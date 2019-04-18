Alliance Data Systems: Epsilon Sold On The Cheap

Being more of a near-pure play on card services, I see the reasons behind the low valuation multiples, as more clarity could boost valuation multiples over time.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) has reached a deal to sell its Epsilon business to French-based Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) in a $4.4 billion deal. Despite the multi-billion deal tag, the transaction is not welcomed by investors in part because taxes and deal related costs are very high, and a spin-off might have been a more logical way to go. That route, however, did not provide massive deleveraging options, which are needed amidst a complicated balance sheet and what appears to be lack of trust by investors.

Deal Terms

Alliance Data has reached a $4.4 billion deal to sell its Epsilon business, but the net proceeds only amount to $3.5 billion. This money will be used for both debt repayments as well as share repurchases. Note that the $900 million deal leakage is very big, equivalent to $17 per share, or about 10% of the pre-deal share price. Ironically enough, shares fell by just about this percentage, as the market seems to agree that the pre-tax deal valuation is fair but that deal-related costs and taxes are simply very high. Furthermore, rumours hit the markets recently that the deal could fetch as much as $5 billion or even more.

Little information was provided by the company in connection to the deal other than that the (gross) deal amount is equivalent to about 10 times EBITDA, as the deal could close as soon as the third quarter of the year.

For those not too familiar with the company, Epsilon is the provider of loyalty marketing programs and was originally acquired in 2004 by Alliance Data Systems. While that deal at the time only involved a $300 million payment, note that multiple acquisitions have been integrated into Epsilon over time, making it hard to judge how large the success of this deal really was.

About The Valuation

Early February, Alliance Data reported the results for 2018. Full-year revenues rose by a percent to $7.8 billion as "pro forma" revenues rose by 5% to $8.1 billion. The company reports two adjusted EBITDA numbers. The largest is the $2.47 billion adjusted EBITDA number, as adjusted EBITDA net of funding costs amounts to $2.08 billion in 2018.

The company was already in the process of selling Epsilon for a while, and the sale is anything but a surprise. The unit saw revenues fall by 4% to $2.18 billion, while segment EBITDA was flattish around $475 million. With net proceeds of just $3.5 billion, that suggests that investors see just a 1.6 times sales multiple and a 7.3 times EBITDA multiple, which means that investors probably desired a spin-off over the outright sale of the unit.

Putting the valuation into perspective. Alliance Data Systems has 54.2 million shares outstanding which trade at $180 ahead of the sale of the Epsilon business, for a $9.8 billion equity valuation. Calculating the enterprise value is very difficult given the nature of the (remaining) business, notably card services. This business is the dominant core business with $4.6 billion in sales, complemented by the smaller $1 billion+ LoyaltyOne segment. As the balance sheet is very difficult to read, with huge receivables and payables showing up as a result of the card business, a $10 billion valuation for those two businesses (assuming flat net debt) is equivalent to about 1.8 times sales and roughly 6 times EBITDA - not very demanding valuations.

Trust Issue

The simple reality is that it seems the market is not trusting the earnings power of ADS, with adjusted earnings reported at $22.72 per share last year, as even the GAAP earnings power of $17.49 per share looks quite impressive.

The reality is that much of the remaining business is really a card business which behaves as a bank, including the associated heavy balance sheet that includes nearly $19 billion in credit card and loan receivables. Note that these are not mortgage type of receivables in terms of their safety, with delinquency rates being as high as 5.7% last year and net principal loss rates totalling 6.1%.

With the earnings power for all of Alliance Data amounting to about a billion ahead of the Epsilon sale, it is obvious that the balance sheet is large and risks might be high. Note that charge-offs at a rate of 6% are quite high compared to other kinds of receivables in this environment, as doubling these charges could result in a wipe-out of the profits and easily cast doubts on the financial position of the business. This is probably the reason why the business trades at high-single digit earnings multiples, although its cash holdings are improving quite a bit following the latest divestment.

So, while the business has become less leveraged and a bit more insightful following the latest divestment, I have to conclude that I still have some principle issues to buy into Alliance Data here, which is really a card business with a high risk proposition. Thus, I am not buying the cheap valuation argument just yet, although I will look forward to the more simplified and less leveraged business following closure of the deal with above-average interest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.