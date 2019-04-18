RQI: A Top Real Estate Fund For Income Investors

As some of my long-time readers know, I have a fondness for real estate as it is an excellent vehicle to both preserve your wealth and generate income. It definitely seems that I am not alone in this as real estate investment trusts often prove to be a very popular topic at Seeking Alpha. While many investors will often pick and choose between individual trusts, I find that closed-end funds are perhaps a better way to invest in the space. One reason for this is that the fund provides a diversified portfolio with only a single investment and with the use of leverage is usually able to offer a higher yield than most REITs can. In addition, the fact that many of these trusts trade at a discount to net asset value allows an investor to generate a significant amount of value right off the bat. Of course, it is always important to make sure that we pick the right fund to entrust with your money. One of the better funds in the space is the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI), which will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has the objective of generating a high current income by investing in real estate securities. Interestingly, the fund's web page makes no mention of an interest in getting capital appreciation from the securities that it invests in, although it presumably does have this goal as basically all closed-end funds do. The fund does invest in things other than just the common equity that is ordinarily responsible for growth though as the portfolio does include preferred securities and other equity, although the majority of the portfolio does consist of common equity. Currently, approximately 15% of the fund's assets under management consists of preferred stock and another 17% consists of other equity securities with the remainder invested in common equity.

It is important to note that unlike some other real estate funds, RQI does not invest in any debt securities. While debt securities would in theory add a certain degree of safety to the portfolio due to being further up in the capital stack than either preferred or common equity, it tends to have a very low yield in today's environment, so would not really support the fund's goal of generating a high level of current income.

Unlike some of the other real estate closed-end funds that I have discussed frequently on this site, such as the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR), RQI invests solely in real estate companies based in the United States. While this does remove the diversity benefits of investing internationally, the fund nonetheless does do a respectable job of achieving geographic diversification by spreading its assets around to companies located all throughout the United States:

As any real estate investor can likely tell you, different markets in the United States have very different fundamentals. For example, there has been much more property price appreciation over the past ten years in New York City or San Francisco than in Cleveland or Pittsburgh. At the same time, those markets that have not seen as much price appreciation have much higher capitalization rates and cash flow yields. As the fund has exposure to all of the different markets, it is able to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the differing fundamentals.

One thing that I have seen some investors complain about in the comments on real estate articles on this site are the extremely low yields offered by some of the larger REITs like Simon Property Group (SPG). These are also companies that are commonly seen in the portfolios of many open- and closed-end funds. As might be expected, the low yields offered by these trusts drag on the amount of money that the fund can distribute to its investors. Fortunately, we do not see too much exposure to these huge trusts in RQI's portfolio. Instead, most of the fund's top ten holdings consist of smaller but still very well regarded REITs:

One other thing that we see in this top ten holdings list is that the companies that are on it come from multiple sectors. Notably absent, though, are retail REITs, which may be a good thing. Retail is generally considered to be one of the riskier real estate sectors due to the fact that its tenants are highly dependent on the economy and have recently been closing a large number of stores. The fund should be able to generate greater and safer returns by avoiding investing in the sector in such an environment.

Why Invest In Real Estate?

In a previous article, I suggested that all investors may want to maintain a position in gold (PHYS) due to its historical qualities as a store of wealth. The same statement can also apply to real estate as land has been historically resistant to inflation. When we think about this, it should make sense as one of the reasons why gold has been a good store of wealth is that it is in finite supply, so when an ever-increasing amount of money chases after the same amount of gold, it boosts its price. The same applies to land, which is also something that is in finite supply. Thus, the price of it should increase over time as the money supply grows. This has been the case historically. Thus, it may be wise to include some real estate in your portfolio to serve as a store of wealth.

Real estate also has the advantage of being able to generate a relatively high amount of cash flow due to the fact that you can rent it out to tenants. The rent is typically set at a high enough level to cover the mortgage payment, taxes, and all other expenses of the property and still generate a positive return. This concept is the very basis behind real estate investment trusts as these entities pay out essentially all of their profits to investors. This results in the sector as a whole having one of the highest yields in the market. Thus, investors that require a high level of income from their portfolios, such as retirees, may want to have exposure to the sector in order to generate income.

Distributions

As the real estate sector as a whole tends to have a relatively solid distribution yield, you might expect RQI itself to have a high distribution yield. This is indeed the case as the fund yields 7.64% as of the time of writing. This yield is likely high enough to appeal to most investors.

One thing that investors oftentimes worry about when it comes to the distributions on closed-end funds is return of capital. This makes sense since return of capital distributions are distributions that exceed the fund's income, so in some cases, this represents the fund returning an investor's own money back to them. In that case, these distributions can be quite destructive to a fund's net asset value. Those same investors might then be pleased to know that RQI has not been making any return of capital distributions to its investors. Instead, all of the distributions that it has passed out over the past two years have been either long-term capital gains or dividends.

This is something that investors that worry about return of capital distributions should be satisfied with as the fund generated all of the money that it has been returning to shareholders via capital gains or receiving distributions from the real estate trusts in its portfolio.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like RQI, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. The net asset value is the current market value of all of the securities owned by the fund minus any outstanding debt. Therefore, it is the amount that the fund's shareholders would receive if the fund were liquidated and all of its assets distributed to their owners.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a closed-end fund when we can acquire its shares for a price below net asset value. This is because this essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now as RQI currently has a net asset value of $13.72 per share. Thus, the fund trades at a fairly appealing 9.14% discount to net asset value. This is an appealing price to acquire the shares of RQI.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a good case can be made for investing in real estate, especially for retirees that need income and wealth preservation. The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund is a good fund to use to accomplish this due to its high yield and diversity of assets. The fund is also trading at an appealing discount to net asset value, so the price certainly looks right.

