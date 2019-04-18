Walmart: Potential For Growth, But Risk Involved With Flipkart

This stock could see significant upside, but more conservative investors might want to take a "wait-and-see" approach.

While this market has the potential to be highly successful, regulatory considerations may make it difficult to remain profitable.

Walmart (WMT) is a stock that I previously cited as having significant upside potential even with a rising P/E ratio.

At the time, the stock was trading at a level of $92 and has since risen slightly to just under $103 at the time of writing.

Source: investing.com

Interestingly, over the past six months we have seen the P/E ratio continue to fall further, suggesting this stock may be cheaper on a P/E basis in spite of the rise in actual price:

Source: ycharts.com

While I have been quite optimistic about the company’s growth in e-commerce, I did acknowledge in my last article that Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart is risky, and certain readers agreed with me.

Source: Previous Seeking Alpha article

Given the drop that we have seen in the P/E ratio, is an investment in Walmart worth the risk, and what can we say about developments surrounding Flipkart at this point in time?

It is worth noting that Walmart paid a significant premium for Flipkart, with goodwill and intangibles having accounted for 77% of the company’s $24.1 billion in assets. That said, Walmart CEO Doug McMillion has reported that almost one year in, Flipkart has demonstrated strong growth in e-commerce, particularly with group companies such as PhonePe recently surpassing 2 billion digital payment transactions.

In this regard, Walmart seems to have been taking the right approach in penetrating the Indian e-commerce market. While competition from companies such as Amazon (AMZN) are present, Walmart’s greater concern is expanding in this market in the face of domestic competition. So far, Walmart seems to be moving in the right direction. However, only time will tell if the rewards will ultimately justify the very significant capital outlay that the company made for Flipkart.

With this being said, operating in an emerging market comes with unique challenges – and India is no exception.

Specifically, India has introduced modifications to rules surrounding foreign direct investment – which means that foreign cannot market their own inventory through their e-commerce platforms. Rather, they are only permitted to operate platforms where other vendors sell their products to retail customers.

To date, Flipkart has been accused of favouring certain sellers on their platform and giving significant discounts through its online platforms, harming sales for offline vendors.

While the company denies the accusations, this is just one example of how regulatory hurdles could make it harder to compete in this market in the future. Particularly when one considers that Walmart’s fundamental business model has been built on selling goods at discounted prices while generating profit through increased volume.

These rules will also affect the business of competitor Amazon, but ultimately this ruling may mean that India becomes a less attractive market for e-commerce than Walmart anticipated. Moreover, one should bear in mind that even if India still remains an attractive market for e-commerce in spite of these regulations, net income will still be negatively affected through to 2020 due to the cost of acquisition.

Specifically, Walmart’s most recent annual report states, “We began consolidating Flipkart's results in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, using a one-month lag. The ongoing operations negatively impacted fiscal 2019 net income and this negative impact will continue in fiscal 2020.”

Additionally, we can also see that net cash from operating activities has been decreasing over the past three years:

Source: Walmart Form 10-K 2019

For a traditionally conservative company, Walmart’s entry into the Indian e-commerce market is a significant step into the unknown. This stock could still see significant growth if the market proves profitable over the long-term. However, a conservative investor who is prioritising cash flow may find Walmart to be too risky at this time, and may want to wait until the company’s performance in the Indian market has been tried and tested.

Additional Disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.