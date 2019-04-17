Gilead Sciences Wants To Reignite Its NASH Portfolio With 2 Advancements

Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced two key news items recently. It started off with positive proof of concept NASH results with a double combination treatment, which was presented at the International Liver Congress 2019. Then a few days later, it announced a partnership with Novo Nordisk (NVO) for the development of another NASH combination. While the latest results from the proof of concept are still in the early stages of clinical development, they do offer a lot of promise as the next trials begin.

Double Combination NASH Treatment

Gilead Sciences had a pretty good showing at the International Liver Congress 2019. That's because it showed results from a proof of concept study that used cilofexor (GS-9674) in combination with firsocostat (GS-0976). Cilofexor is a non-steroidal farnesoid X receptor and firsocostat is an acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) inhibitor. The proof of concept study recruited 20 patients with NASH who received 30 mg of cilofexor and 20 mg of firsocostat once a day for a total of 12 weeks. What was observed in a matter of only 12 weeks is quite impressive. That's because the study showed that patients treated with Gilead's combination achieved a 30% reduction in hepatic fat. With the study being short and for non-invasive purposes, this fat reduction of the liver was measured using magnetic resonance imaging-proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF). This is a good amount of fat reduction for a short study, but in addition, these results were observed in about 74% of the recruited patients. The risk here is that it was a small population of 20 patients. Considering this was a proof of concept study, I think this combination proved that it can reduce fat in the liver. More studies, with a larger population, will be needed to determine if such results can be reproduced again. Despite the small population, this was only a 12-week study. Once you get into the bigger NASH studies that use liver biopsy, patients tend to be treated for a total of 72 weeks. As you can see, the combination did pretty well for such a short amount of time. The other risk is the correlation of reducing fat and thus having an effect on NASH fibrosis. It is believed that if a drug reduces hepatic liver fat, that, in turn, should reduce the amount of fibrosis for these patients.

Another Partnership For NASH

Gilead Sciences and Novo Nordisk have teamed up to combine each of their respective NASH drugs together to treat patients with NASH. This will be accomplished by combining Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 analogue (semaglutide) together with Gilead's cilofexor and firsocostat. This will be done as a proof of concept study first to determine if the triple combination is effective in treating this patient population. The NASH market is a large one, which is estimated to be between $20 billion and $35 billion in the coming years. In addition, both companies are looking to further explore research to further understand the underlying nature of this disease. There is a long way to go for this partnership because a proof of concept study must be established first for a triple therapy. A few of the powerhouse names for the NASH space at the moment are Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) and Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF). Intercept had already reported its phase 3 study and announced that it had met on the primary endpoint in order to be able to file for regulatory approval of its drug Ocaliva. However, Genfit still has to report its late-stage study in NASH by the second half of 2019. Both of these two biotechs are in the lead in the NASH space as they have the most advanced products. Gilead has established a multi-prong strategy and has multiple drugs in the clinic, along with multiple combinations. Gilead did have a late-stage program for patients with F4 NASH fibrosis known as STELLAR-4, however, that failed to achieve statistical significance with the drug Selonsertib. There is an opportunity in the coming months for another study to be read out known as STELLAR-3, which is treating patients with F3 fibrosis using the very same drug. It remains to be seen if Selonsertib at least works for the F3 fibrosis population.

Conclusion

A proof of concept study has been established showing that a double combination of Gilead's drugs, cilofexor and firsocostat, were able to reduce hepatic fat in the liver by 30% in 12 weeks. Based on that notion, both Gilead and Novo Nordisk thought it would be appropriate to add a third drug to the combination. This third drug being Novo Nordisk's Semaglutide, which is an active ingredient found in its regulatory approved treatment Ozempic. The risk is that it is not known whether or not adding in semaglutide will improve upon the already achieved results with the double combination noted above. A second risk involves the NASH market which is highly competitive. Besides Intercept and Genfit, there are hundreds of other biotechs developing a NASH drug. A third risk would be the small study size. The proof of concept study only enrolled 20 patients into the study. That means such data has to be reproduced in another trial with a lot more patients for confirmation. Still, Gilead has been on an acquisition/partnership spree for this space the past few years. I commend the company for recognizing that the future for effective NASH treatment will likely be met with double/triple combinations. It's not an easy disease to treat. As you can see, Intercept achieved the primary endpoint for its phase 3 study. However, it didn't fare as well on the secondary NASH resolution endpoint. I still see that combinations are definitely going to be needed for treating these patients. A monotherapy approach alone for NASH will not be highly effective.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.