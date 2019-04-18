A Deep Dive Into Exxon's Fundamentals For Dividend Investors

The energy sector is underappreciated, and could outperform the market in 2019.

I expect this to continue in the upcoming years, given the company's dividend safety and potential.

Note: My analysis incorporates my framework which I call "MAD Investing" or Machine Assisted Dividend Investing. Everyday, I calculate approximately 60,000 ratios for all U.S. stocks. I sort all stocks into percentiles for each ratio, from strongest to weakest. This information is used to derive a "stock strength score" and a "dividend strength score," which serve as indicators of a stock's potential for capital appreciation and potential as an income producing investment, respectively. To learn more about how these scores are calculated, please refer to this post. All financial data on mad-dividends.com is sourced straight from the S.E.C., whereas price data comes from IEX.

Introduction

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is currently trading at $81.20 and yields 4.04%. My M.A.D Assessment gives XOM a Dividend Strength score of 64 and a Stock Strength score of 95.

I believe that dividend investors should invest in Exxon Mobil Corporation at current prices.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Exxon Mobil Corp. is an integrated oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in manufacturing, transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products.

The analysis presented in this article is divided into two sections: dividend strength and stock strength.

For me, dividend strength and stock strength are two distinct phenomena. Companies with a high dividend strength score are ones which are interesting to dividend investors as they have a strong dividend supported by strong underlying fundamentals and are more likely to continue paying and growing their dividends.

Whereas stocks with high stock strength are likely to be good picks for capital gain investors, it follows that the best stocks for dividend investors are usually those which score well for both indicators.

Dividend Strength

For a stock’s dividend to be qualified as strong it needs to a) be safe and very likely to be maintained and b) have the potential to grow consistently in upcoming years.

Therefore, we can break down dividend strength into two dynamics: dividend safety & dividend potential

To assess dividend safety I will look at payout ratios and coverage ratios. Dividend Potential will be estimated by taking a close look at the company's dividend yield and historical growth as well as its income statement performance.

Dividend Safety

Exxon Mobil Corporation has an earnings payout ratio of 66%. This makes XOM's payout ratio better than 26% of dividend stocks.

I also look at the cash flow payout ratio, which is dividends in relation to operating cash flow. By looking at the cash flow payout as well as earnings payout, I get a better grip of the company's ability to pay its dividend. XOM pays 38% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 30% of dividend stocks.

Finally, I look at the company's free cash flow payout. This adjusts operating cash flow for capital expenditures and paints the clearest picture of whether or not the company can afford its dividend. XOM pays 88% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 22% of dividend stocks.

These numbers lead me to believe that Exxon Mobil Corporation has a decent payout ratio, despite it being slightly higher than what I would ideally like.

31/12/2014 31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 Dividends $2.70 $2.88 $2.98 $3.06 $3.23 31/12/2014 31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 Net Income $7.60 $3.85 $1.88 $4.63 $4.88 Payout Ratio 36% 75% 159% 67% 67% Cash From Operations $10.71 $7.31 $5.38 $7.06 $8.46 Payout Ratio 26% 41% 58% 44% 39% Free Cash Flow $2.82 $0.85 $1.33 $3.30 $3.68 Payout Ratio 96% 335% 223% 93% 88%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Operating cash flow and net income more than cover Exxon’s dividend, yet when we look at free cash flow, close to 90% of it is eaten up by the dividend. While this isn’t super worrying, it does mean that the company will have to find a way to increase free cash flow to continue growing the dividend.

Otherwise, it’ll have to rely on debt to finance the dividend. Doing so for a couple years is okay if the company has limited levels of debt, but it must not become a regular occurrence. We’ll want to make sure in the financial strength section that Exxon doesn’t have too much debt.

We also want to make sure the company makes sufficient income to cover both its interest and debt service multiple times.

XOM has an interest coverage ratio of 4x which is better than 19% of stocks. This level of coverage is sufficient.

The company makes enough to service its total debt payments 3x. This is a better debt service coverage ratio than 36% of stocks.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like XOM’s dividend is relatively safe.

Exxon has a long history of paying dividends. As the table above suggests, a couple bad years won’t make the company cut its dividend. I believe the company will go out of its way to maintain the dividend, despite the payout ratios looking slightly stretched.

Dividend Potential

Now that we have assessed the company’s dividend safety, we turn to its dividend potential.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend yield sits at 4.04% which is higher than 80% of dividend-paying stocks. The dividend grew 6.5% during the last 12 months which is higher than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 5%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Comparing 2018 to 2017, the company’s revenues have grown at 2%, while net income has grown at 9%. We want the company to keep paying us dividends in the future, so revenue and earnings growth are essential.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Given the recent trend in revenue and net income, XOM’s dividend has decent potential for growth.

Exxon still hasn’t returned to the levels it had during the glory years of oil at the beginning of the decade. However, the bottom was reached in 2016, and both net income and revenues are on the rise again.

I’m confident in Exxon’s dedication to grow the dividend at a 4-6% rate for the next 5 years. To be totally confident in XOM’s potential for dividend growth beyond that, I’d like to see revenues top $330bn - $350bn by 2023.

Dividend Summary

XOM’s dividend strength score is 64/100.

Exxon’s attractive yield and long history of commitment towards increasing the dividend make up for the fact that it is paying out a large - but manageable - chunk of its free cash flow and that coverage ratios are just decent.

Its dividend strength is definitely higher than average, but will require monitoring throughout the upcoming years.

Overall, I remain satisfied with Exxon’s potential for dividend growth as well as the dividend’s safety.

Stock Strength

When picking dividend stocks, investors must focus on more factors than dividends alone. Looking at a few factors which are likely to impact stock price, dividend investors can make timely and savvy investments.

Four main factors have dictated stock performance this past century: value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality.

I look at these factors one by one to assess the quality of the company which I’m considering investing in.

Value

This won’t come as a surprise to most, undervalued stocks outperform in the long run. To assess value, I look at P/E, P/S, P/CFO and Shareholder Yield. I combine these ratios to give the stock a value score out of 100.

XOM’s value ratios are as follows:

P/E of 16.64x, P/S of 1.24x, P/CFO of 9.59x, Dividend yield of 4.04%, Buyback yield of-0.04% Combined shareholder yield of 4%.

According to these values, XOM is more undervalued than 86% of stocks, which is very satisfying.

Value Score: 86/100

Furthermore, I like to draw P/E Lines over the stock chart, like Peter Lynch from the Magellan fund would do. Doing so gives investors an idea of the stock's valuation range as a multiple of earnings.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see, XOM is currently trading below its historical average P/E. A re-rating to Exxon's 5-year average P/E of 21x would see the price increase 25%.

Buying stocks which trade below their average P/E can be a good idea if they have sufficient momentum, which is what we look at next.

Momentum

Stocks that go up will tend to go up some more. This investment belief is mistakenly viewed as one that only growth investors should hold.

Believing so is a grave mistake. Data suggests that on average stocks which have been going up will continue to do so while losers are likely to remain losers: buying on the way down would therefore be exposing you to more downside risk than you believe.

Exxon Mobil Corporation trades at $81.20 and is up 13.34% these last 3 months, 0% these last 6 months and 3.39% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 65% of stocks, which is satisfying, despite Exxon under-performing the S&P 500 over the last twelve months.

Like most of the energy sector, XOM was hit harder during the last quarter of 2018 than the broad index, but has since bounced back. I expect Energy to close the gap in 2019 and outperform the S&P 500 for the year.

Momentum score: 65/100

Being in the 35% of stocks with the best momentum means Exxon has the wind in its back. A reversal to the stock's 5-year average dividend yield of 3.5% would imply a 15% increase in price.

Financial Strength

Financially strong companies produce high amounts of cash flow in relation to their liabilities and don’t need to take on huge amounts of debt.

They also tend to outperform those which are not financially sound. Investors should be wary of companies which suddenly increase their debt dramatically.

XOM has a Debt/Equity ratio of 0.8, putting it ahead of 70% of stocks. Liabilities have decreased by -4% during the last 12 months. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 24.4% of liabilities.

This makes XOM more financially sound than 91% of U.S. listed stocks. Earlier I mentioned wanting to be sure that Exxon wasn’t too leveraged, and that definitely isn’t the case. The company is reducing its leverage despite having an already very attractive level of debt in relation to equity.

Financial Strength Score: 91/100

Earnings Quality

Usually, companies with high-quality earnings will show low levels of accruals, they will also depreciate assets quickly, and their asset turnover is usually quite high.

XOM’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -0.1 is better than 49% of companies.

It depreciates 1.0% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 41% of stocks. Finally, the company’s asset turnover of 0.8x is higher than

63% of stocks. This makes XOM’s earnings quality better than 57% of stocks.

Decent earnings quality doesn’t raise any red flags or make the investment any more compelling. Exxon sits in the middle of the pack, which I can live with, given the outstanding value and financial strength, and decent momentum.

Earnings Quality Score: 57/100

Stock Strength summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 95/100 which is fantastic. Energy is an underappreciated sector right now, I expect Exxon to do well in 2019.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 64/100 and a stock strength of 95/100, Exxon Mobil Corporation is a good choice for dividend investors. I recommended purchasing Exxon at a similar price a year ago, and still stand by that recommendation.

The other day I analyzed Chevron (CVX) which I also identified as an attractive investment. Now, which of the two should you buy?

Both stocks are undervalued compared to their historical dividend yield and earnings. Both stocks will likely have tailwinds as Energy continues to do well.

I’d suggest owning both at current prices, and slightly over-weighting these positions.

Thanks for reading this article, don’t forget to click the "Follow" button at the top if you liked this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.