles, tractors and helicopters. In our view, the real impact of EU tariffs on the companies in HYG universe would be negligible as the affected sectors represent small share of bonds included in HYG. According to EU draft list of products, sectors, that have large share in HYG, are not under risk.

Figure 5. The main sectors exposed to EU tariffs

Sector Share in HYG by amount bonds Chemicals 1.7% Food 1.5% Machinery 0.9%

Source: Lighthouse Research

Vladimir Nikulin, CFA

