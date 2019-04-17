UnitedHealth: A Great Buffett-Style Blue Chip Buy

Just remember that risk management is paramount, so keep your position size and sector exposure to reasonable levels. I and Simply Safe Dividends recommend 5%/25% position/sector caps for most investors.

Today, this level 11 (out of 11) quality SWAN stock is trading at a 1% to 26% discount to fair value and likely to deliver 13% to 20% CAGR total returns over the coming five to 10 years.

While regulatory/political risk is something all healthcare investors need to be comfortable with, UnitedHealth enjoys a wide moat, excellent dividend safety, and world-class management.

(Source: imgflip)

After five years as a professional investment analyst/writer, I've learned a lot about what long-term investing strategies work well, which is why I've shifted my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings) to a pure undervalued blue-chip dividend growth approach.

My specific approach is inspired by Warren Buffett's concept of "fat pitch" investing. That means only buying quality blue-chip dividend growth stocks, at good to great prices (estimated discount to fair value and preferably near 52-week or even multi-year lows), specifically when Wall Street hates them most.

This helps not only minimize the risk of a permanent loss of capital ("rule #1 never lose money, rule #2 never forget about rule #1") but also maximizes the chance of earning market-beating double-digit returns over time.

(Source: Ycharts)

Last week UnitedHealth (UNH) popped up on my watchlist after falling near its 52-week low. I set my limit orders and was thrilled to have one of them fill on Monday, April 15th, beginning a $2,000 starter position. During United's post-earnings conference call 10% collapse two more limits filled, tripling my initial stake while reducing my cost basis to $222.66.

I would have bought four limits worth, however, that $6,000 investment in United Health raised my healthcare exposure (elevated after a total of $28,000 worth of healthcare deep value blue-chip buys in the last three weeks) to 21%, above my personal 20% sector limit.

Thus, I'm now slightly overweight healthcare and will need to dilute down my portfolio with new buys in non-overweight sectors (anything other than energy, REITs or healthcare).

So, let's take a look at why I'm such a fan of United Healthcare, especially now that it's 23% off its all-time high. More importantly, learn why Wall Street is so bearish on this blue-chip now, why those fears are likely overblown, and why I consider UnitedHealth a classic Buffett buy now. That's both under his famous advice to "buy wonderful companies at a fair price rather than fair companies at a wonderful price" as well as to "be greedy when others are fearful."

Why The Market Is Worried About United Health

Blue-chips of United's caliber don't fall so hard and fast without the market being afraid of something. So, let's take a look at this health insurer's risk profile, so you can determine whether this dividend growth stock is a good fit for your portfolio.

First, let's discuss the elephant in the room, and the cause of United's (and the entire health insurance industry's) big Tuesday intraday plunge. That was the result of what the CEO said during the latest conference call.

The wholesale disruption of American health care being discussed in some of these proposals would surely jeopardize the relationship people have with their doctors, destabilize the nation's health system, and limit the ability of clinicians to practice medicine at their best. And the inherent cost burden would surely have a severe impact on the economy and jobs, all without fundamentally increasing access to care. The path forward is to achieve universal coverage and it could be substantially reached through existing public and private platforms. Meaningful progress in health care lives and national and state leaders continuing to work collaboratively with the innovative and proven private sector solutions to achieve the goals we all want, a modern, reliable, informed, and aligned health care system that offers the access, choice, and coverage protections people seek at a fair cost to the individuals and society as a whole." - David Wichmann (emphasis added)

What Wichmann is talking about is Medicare For All, which is the single-payer proposal first outlined by Senator Bernie Sanders in his 2016 presidential bid, but that's now being endorsed by numerous Democratic presidential hopefuls.

The impetus for Medicare for All is the belief that if the US government becomes the sole provider of healthcare then it will be able to extract drastic price reductions, either through bulk negotiations or outright price controls. Given that the National Health Expenditures Report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is projecting that annual healthcare spending will grow by 5.5% annually through 2027 (to almost $6 trillion and 19.4% of GDP), you can see why politicians are so eager to reduce expenses (or simply gain control over such a large portion of the economy).

The proposal would have Medicare eventually cover all Americans and could very well put an end to private health insurance in this country as we know it. But while this proposal is likely to prove nothing more than empty political promises (more on this in a moment), other regulatory risks are more immediate and have a higher probability of occurring.

In February, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services outlined a series of proposals to reduce drug costs by potentially banning the current rebate system in which pharmacy benefit managers (United's Optum is the 3rd largest in the US and will soon become #2) negotiate reduced drug prices on behalf of health insurers (United is the largest such company in America).

That's because, according to HHS, between 2011 and 2015, Medicare Part D reimbursement for branded drugs rose 77% while consumer out of pocket expenses almost doubled.

The concern is that some of these savings are kept by insurance companies rather than passed onto consumers. Since UnitedHealth is both a health insurer and PBM, Wall Street is afraid that it's been enjoying the benefits of the current rebate system by juicing its bottom line two ways. If rebates go away, earnings growth could drop substantially (this is 100% false, as I'll explain in a moment).

Normally, such PBM rebates (in which PBMs get lower prices in exchange for preferential drug placement on formularies) would be illegal under current RICO laws, which were put in place to fight organized crime. There is a safe harbor exclusion in place that exempts PBMs from prosecution. The HHS's most recent proposal would eliminate most of these protections, only allowing flat fees for negotiating drug prices, rather than getting paid as a percentage of drug list prices.

HHS says (and is likely correct) that this current system has created an incentive for drug companies to artificially inflate drug prices so they could offer huge discounts to PBMs in exchange for preferential treatment. However, out of pocket (co-pay) costs are typically set based on list prices, which is why the current system has come under such fire from politicians on both sides of the aisle.

So, basically, UnitedHealthcare's stock has been pummelled due to concerns over the possible death of the industry but also the far more real risk that the current PBM/healthcare insurer industry business model will be disrupted if HHS's proposals become law.

How can I possibly recommend or invest in a company who, in a worst case scenario, might be driven out of business by single-payer socialized medicine? Because good long-term investing is not about investing in companies with no risks (they don't exist) but recognizing when Wall Street is being excessively pessimistic and overweighting the probability of risks occurring that aren't actually likely to hurt a company's fundamentals.

Why Wall Street Is Likely Wrong About UnitedHealth

First, let's discuss the threat of single payer healthcare. David Wichmann's statements at the conference call appear to have been taken by investors as "single payer is likely to happen and will kill our current business model."

In reality, the CEO was merely making a political statement that is par for the course for any critics of single payer. He basically said that IF Medicare For All passes then the entire country would suffer due to higher healthcare costs, and massive disruption of the current industry, which could actually reduce access to healthcare, as well as possibly reduce its quality.

In no way was he saying that Medicare for All is likely to pass. I and most analysts consider such a sweeping healthcare change to be a low probability event. That's because there is no way single payer ever becomes reality unless four things happen first.

Democrats gain control of all three branches of government (possible)

The Senate's Filibuster Rule is suspended (the nuclear option that hasn't been seriously considered in over 200 years)

Medicare For All passes by a straight majority (some conservative Democratic Senators may vote against it)

The 5/4 conservative-leaning Supreme Court upholds the law in the face of certain legal challenges

If just one of those things doesn't happen, single payer isn't going to happen in the US and the doomsday scenario in which UnitedHealth's core business model is decimated won't occur. Why do I (and most analysts) consider single payer passing such a low probability event? Because of historical precedent.

(Source: YCharts)

Remember how the Affordable Care Act (aka ObamaCare) was going to decimate the healthcare sector, including health insurers? The ACA passed on March 23rd, 2010, and represented the most sweeping healthcare reform in almost 40 years. Rather than decimate UNH or bankrupt it (as some critics of the law claimed it would), UnitedHealth has gone on to crush the red-hot market over the past nine years, even including the recent bear market. That's for two major reasons.

First, 1,440 lobbyists employed by the healthcare sector spend almost $300 million per year, ensuring that no drastic or detrimental changes to the status quo occur, no matter what populist politicians might say.

(Source: Opensecrets)

More importantly, UnitedHealth, as America's largest health insurer, has proven to be highly adaptable over time. That includes being one of just two insurers with exposure to every part of the US health insurance market, including under the changes set up by the ACA.

(Source: Motley Fool)

In fact, Morningstar's Jake Strole considers UNH's management "exemplary", largely due to its ability to foresee and adapt to industry changes.

UnitedHealth has long pursued a strategy meaningfully different than its peers, which we believe has been critical to the formation of its wide economic moat. Under one roof, United houses the largest private health insurer, a leading ambulatory care and health analytics franchise, and the soon-to-be second-largest pharmacy benefit manager by volume in the country...The result is enrollment growth and returns on capital that are nearly unachievable by competing firms... Management has consistently been able to invest for where the industry is headed, and we expect this to remain the case under CEO David Wichmann's leadership." -Morningstar (emphasis added)

UnitedHealth is the biggest name in its industry processing $750 billion in charges and responsible for about 3% of all US healthcare spending. And thanks to management's ability to skate to where the industry puck is going, it's been able to keep ahead of all the complex changes that have been occurring in the healthcare industry.

Today, United Healthcare's network includes

1.3 million doctors

6,000 healthcare facilities

over 67,000 retail pharmacies

It serves the needs of 93 million global customers, including 6.2 million clients in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Portugal (some of which have exactly the kind of government-run healthcare programs Wall Street is so scared of).

Since the ACA passed nine years ago, the company free cash flow/share has grown 12.1% CAGR. That's about the same long-term growth that both management and analysts expects United to maintain going forward.

Similarly, returns on invested capital, a proxy for quality management, have remained stable and at industry leading levels. That's courtesy of the executive team (that's been together for 13 years now), led by CEO David Wichmann, who's been with UNH for nearly 20 years.

Morningstar says that UNH's management "ranks among the top echelon of leaders in healthcare services" and the company's impressive results certainly back that up.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In 2018, UNH's ROIC was not just the highest of any health insurer, but almost 2.5 times higher than the 8% level that's considered good for most large companies.

And, what of future regulatory risks that have Wall Street in such a bearish mood? Why do analysts think that UNH will be able to keep growing at double-digits? Again, here's Morningstar to explain its bullish thesis, which I am in complete agreement with.

United has demonstrated an uncanny ability to remain at the leading edge of changes affecting the industry. We expect the company to maintain its leadership position through continued product innovation while pursuing acquisition opportunities that add competencies to the enterprise. The national dialogue around healthcare reform is likely to intensify leading into the 2020 election cycle, but we contend that United and its largest peers will find a way to weather the storm. The relatively low likelihood of widespread industry disruption and opportunity for private insurers to continue to be part of the solution suggests to us that United is more likely than not to continue earning excess returns well into the next few decades." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

In essence, Morningstar is saying that in this highly regulated industry, winners keep on winning. UnitedHealth's massive scale, as well as visionary leadership, is capable of adapting to anything that's likely to come down the pike.

That's courtesy having 14% market share in health insurance, compared to its second largest rival (9%). In 28 states, United is the #1 or #2 writer of health insurance policies, and thanks to being vertically integrated (including with ambulatory care, data analytics, and PBM), it enjoys enormous network effects than mean industry-leading fundamental metrics.

(Source: Motley Fool)

You can see that in United's medical care ratio or MCR. This is the percentage of revenue it spends on delivering healthcare to customers. 80% to 85% is considered good for the industry, and UNH's MCR in 2018 was by far the lowest of its peers. That helps explain why its operating margin and return on invested capital were also the best.

And as for Medicare being cheaper than the care United can provide, that may not be true. According to management, OptumHealth is offering care 20% cheaper than Medicare in the 13 states its Medicare Advantage plans operate.

But what about those HHS rebate policy changes? Well, United has already prepared itself for such a scenario, including by planning to offer 8 million point-of-sale rebates in 2019 (up from 7 million in 2018).

Despite those increased rebates that UNH is making to proactively get ahead of any regulatory changes, its Q1 2019 results were excellent, including

9.3% revenue growth

19% operating income growth (excludes one-time deferred tax benefits)

23% adjusted EPS growth

2019 guidance increased 5% to 13.6% EPS growth

How is it possible that UnitedHealth can grow so strongly when facing so many regulatory headwinds and large push back from politicians? Because as OptumRx CEO John Prince explained at the latest conference call

Overall, rebates only exist on 7% of prescription, 90% of what we manage is generic with no rebates, 10% is brand and subset to that is rebatable drug, when you look at in the Medicare market today none of that value we've managed from a discount rebate is held by us, it's 100% is passed on to our clients. And fully disclosed with CMS the 100% is passed on the Medicaid market, within our total client base. 98% of our discounts are passed on to our clients. - John Prince (emphasis added)

In other words, Wall Street's worry that the potential end of PBM rebates (which might not actually happen) crushing UnitedHealth's profitability is very unlikely. The company has wisely insulated its earnings and cash flow by making itself almost completely independent of such rebates, of which it's currently only pocketing 2%.

That's why John Prince further clarified about the impact of these latest HHS proposals by saying

"Maybe to set the overall point was just the driving the plan for rebates does not impact our bottom-line or our economics."

Risks are about Wall Street fears about what might go wrong with a company's fundamentals. Intrinsic value is based on the facts, including cash flow and earnings that a company actually delivers. In the case of UnitedHealth,

Wall Street's fears are mostly unfounded

the company will continue growing its bottom line at double-digits

Most importantly, UNH's execution is delivering the strong growth results that both management and analyst expect (more on this in a moment)

The bottom line is that Wall Street's fears over UnitedHealthcare are likely way overblown, especially given the wide moat this fantastically run company enjoys.

Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividend Score (Out Of 100) Sensei Safety Score Sensei Quality Score (Out Of 11) S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Return On Invested Capital 1.6% 25% 99 (Very Safe) 5/5 11 (NYSEARCA:SWAN) A+ 4.3% 19%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Gurufocus)

As a dividend growth investor, the thing I care most about is the safety and future growth potential of the payout. While UNH may not offer a high-yield, the dividend is one of the safest on Wall Street. That's thanks to a very low payout ratio, which means future dividend hikes might be 15% to 20%.

It's also courtesy of a strong A+ credit rating, which shows the company's balance sheet is among the strongest on Wall Street and allows it to borrow at just 4.3%. That's nearly five times less than its impressive and industry-leading returns on capital. In other words, management is conservative with its use of debt, and any borrowing it does do is extremely profitable for shareholders.

UNH is set to raise its dividend with the next quarterly issuance, something it's been doing every year since it began paying one. Based on its historical growth rate, I expect a 15% to 20% dividend hike to be announced soon.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

With a low payout ratio and a fast-growing stream of earnings and cash flow, UnitedHealthcare is one of my top blue-chip healthcare recommendations today, and likely to deliver some of the best total returns of any company in the coming years.

Why UnitedHealth is A Classic Fat Pitch Buy

What ultimately determines my reader recommendations and what I buy for my retirement portfolio is a company's total return potential. That's why I look at safe yield, long-term growth potential and valuation.

Company Yield 5-Year Expected Earnings Growth Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (5 to 10 Years CAGR) United Health 1.6% 11.0% to 15.1% 12.6% to 16.7% 13.4% to 19.5% S&P 500 1.8% 33% 6.5% 1% to 7%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Morningstar, management guidance, Yardeni Research, Yahoo Finance, Multipl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, analyst estimates)

While United's yield may be small today, the dividend is growing like a weed (and about to get hiked again), and one of the safest and most dependable on Wall Street. Analysts expect the company to grow at double digits over the long term.

11% CAGR through 2023 (Morningstar, typically one of the most conservative analysts on Wall Street)

13% through 2024 (according to FactSet Research)

15.1% through 2024 (according to Yahoo Finance)

While analyst forecasts are educated guesstimates at best, given the company's historical track record those estimates seem reasonable.

20-year EPS growth: 17.9% CAGR

9-year (since ACA was enacted) EPS growth: 15.2% CAGR

5-year EPS growth: 18.6% CAGR

And let's not forget that for 2019 management (who is very good at meeting guidance) is estimating about 14% earnings growth, further giving credence to the notion that UNH can keep growing at double-digits for the foreseeable future.

11% to 15% long-term earnings and cash flow growth is likely to deliver about 13% to 17% CAGR total returns, even if the valuation, now at the lowest levels in a year, never improves. For context that total return range is far above the 9.1% CAGR total return the S&P 500 has historically delivered.

And according to Morningstar's 2019 survey of analyst/asset manager forward return expectations, the S&P 500 might only deliver 1% to 7% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years. In other words, even if UnitedHealth remains unloved by the street for years, it's still likely to be a market-beating stock delivering safe and fast-growing dividends and double-digit total returns.

But when you consider valuation, then UnitedHealth appears to be an even stronger buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile (or that of any healthcare stock).

Today, United is trading at 15.3 times free cash flow, which, for a company growing at double-digits courtesy of an industry-leading wide moat business, is a highly attractive price. And given that UNH's average P/FCF has been 17.8 since the ACA became law, that implies we could see significant multiple expansion if Wall Street's worst fears about regulatory reforms don't come to pass.

To estimate how much potential valuation boost, investors might see I look at three historically useful valuation models. The first is dividend yield theory or DYT. This is the only approach used by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends since 1966.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

IQT's 30-year track record is among the best of any asset manager, outperforming the market by about 10% with 10% less volatility to boot. According to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's risk-adjusted returns over the past 30 years have been the best of any investing newsletter in America. And keep in mind that's using just one valuation approach and only on blue-chip dividend stocks, based on six quality criteria.

DYT assumes that a stock's yield will revert to its historical norm, assuming the thesis doesn't break (which as we've seen is likely the case with UNH).

Yield 5-Year Average Yield Historical Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential 1.6% 1.5% 7% 7% 0.7% to 1.4% 12.7% to 19.5%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Morningstar, F.A.S.T Graphs, Yahoo Finance)

DYT, using UNH's 5-year average yield, estimates the company to be about 7% undervalued, meaning that over the next five to 10 years, historical yield reversion to the mean would result in shares rising 0.7% to 1.4% faster than earnings and dividends.

While a 7% margin of safety isn't very high, for a blue-chip of this caliber, I'm more than happy to recommend buying it (and did so myself) under my personal valuation scale.

But DYT, while having one of the best track records of any valuation metric for dividend stocks, may not be the best approach for UNH, which has never exactly been owned for its immediate income-producing capabilities.

So, let's take a look at a more popular metric, PE ratios, to see how undervalued UNH might be.

Forward PE 5-Year Average Forward PE Trailing PE 10-Year Trailing PE Historical Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential 15.1 17.4 16.5 16.6 1% to 13% 1% to 15% 12.7% to 19.5%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Morningstar, F.A.S.T Graphs, Yahoo Finance)

Depending on whether you use the trailing earnings or forward earnings, UNH appears to be between 1% and 13% undervalued, roughly agreeing with DYT. Again, under the Buffett rule of "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price" that's good enough for me to recommend buying UNH today.

That's because, if UNH merely returns to its historical PE ratio since ObamaCare passed, then investors are likely to enjoy fantastic returns, all in a low-risk, recession-resistant blue-chip package.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

A trailing PE of 17.8 is a very reasonable forward 5-year PE estimate for a company of this quality and growth rate. A return to a 17.8 PE would translate into about 16% CAGR total returns, roughly double the market's historical return.

But in case you don't trust historical valuation comparisons, let's consider one final valuation model, Morningstar's conservative three-stage discounted cash flow estimate.

Morningstar is famous for its fundamentals focused and conservative valuation estimates. In this case, it expects just 11% long-term earnings growth, the lowest estimate I've seen among analysts.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Current Price Discount To Fair Value Moat Management Quality Valuation Rating Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential $300 $220.96 26% (medium uncertainty) Wide (stable) Exemplary 4-Stars (strong buy) 15.7% to 18.9%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar, baking in just 11% growth, estimates UnitedHealth is worth $300 today, implying a 26% margin of safety, and 36% upside to fair value.

The point is that any way you cut it, UnitedHealth care is a quality recession-resistant wide moat blue-chip that's trading at a good to great price. That makes it a no brainer place to put new money to work, as long as you're comfortable with the complex risk profile of the healthcare sector.

But just remember that proper risk management is essential. That means anyone buying United should only do so within a diversified portfolio and sized appropriately. There are no guarantees on Wall Street, and even the best companies can break.

As legendary investor Peter Lynch (delivered 29% CAGR total returns at Fidelity's Magellan Fund between 1977 and 1990) famously said

"In this business, if you're good, you're right six times out of ten. You're never going to be right nine times out of ten...All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don't work out." - Peter Lynch (emphasis added)

This is why Simply Safe Dividends (where I'm an analyst covering over 200 companies per year) recommends the following rules of thumb for most investors.

20 to 30 stock portfolio

5% or less position size limits

25% or less sector limits

Those are based on the experience of Brian Bollinger, SSD's founder, and a former mutual fund manager. Brian's three model portfolios at SSD have been beating the market by 1% to 2% annually since 2015 and have suffered zero dividend cuts (SSD's conservative safety scores catch 98% of dividend cuts before they happen).

After examining my own portfolio returns, as well as those of my own three model portfolios (two of which I track on SA), I've adopted a 5/20 rule for my own retirement portfolio for all new additions (I have to dilute down overweight positions and sectors over time).

Bottom Line: United Health Is A Great Low-Risk Contrarian Value Stock With Excellent Long-Term Return Potential

Don't get me wrong, contrarian value investing isn't right for everyone. It's one of many time-tested approaches that, while very powerful, requires patience, discipline, and an iron stomach that's comfortable with riding out incredible short-term volatility.

I'm not a market timer in the traditional sense (any more than any value investor is) and am NOT necessarily saying the UnitedHealth has bottomed and will now rocket higher. Healthcare is one of the most despised sectors right now, due to heightened regulatory/political headline risk.

With the 2020 campaign season underway, politicians on both sides of the aisle are likely to be tripping over themselves trying to sound tough on healthcare companies. That could easily result in blue-chips like UnitedHealth trading lower or flat for the next year or two.

What I can tell you is that fundamentally speaking UnitedHealth is a fantastic company, due to its industry-leading economies of scale, wide moat, and world-class management team.

The company's competitive advantages mean that assuming the worst case scenario (single payer healthcare) doesn't play out (a low probability event), UnitedHealth could deliver strong total returns of 13% to 20% CAGR over the next five to 10 years.

That's courtesy of trading at a 1% to 26% discount to fair value, which when combined with an expected double-digit earnings (and dividend) growth rate, is likely to handily outperform the market in the coming years. Those analyst growth expectations seem reasonable given that management just raised its growth guidance for 2019 (despite 8 million point of sale discounts) to nearly 14%.

If you're comfortable with owning any healthcare stock (all of which face similar regulatory/political risk) then I consider UnitedHealthcare to be a great long-term investment at today's beaten-down price. In fact, I like reward/risk profile so much that I not only recently initiated a position but tripled down on what I consider to be a Buffett style "fat pitch" blue-chip during its unjustified post conference call plunge.

That being said, never forget that risk management is the most important part of successful investing. So, make sure to only own healthcare stocks, including United, as part of a well-diversified dividend portfolio, sizing your exposure based on your personal risk-profile/long-term financial needs.

I and Simply Safe Dividends consider 5% and 25% position/sector caps to be a good rule of thumb for most investors. My current position in UnitedHealth represents approximately 2.5% of my portfolio and net worth, and I'm instituting a 20% sector cap (which appears to be the sweet spot for my personal investing strategy).

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.