Samsung Electro-Mechanics: Taiwanese Peers Provide A Good Leading Indicator

Investment highlights

For Samsung Electro-Mechanics (OTC:SMSGF), we maintain BUY and keep our six-month-forward target price at KRW145,000, applying 2.0x P/B to 2019F BPS. We expect 1Q19 sales to miss our previous estimate by 2.3% to come in at KRW2.12tn due to slow substrate sales. In addition, a 30% QoQ decline in the price of commodity multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) should lead to an operating profit of KRW195.3bn, 17.5% below our forecast. Despite higher MLCC shipments, we estimate 2Q19 sales will slide 3.5% QoQ to KRW2.05tn because of weak module sales, but operating profit is forecast to grow 23% QoQ to KRW239.8bn thanks to increased shipments of smartphone MLCCs.

We project Apple's (AAPL) 2Q iPhone production volume to grow 8.1% QoQ to 40mn units, and from June, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy Note 10 as well as new models by Chinese smartphone makers such as Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) should further fuel MLCC demand. In all, we believe the consensus estimates for 2Q19 earnings are conservative. More than 40% of SEMCO's (OTC:SMSGF) MLCC sales come from China and a large percentage of its commodity MLCC sales are also generated from China. As such, we believe the recovery of consumer sentiment in China on measures to boost economic growth will trigger earnings growth for SEMCO. Since China represents more than 70% of sales at Taiwanese MLCC makers, growing monthly sales at these Taiwanese names are a leading indicator for SEMCO's earnings. We also expect industrial MLCC demand to pick up in earnest as the launch of the Cascade CPU by Intel (INTC) in 3Q19 will drive public cloud companies to invest in data centers, and telcos will move to scale up their investments in 5G cell towers.

Major issues and earnings outlook

From the end of this year, Murata's (OTCPK:MRAAY) three new plants for automotive MLCCs (in Japan's Izumo and Fukui, China's Wuxi) will start to come on stream; in 2Q20, SEMCO's Tianjin plant and Taiyo Yuden's (OTCPK:TYOYY) Niigata plant are slated to come online too. The actual capacity increase will be 10% since automotive MLCCs have high capacitance. That said, from 1Q20 we will be able to see how the market responds to the addition of five new plants and the resulting increase in supply. Sentiment over earnings deterioration in 1H19 has been largely priced in. We recommend bargain hunting the stock in light of the improving earnings at Taiwanese MLCC makers, a leading indicator.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.