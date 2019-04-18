AMD Earnings: Brace For Impact

The analyst consensus and management's guidance are coinciding, which suggests that neither of the two are going overboard with their estimates.

Investors should closely monitor AMD's shipment and ASP trends, the magnitude of its OEM design wins and its server market share gains in its Q1.

AMD (AMD) will be reporting its Q1 earnings on April 30. The semiconductor space has been going through a phase of slowdown, so investors would be closely watching how the chipmaker's revenue was impacted during the period. But in addition to just tracking top-line figures, investors should also closely track AMD's ASP and shipment trends and its design wins (across datacenters and OEMs). These items are likely going to determine where the company and its shares could head next. Let's take a look.

ASP & Shipment Trends

Anyone closely following the x86 computing space would know that Intel has faced a supply crunch in CYQ3 and CYQ4 FY18. The chipzilla allocated its production lines to serve more higher-margin product categories within its x86 portfolio which left its other lower-priced product categories undersupplied. This market dynamic opened up a growth opportunity for AMD.

Per Lisa Su, on AMD's Q4 earnings call:

On the CPU shortages, my comment is that there are some pockets of shortage, particularly at low end... I think that, again from my view, the shortages are temporary but we look at it as really getting consistent share gain.

Apparently, Intel's supply crunch is expected to worsen in Q2 which should, at least in theory, ensure that these pockets of shortages would become bigger and more significant growth opportunities for AMD. But investors should look for AMD management's take on the same in their upcoming earnings call to basically quantify how big of a growth opportunity this presents for the company as a whole.

With that said, the market dynamic should have a direct impact on AMD's average selling prices and shipment trends. We know that the pockets of shortages are comprised of lower-priced SKUs. If AMD was able to meaningfully capitalize on Intel's supply crunch, then the former's:

shipments would have grown substantially and;

ASP growth could be muted due to a greater sales contribution of lower-priced SKUs.

So, investors should monitor these two metrics during AMD's Q1 call as it would confirm if the chipmaker is actually benefiting from Intel's supply-related problems or if it's all just hype. But the chart attached below should put things in perspective, and it should give readers an idea about how AMD's ASP and shipment growth has evolved over the past few years.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Note that we can't generalize how AMD's margins are going to evolve because of this market dynamic. Fact of the matter is that we don't know the exact nature of these "pockets of shortages." For all we know, these could be lower-priced but higher-margin SKUs, or vice versa, so AMD's margins can swing in either direction. I personally believe that AMD's management would prefer sacrificing their margins by a few basis points if it means gaining market share at the OEMs.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Secondly, we don't know how big of a growth opportunity the "pockets of shortages" have been for AMD. If the chipmaker is barely managing to capitalize on the opportunity, and its incremental shipments to these undersupplied product categories are minuscule, then the margin hit would barely be noticeable.

So, rather than focusing only on the headline financial figures, readers and investors should also closely monitor AMD's ASP and shipment growth figures as these items would reveal how the company is benefiting from Intel's supply crunch and what's ahead for AMD and its shareholders.

Gaining Traction or Not?

More to the point, investors should also closely listen in on AMD management's take on how they're gaining share in both PC and server markets. Speaking of PCs, and this is an extension of the previous point, Digitimes reported that OEMs (such as Dell (NYSE:DELL), HP (NYSE:HPQ), and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY)) are increasingly adopting AMD chips due to limited supplies from Intel. The continuation of this trend stands to benefit AMD over the course of 2019, at least at the OEM level, so see if the management corroborates this report from Digitimes in their Q1 earnings call.

Secondly, AMD has been doing rather well in the x86 server market over the recent quarters. Their unit-based server market share has grown manifold over the past one year alone, driven by their Zen-based EPYC chips. I personally believe that AMD should be able to grow its market share comfortably at this point in time as their market share is miniscule (lower base effect), but investors should closely listen in on the earnings call and see if the management sees this trend continuing in Q2 as well.

(Source: Techspot)

Both these markets are extremely lucrative for AMD and its shareholders. First of all, the order sizes tend to be lumpy and huge, which essentially means that even a handful of new design wins can potentially bolster AMD's quarterly sales figures. Secondly, enterprise deals tend to be recurring in nature. It's not like OEMs would ship a few servers and datacenters would deploy a few racks and then they'd all sit idly. Chances are that if these enterprise customers like the performance metrics and that there's an advantage going with AMD, they'd quickly want to scale up their purchases.

There's another benefit of signing deals of this scale and size. Once AMD gets its foot in the door with these design wins, it gets a shot at pitching custom GPU solutions to OEM partners and other enterprise customers (such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)). If any such deals go through, they stand to boost the chipmaker's GPU sales. So, this is another area that investors should closely monitor in AMD's upcoming Q1 conference call.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Financial Outlook

Now, over to financials. AMD's management expects their Q1 revenue to be between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion, implying a mid-point guidance of $1.25 billion. This marks a decline of 24.2% year-on-year, which isn't unexpected; AMD's management had attributed this decline to challenging market conditions during their Q4 earnings call:

...the decrease is expected to be primarily driven by continued softness in the graphics channel and seasonality across the business. The year-over-year decrease is expected to be primarily driven by lower graphic sales due to excess channel inventory, the absence of Blockchain later GPU revenue and lower memory sales.

So, investors should look for management's commentary around when they expect the industry demand and channel inventory to normalize.

But with that said, analysts forecast that the chipmaker's revenues would be in range of $1.22 billion and $1.32 billion, with the consensus figure equating to $1.26 billion. The consensus almost coincides with management's guidance, which essentially suggests that neither of the two parties is going overboard with their forecasts.

However, I do want to point out that AMD has beat the Street's revenue estimates in 9 out of its past 12 quarters. So, if we were to go by statistics alone, then it's highly likely that AMD would outperform the analyst consensus once again in its upcoming earnings report.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Final Thoughts

AMD is a share gain story and a granular evaluation of its next earnings report could provide us with leading insights about where the company and its shares are headed next. So, I would recommend readers and investors to closely monitor AMD's ASP and shipment trends, OEM design wins and server microprocessor market share in its upcoming earnings call to gain a better understanding of how the business is doing operationally and financially.

