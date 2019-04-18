Investors Should Have An Eye For CBS

For the last year, I’ve been pounding the table for CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Last June, I argued that CBS stock could be undervalued by at least 50%. My last article came one day before the stock’s 52-week low near the end of December. At that point, I suggested the stock’s 20% downturn was a buying opportunity for investors. I’m happy to say since December, the shares are up more than 20%. For those who think they missed the move in the stock, the shares look as undervalued as ever. The company is locking down long-term agreements, raising its streaming targets, and the stock still seems dirt cheap.

Even Netflix and Comcast can’t challenge this advantage

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) seems to have an unassailable advantage over traditional television companies. Even some of the last holdouts to the streaming business, such as Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBC unit, is prepping its own streaming service. Each company is competing for rights to different shows or trying to produce its own content. What seems to be lost in the fray are live sports. This is something that cord-cutters realize very quickly.

What’s particularly interesting is with increased competition investors would expect clear winners and losers. However, if we look at CBS, NBC, Netflix and others, it seems the increase in choices is driving an increase in viewership. Last quarter, Netflix’s revenue increased by more than 20%. NBCUniversal’s revenue increased by more than 7%. While CBS’ Entertainment revenue declined slightly, its Cable Networks revenue jumped by more than 8%.

Though CBS seems to be in a challenging position, there are several reasons to believe the company has an enduring competitive advantage. The sports agreements CBS has are multi-year contracts and no matter what Netflix or others try, they can’t duplicate this growth driver.

When it comes to golf, CBS has an eleven-year agreement that locks up the PGA Championship through 2030. In college basketball, March Madness will be on CBS through 2032. Looking at college football, CBS has a deal to broadcast SEC Football through 2023, and it expects to reach a long-term extension before this expiration. Some would argue CBS’ agreement with the NFL could be the most important of the group. At present, the NFL contract is for four more years. The company expects the NFL to renew for a long-term contract after that.

If there is one big near-term risk, it seems to be the NFL contract. If a company like Netflix, Comcast, or Hulu can win this contract away from CBS, this would pose a significant risk. However, this won’t be a significant risk until four years out, so it’s not something for investors to worry about today. To put the NFL’s history with CBS into perspective, the company just broadcast its twentieth Superbowl.

Though broadcast television may seem to be declining, it fits with the NFL on multiple levels. During a football game when broadcast can go to commercial during a time-out, what exactly would Netflix offer? If a player gets hurt, and it takes a while to attend to the player, again what do Netflix viewers watch? It’s possible that Netflix or another streaming company could figure out a way to make this work, but the biggest draw of streaming is the ability to play what you want, when you want. Live sports seems to wipe away this advantage as you either watch the action when it’s on, or you risk missing out. Based on these challenges for streaming-only services like Netflix and Hulu, it seems CBS is poised to retain these rights.

25 million reasons to believe CBS can compete in streaming

A significant amount of press has been devoted to the idea that streaming is the future of television. We’ve already looked at how live sports could be an insulating factor for CBS. However, investors should realize that the company known for its iconic “eye” symbol is growing its streaming subscribers at a frenetic pace. At first, comparing CBS to a company like Netflix seems like a fool’s errand. That being said, between CBS and Showtime, the company is showing that subscribers will look for premium content well beyond Netflix or Hulu.

While Netflix and Hulu try to create their own shows, and spend billions to outbid each other for content, CBS sticks to what it does best… make hit shows. CBS’ record speaks for itself; the network is #1 in viewers and has 10 consecutive years as the most-watched network. While Netflix and Hulu are the one-two punch in streaming, there is a lot set to change this year and next. Disney+ will debut later this year. NBC is planning its own streaming service that will launch in 2020 as a “free to pay TV subscribers” option.

Almost behind the scenes, CBS is growing its subscribers of CBS All Access and Showtime Anytime. Though the subscriber base is far smaller than some of these other companies, the growth rate is expected to be substantial. Back in August of 2018, CBS counted about 5 million streaming subscribers these combined services. By February of this year, the subscriber count reached 8 million. Just six months ago, CBS was calling for combined subscribers to double to 16 million by 2022. As of the company’s last conference call, the company raised this forecast to 25 million subscribers by the same time frame.

Just to put these numbers into perspective, CBS’ prior growth expectation for 2022 indicated an annual rate of nearly 19%. The company’s new target of 25 million, ratchets this growth rate up to almost 33% annually. To make a quick comparison, Disney expects Hulu to grow from about 25 million subscribers to between 40 and 60 million by 2024. Assuming Hulu achieves this level of growth suggests an annual rate of about 8% to 16% over the next several years.

One of the key differences between Hulu and Netflix, compared to CBS and Showtime, is ownership of its programming. Netflix attracts subscribers based on the breadth of its offerings and its original shows. The fact that these original shows are expensive is underscored by the fact that Netflix expects negative $3 billion in cash flow for 2019. Running Hulu isn’t cheap either, as the company is reported to have spent $2.5 billion on content last year. Comcast, which owns 30% of Hulu, took part in the streaming service’s losses of as much as $400 million or more per quarter late last year.

CBS, on the other hand, owns and produces most CBS and Showtime programming. CBS and Showtime don’t need to buy the rights to shows from other networks to gain subscribers. This competitive advantage helped CBS generate positive core free cash flow to the tune of $2 billion last year. With massive streaming growth, a core of traditional television, and strong free cash flow, CBS seems like a good value. When investors look at CBS’ expected growth over the next few years, the shares look like a steal.

Are investors really suggesting this is a fair value?

If we walk through a comparison of CBS’ current value versus some of its peers, the stock looks almost absurdly undervalued. Netflix is clearly the king of the streaming game with over 58 million domestic paying subscribers and over 80 million internationally. The stock carries a high valuation, yet huge earnings expectations as well.

Year Projected P/E Projected EPS Growth PEG 2019 87.8 51.1% 1.7 2020 55.9 57% 1.0 After 55.9 46.3% 1.2

Investors are taking a significant risk assuming that Netflix can grow at this rate in the next two years, considering the arrival of Disney+ and other new services. However, if the company can meet growth expectations, the shares look somewhat fairly valued based on the traditional PEG ratio.

There is little question that Comcast operates on a different growth trajectory than Netflix, yet the stock’s value could be arguably better.

Year Projected P/E Projected EPS Growth PEG 2019 14.8 12.2% 1.2 2020 13.1 12.6% 1.0 After 13.1 13.8% 0.9

Though Comcast won’t grow anywhere near as fast as Netflix, the company has less of a cliff in front of it if it doesn’t meet expectations. Investors get good growth with a decent yield, and if the company matches expectations it seems fairly valued as well.

Year Projected P/E Projected EPS Growth PEG 2019 8.6 8.9% 1 2020 7.4 16.3% 0.5 After 7.4 15.3% 0.5

By comparison, it seems CBS is going to be significantly undervalued if 2020 EPS projections are even close to being correct. Though it’s true that CBS won’t match Netflix for its huge growth, and CBS doesn’t have Comcast’s earnings growth for 2019, starting next year the picture changes dramatically.

It’s possible that investors are taking a wait and see attitude, but that seems to be a mistake that could miss a significant move upward. CBS’ attraction as the station to watch isn’t going anywhere, as long as it keeps long-term deals with various sports franchises locked up. For those who are worried about streaming growth, I would simply ask where else do you see a streaming service projecting 33% annual growth over the next few years? Aside from Disney+, or Netflix, CBS looks like the dark horse in the streaming race.

An even more startling comparison might be CBS to Hulu. With AT&T selling its 9.5% stake in the Hulu business for $1.43 billion, this values Hulu at about $15 billion. The present market cap for CBS sits at just under $20 billion. Though Hulu has more subscribers, it is losing money. CBS is highly profitable, and a $5-billion valuation gap seems far too small, in light of CBS’ hit shows, reach, sports agreements, and faster streaming growth. The bottom line is investors looking for an undervalued growth and income play should keep an eye on CBS.

