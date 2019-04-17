Aphria: Temporary Roadblocks Mean Patience Is Necessary

Mid April is not a particularly pleasant time for shareholders of Aphria (APHA), one of the big cannabis firms on the market today. After reporting financial results that showed quite poor performance for the third quarter of the company’s 2019 fiscal year, investor pessimism plummeted. If management’s own thoughts about the firm are accurate, then this decline may be short lived, as the cannabis space continues its meteoric growth, but no matter how the picture turns out for the business, this reaction to the business’ results should serve as a lesson for all growth-oriented investors, whether in the cannabis industry or elsewhere.

A bad quarter

No matter how you stack it, Aphria’s third quarter for its 2019 fiscal year was underwhelming at best. Shares in the firm closed down nearly 15% on April 15 after the business reported net revenue of $73.58 million. This is actually far above the $10.27 million in net revenue reported the same quarter a year earlier, and it’s still very much higher than the $21.67 million the firm reported for net revenue in the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, which may leave some investors scratching their heads as to why the market’s reaction was so negative.

The answer, simply put, was that Aphria’s sales have been pushed meaningfully higher because of its ownership over CC Pharma and ABP. Collectively, these added $57.6 million in sales during the quarter. Actual revenue generated by cannabis, which is what the market is really buying into Aphria for, came in at $17.86 million. That’s still a big move higher compared to last year’s sales, but considering that at that time it was only legal for medical purposes and not recreational purposes, the growth is shockingly depressing. To put this in context, consider that over a similar period of time, Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) saw its revenue expand 4.50 times, while Aurora Cannabis (ACB) saw its grow about 5.30 times.

It’s worth mentioning that during the quarter Aphria did post a large loss of $108.21 million, compared with a profit of $12.94 million a year earlier, but I believe the market expects losses at this stage in the industry’s lifecycle and a sizable chunk of its loss was non-cash in nature. Perhaps more meaningful at this stage would be the company’s EBITDA, which came in at -$14.44 million compared to $2.73 million a year earlier. Even this can be excused, but the fact that it’s so much closer to breakeven is a positive that investors should embrace.

On the whole, there were several negatives for Aphria during the quarter. First and foremost, you had its cost structure. Its cash cost per gram of cannabis came in at $1.48, up from $1.34 a quarter earlier. Total costs (cash and non-cash in nature) was even worse, rising from $2.60 per gram in the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year to $3.76 per gram today. This certainly didn’t help on the company’s bottom line, but it wasn’t all. The selling price for medical cannabis actually did quite well, rising from $7.51 per gram to $8.03 per gram, driven in large part by more oils being sold, but recreational cannabis pricing declined from $6.52 per gram down to $5.14 per gram. Seeing costs rise while sales decline is a double whammy for any company no matter the context.

When it comes to cost, this should be temporary, largely because as additional capacity comes online and as the company further improves its operations, fixed costs get spread out over more product while variable costs could succumb to greater efficiencies. On the pricing end, management attributed that issue to a mix of smaller package sizes and limited shelf space. If this is true, it suggests that this could be a bump in the road, but it will be necessary to see if these issues become a recurring problem or not.

The last major issue seen by Aphria during the quarter was perhaps the most impactful: Lower volume sales. In this industry, where the markets of the Americas and Europe is expected to be as large as $250 billion per annum, volumes falling are a huge red flag, but as always, context is needed. During the third quarter, Aphria sold 2,636.5kg (kilograms) of cannabis, down from 3,408.9kg one quarter earlier. Supply shortages, management said, were not due to lackluster demand, but instead were caused by a change in growing methods the company adopted in the late fall and early winter. This was magnified by temporary packaging and distribution challenges.

Give Aphria a chance

If what management has said about their issues is correct, as has been asserted in the firm’s third quarter earnings transcript, all of these particular issues are short term in nature and should be fixed within one to two quarters. At a minimum, these issues underscore that management may not be as diligent as the teams of other firms in the space, and that’s worth keeping in mind if you decide to invest in the business. But unless management is outright lying, these issues will be forgotten about before this year is out.

Unlike some of the other names in this space that I follow, Aphria is the only player with a truly controversial past in recent months. Allegations have come about that it’s essentially a shell company that owns a cannabis firm, and while management has come out and asserted that an independent committee found that the allegedly inappropriate transactions pass muster, uncertainty is bound to weigh on the firm over time. Now throw in some temporary problems associated with this quarter, and it makes sense why shares took a beating. That said, given what growth was seen, combined with the short-term nature of its problems as expressed by management, investors might be jumping the gun by divesting of their holdings before giving the company a quarter or two to prove itself out. Given the otherwise significant optimism in the space, and if that optimism is warranted, the upside for investors could be attractive.

One lesser pain Aphria saw during the quarter related to the company’s cash on hand. Including marketable securities, this came down to $134.74 million compared to the $184.82 million seen at the end of the second quarter. In a prior article that I wrote about Aphria, I made the case that we should watch cash since it will be a measure of how quickly the firm can ramp up output. This drop is expected and disappointing, but management did just reach an agreement with Green Growth Brands (GGB), whereby the latter will acquire, essentially, 27.3 million shares of itself in a move that will provide GA Opportunities Corp. with $50 million in cash, a $39 million promissory note due in six months, and Aphria has agreed to settle a promissory note on GA Opportunities Corp.’s behalf for a value of up to $55 million, and Aphria has agreed to cancel its right to a call option on the business in exchange for consideration of $89 million. Green Growth, effectively, is receiving its stock back at a discount to the broader market, while Aphria will get a 12-month standstill agreement whereby Green Growth can’t make a bid for Aphria.

A copycat move

Shortly after management reported financial results for the company, another press release came out talking about a new financing initiative by the firm that contributed to a one-day 10% decline in Aphria’s share price. The maneuver consists of the company issuing $300 million (plus an option for another $45 million) in the form of a convertible note to investors through a private placement. Though the interest rate associated with the issuance has not been released as I type this, the issuance is identical in dollar amount and maturity (the year 2024) to a convertible note issuance put out by Aurora earlier this year. Also identical is the fact that the issuance gives Aphria the right to settle the notes in any way it wishes, whether through cash, common stock, or a mix of the two. If management can allocate the capital appropriately, the upside could be meaningful in the long run. But the possible dilutive nature of it, combined with the fact that they will be paying interest semi-annually when the business itself is still not generating consistent positive cash flows, is risky in the mind of the market.

Takeaway

Based on a first glance at Aphria and its results, the picture looks quite painful for the firm, but if what management says is correct, future quarters should see this picture improve considerably. Because of this, investors who trust the firm and management should take this to heart and consider holding on further or maybe even buying more of the stock. But for the bears, this could be yet one more sign of problems at the firm. Either way, we will know the truth in the next few quarters, but irrespective of which direction the business moves in over this upcoming timeframe, one lesson for investors is that when you try and play the growth game, even temporary shortcomings for a business can lead to painful corrections. This doesn’t mean to stay away from growth, but it does mean you must stay cognizant of this harsh reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.