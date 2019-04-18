Grain Markets Mixed Wednesday; Wheat Rebounds After Tuesday's Routing While Corn And Soybeans Extend Losses

Investment Thesis

With large supplies weighing on corn and wheat, and uncertainties surrounding the U.S-China trade talks weighing on soybeans amongst other variables, bearish sentiment continues to hang over the grain market. This is backed by weak volume, coupled with day-to-day weaker upward movements vs. stronger downward movements.

Another storm system is currently moving across the central U.S. (Plains/Midwest/Mississippi Valley) this morning. Showers and thunderstorms associated with this storm system are spreading across the western corn/soybean belts (eastern Dakotas, Minnesota, eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and Wisconsin) and parts of the spring wheat belt (Dakotas/western Minnesota). The storm is currently centered over eastern Nebraska. A semi-stationary front extends eastward across Iowa into northern Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. Meanwhile, a trailing cold front extends southwestward through Nebraska and Kansas into the panhandle of Oklahoma. Figure 1 below is radar reflectivity with surface low/high and frontal boundaries super-imposed on top showing showers and thunderstorms over the spring wheat and west/northwestern corn belts.

Source: AWIPS

As this storm systems continue to move eastward this afternoon and taps into energy from the Gulf of Mexico (GOM), additional showers and thunderstorms will develop in what's called the storm's warm sector (south of the warm front and east of the cold front). Storms that fire up in this sector of the storm have the potential to become severe later this afternoon and evening as instability increases and all of the other atmospheric dynamics come together. In all, this will cause fieldwork disruptions, first this morning across the spring wheat and western corn belt and then later today/tonight and even tomorrow across other sections of the corn belt. The eastern portions of the corn belt look to be the only area affected by showers and storms through Saturday. There will be many dry hours though that farmers can get out to do some work between today and Saturday. Over the next week, this is the only real organized storm system that will impact the growing areas in the central U.S. There is a storm system that models are signaling at early next week. However, confidence with that at this time remains low.

The U.S. May corn futures were seen down 0.45% to $3.5738 Wednesday morning. U.S. May soybean futures were down 0.94% to $8.7962, while U.S. wheat was seen higher 0.65% to 4.4788. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) was seen down 0.20% ($0.03) to $15.23, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) was down 0.63% ($0.10) to $15.75, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) was up 0.18% ($0.01) to $5.17. Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down Tuesday morning by 2.6 cents to $4.476, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 1.6 cents to $4.242, resulting in a 23-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract was down $0.16 to $5.254. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: Barchart

The weather pattern over the next two weeks becomes very much favorable for planting as warmer and drier conditions are expected across the main crop production centers of the central U.S. soil and field problems will still linger in areas, but at least the pattern does become favorable for planting, particularly areas in which the soil and fields are favorable. Figure 5 below are maps of the 1-7 day (on the left) and the 8-14 day (on the right) depicting a much better outlook in terms of precipitation over the wheat, corn, and soybean belts.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 6 below are maps depicting a favorable outlook temperature-wise over the next 10 days across the major crop production centers. The maps below are the 0-5 day temperature anomalies (on the left) and the 5-10 day (on the right) showing mostly normal to warmer than normal conditions over the next 10 days.

Source: WeatherBell

So overall, the weather pattern which has been bullish for the grains, with constant wetness and cool weather in the past, now will become more bearish as it turns warmer and drier. This will allow for a ramp-up in planting progress of spring wheat and corn, possibly meeting expectations and the 5-year average in the coming weeks. Poor soil/field conditions and continued logistics/transportation disruptions (e.g., river networks) will play as a bullish signal until we begin to see improvements.

Outside of weather, trade uncertainties continue to weigh on the grains, especially soybean as China is a big importer of U.S. soybeans. Large old crop supplies of corn and wheat coupled with the increased international exporting competition are weighing on the two grains.

Final Trading Thoughts

Given all of the bearish variables that are in play, I wouldn't recommend anyone jumping into the grains market just yet. Fundamental drivers, such as a major drought or flood event significantly impacting supplies somewhere around the world or a U.S.-China trade deal, are needed for excitement to take place in the market.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.