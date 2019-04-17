Kansas City Southern: This Rally Is Not Risk-Free

Kansas City Southern (KSU) finally presented its earnings. I could not be more excited, given the company's great ability to tell us how the economy and shipments are doing. Especially after my most recent article where I predicted that the company's expectations could come under some serious pressure this year. That said, the company did beat both EPS and sales expectations and rewarded investors with new stock price highs after the earnings release, despite a lower full year outlook. The stock price jump is justified, but risks are everything except neglectable.

Source: Kansas City Southern

Earnings Matter

If there is anything I have learned after analyzing almost every major transportation company over the past few years, it's that railroad companies are all about bottom line growth and higher efficiency. These companies are not able to get away with underperforming earnings growth by pointing at future plans like some technology companies. Investors demand earnings growth. Every single quarter.

That's why it's a good thing that EPS did come in above expectations. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.54, which is $0.09 above expectations of $1.45. It also higher compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS came in at $1.30. This translates to a growth rate of 18%, which is 700 basis points higher compared to the growth rate of Q1/2018.

Source: Estimize

With that said, I want to show you a part of my most recent KSU article. Essentially, I expected volume and sales growth to slow with pressure on the full year outlook as long the economy is not rebounding.

I expect these numbers to be revised to the downside as soon as the first quarter is likely going to show even lower volumes growth. It is also interesting to see that expectations (below) are mostly based on cyclical economic demand except for the Mexican energy reform. The truck market needs to remain tight and industries like chemicals and industrials are not allowed to show any weakness in order for volume expectations to remain valid.

Both expectations turned out to be true, with first quarter volume growth coming in at -1.4%. This is the first quarter with volume contraction since Q4 of 2016, which was the last quarter with contraction before economic growth pushed both volumes and sales much higher.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: KSU)

It's a good thing that sales were still able to grow by 6%. This includes sales from all commodity groups as well as 'other' sales. This boost was led by the Mexico Energy Reform and higher grain shipments, according to the company.

The adjusted operating ratio declined by 160 bps to 64.2% in the first quarter as adjusted operating expenses are up 3%, which is well below the sales growth number of 6%. The main drivers that caused operating expenses to underperform are compensation and benefits savings and lower depreciation expenses.

Source: KSU Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Now, let's move over to my second prediction. I said that the full-year outlook was very likely going to be revised lower due to a slower economy. The revision was not extremely hard-hitting, but volumes are expected to grow at a slower pace.

The most recent full-year outlook can be seen below. The only thing that changed compared to the previous quarter is that volumes are expected to grow between 2% and 3%. This is one full point lower. One might say that the effect is not that big, but I think one should not forget that we might be dealing with a trend here.

Source: KSU Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Trend? Yes, I am referring to the leading regional shipments indicator. This indicator has somewhat rebounded in Q1 but is still well below its 2018 highs.

My point is that even though earnings are doing great, we are dealing with a risk of further slowing volumes. The first quarter was another great example of strong sales despite weakening volumes. This is going to be tough if the growth slowing trend continues.

I am not at all making the case to start shorting. I just want to make clear what the risks are that we are dealing with. At this point, I think the stock is going to take out the 2014 highs. What comes after that is largely depending on the shipments graph I just showed you and general economic sentiment.

Source: FINVIZ

Personally, I own some cyclical stocks (mainly oil related), but I am not yet looking to buy Kansas City Southern. I think the risk/reward ratio for mid-term traders is somewhat bad after the post-earnings rally. However, if you are a long-term investor, I do not recommend selling at all. You probably held the stock during a lot of cyclical downturns. So, why care about the current risks?

All things considered, I am looking forward to the next few weeks/months as we are about to get more information from leading indicators about the current economic trend that is likely going to continue to predict KSU's volumes and sales growth.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

