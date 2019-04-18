Morgan Stanley Shifts Narrative To Bullish

I now see Morgan Stanley as a compelling yet inexpensive stock to own in the financial services sector.

It certainly wasn't a slam dunk. But following a highly discouraging fourth quarter that marked the company's first revenue miss since 2015, Morgan Stanley's (MS) most recent earnings beat helped to leave behind the bearish tone set by a turbulent end of 2018.

To be clear, year-over-year revenue contraction of 7% is not something to brag too much about. Morgan Stanley's sizable sales and trading business, accounting for 36% of total revenues, had a tough quarter. Lower client activity driven in great part by uncertainty about macro-level factors (e.g., the direction of monetary policy in the U.S., global economic growth) helped to push sub-segment revenues down an unpleasant 15%. Investment banking, amounting to a less significant 11% of total revenues, fell a painful 24% YOY, as it took some time for the deal flow to shake off the dust and pick up speed once again.

But on the other hand, wealth management, producing 43% of total company revenues, ended 1Q19 slightly up as fragile client sentiment in January slowly turned the corner. Segment pretax margins of 27.1% even improved YOY by a respectable 60 bps - in my view, accounting for a good chunk of the large 17-cent beat over consensus EPS estimates that were probably still reflecting some of the profitability challenges encountered in 4Q18. I remain cautiously bullish about this segment, especially after the management team reemphasized its focus on organic and inorganic growth on the wealth and investment management sides of the business.

Below is the summarized P&L, adjusted for the one-off tax benefit booked this year. Notice how operating profits and margin slid, but the very robust 1Q18 compares were particularly tough to beat. Helping to soften the YOY earnings drop was a 5% reduction in share count, the by-product of Morgan Stanley's $1.2 billion cash investment in its own common stock.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company's press release)

On the stock

I have previously noted that "external factors will likely continue to throw curve balls" at Morgan Stanley, even more so for as long as the company continues to be heavily reliant on the performance of its transactions-based institutional securities business (a bit over half of total revenues in 1Q19). But at least this time, the bank reminded investors that its high-quality franchise can perform well absent overwhelmingly unfavorable market conditions.

Data by YCharts

Given the recent developments, I believe that bearish sentiment that had weighed on the stock in the first quarter will likely dissipate following the earnings report. Trading at a 2019 P/E multiple of 10.1x and long-term PEG of about 1.0x (see graph above), I now see MS as a compelling yet inexpensive stock to own in the financial services sector, alongside high-quality and more diversified plays like JPMorgan (JPM).

Disclosure: I am/we are long MS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.