Sogou Should Bottom Out Here

Underneath, there are slow improvements, driven by AI and a rise in organic traffic and less aggressive traffic acquisition.

But given that half the market cap is in cash and short-term investments, the shares are not expensive.

Mid last year, we published two articles (here and here) on Chinese search giant Sogou (SOGO). It's time for a revisit as our thesis hasn't really panned out as we thought TAC (traffic acquisition costs) could fall and it rose instead.

We didn't take a position in the SHU portfolio so nothing lost there, but might there be a better opportunity to do so now that the share price has been cut in half?

The company has three main businesses:

Search (responsible for nearly all revenues)

Mobile keyboard software

AI infused smart hardware sales (translators, etc.)

The hardware business simply allows the company to create additional monetization from the AI improvements created for the first two businesses. We usually start with a little historical overview for context:

Data by YCharts

Growth is stalling quite a bit and EBITDA has come down notably, although this hasn't affected GAAP earnings (but this isn't reproduced in the non-GAAP earnings). The problems aren't all that difficult to identify:

Macro-economic headwinds leading to less growth in the ad market.

Increasing competition in the ad market leading to rising TAC (traffic acquisition costs).

Declining smart hardware sales.

A falling Chinese currency (now reversing somewhat).

The trade war and gradual economic slowdown have created a headwind in the advertising industry, advertisers have become more cautious in general.

Q4 Results

The Q4 results were somewhat disappointing, from the earnings PR:

Total revenues [1] were $297.8 million, a 7% increase year over year.

were $297.8 million, a 7% increase year over year. Net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $26.4 million, a 71% increase year over year. Non-GAAP [2] net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $27.1 million, a 28% decrease year over year.

net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $27.1 million, a 28% decrease year over year. Sogou Mobile Keyboard, the third-largest mobile app in China, had 430 million DAUs (daily average users), up 28% year over year. As China's largest voice app, it processed up to 540 million daily voice requests.

The currency headwinds become clear when one realizes that revenue growth in constant currency was actually a pretty decent 17% for its search business.

Search is by far the most important generator of revenue, being responsible for $277M of the $298M of revenues in Q4 and of that $277M 85% were auction based pay-for-click based.

It's here where the problems begin as there is increasing competition in these auctions leading to a sharp rise in TAC (Q4CC):

Traffic acquisition cost, a primary driver of cost of revenues, was $130 million, a 69% increase year-over-year, representing 50% of total revenues compared to 32% in the corresponding period in 2017.

That is quite a significant increase, needless to say, but it's especially unfortunate in combination with slower revenue growth. At first sight, there seems little the company can do about this, the market is slowing down and competition is increasing, these are forces beyond the company's control.

However, management is trying to increase organic traffic from its own portfolio of products and services (so it doesn't have to acquire these, reducing TAC).

Organic traffic increased to 27% of total traffic in Q4 2018, up from 22% a year ago and the company targets 30% by the end of this year.

The company will also become more selective in traffic acquisition and management noted that other industry players might do the same as a result of the macro headwinds.

Management has opened the possibility that TAC will stabilize this year as a result of this increased organic traffic and more selection in acquiring traffic (Q4CC):

As we continuously increase organic traffic and the improved monetization and with greatest contribution from organic channels, we expect that impact to revenue ratio will gradually stabilize in 2019.

Smart hardware sales decreased 32% y/y to $21M, basically due to a transition to newer generation products, leveraging its AI improvements. There might be improvement on the way (Q4CC):

In 2018, we launched a number of new hardware product that better utilize our core AI competencies. Our smart translation devices such as the Sogou Travel Translator, Sogou Smart Translation Recorder, and Sogou Translator Pro were all well received by the market in line with our new strategies with accelerated to product upgrade, expanded used cases and established core competencies such as offline translation. This has led to a significant improvement in user awareness and recognition of our translation devices and other Sogou-branded hardware product.

Core AI capabilities and organic traffic

Underneath most of its products lie its AI capabilities; for instance, the Q&A capabilities powering its healthcare search designed to land users not only on respectable and vetted sites, but also being intuitive to use and providing diagnostics-like capabilities, from Q4CC:

Our smart diagnosis assistant imitates physician-patient conversation and provides free diagnosis and medical advice.

And the company is starting to develop similar capabilities in other fields like the legal field where it has developed Sogou Lawyer, a Q&A legal robot (Q4CC):

Our legal search service can analyze user responses through a series of questions and then provides legal advice, a prediction of the case outcome and the references to similar cases.

While initiatives to improve its core capabilities are of course to be welcomed, these have the additional benefit of tending to lead to increases in organic traffic (Q4CC, our emphasis):

We will also continue to optimize our Q&A technology to facilitate intelligent search. On mobile keyboard, we will continue to push the boundaries of product innovation to showcase the value of mobile keyboard as the content and service distribution platform. These initiatives will help increase the organic traffic generated from our large portfolio of products and services. We are committed to developing language-centric AI technologies, and we will continue to pursue technological breakthroughs and develop applications based on our core conferences including voice, computer vision, machine translation and Q&A.

The company was more precise on just how AI improvements, powering better search results, are powering an increase in organic traffic in another part of the Q4CC (our emphasis):

so our organic traffic strategy I think in 2018 with improving search quality, we have been able to grow the user base of our browser and app and then drive our organic traffic from these two products. We have seen nearly 40% to 50% growth in traffic from these organic channels. And our mobile keyboard, we have made solid progress in integrating, creating more synergies with search, and we are going to continue to execute on creating greater synergies from mobile keyboard to drive organic traffic for Sogou.

The company also introduced innovations like driving organic traffic from mobile keyboard to search suggestion functions (and this has been copied by rivals).

And then there is the possibility of monetizing search in WeChat (apart from the in-app search, which already is being monetized) and its mobile keyboard. The likelihood increases the more valuable and unique its service becomes, and that can only be done through improving its core AI capabilities.

Guidance

Management believes industry growth will slow down to below 10% which leads to its Q1 guidance (earnings PR):

For the first quarter of 2019, Sogou expects total revenues to be in the range $231 million to $241 million, representing a 3% to 7% decrease year-over-year, or a 1% to 5% increase year-over-year in RMB terms. For the first quarter 2019 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB 6.90 = $1.00

The yuan has strengthened quite a bit (to below 6.7) so that RMB 6.9 rate is too weak and results will be better in USD terms accordingly. Quite frankly, management is arguing competing things about TAC in Q1 (Q4CC):

So for the TAC question, based on our current negotiation with handset makers, the prize roughly the increased 20% comparing to the price in Q4 18... So number one, the pricing, as I mentioned increased 20% comparing to Q4, '18.

But it also argued this:

if you compare the RMB amount impact roughly it will increase 20% year-over-year. If you calculate the amount in U.S. dollar, so it's roughly 12% year-over-year growth for Q1.

While this is confusing, it seems it's 20% up from Q4 2018, rather than from Q1 2018, which makes quite a bit of difference.

Margins

Data by YCharts

From the Q4CC:

Both GAAP and the non-GAAP gross profits were $105 million, compare to $144 million in the corresponding period in 2017. Both GAAP and the non-GAAP gross margins were 38% compared with 52% a year ago.

The increase in TAC shows up in a significantly lower gross margin, but it has to be pointed out that the company manages to considerably reduce operating cost:

R&D was $201.7M, a 17% increase from 2017, representing 17.9% of total revenues compared to 19.0% in 2017.

S&M was $146.2M, a 7% decrease from 2017, representing 13.0% of total revenues compared to 17.2% in 2017.

G&A was $38.1M, a 37% increase from 2017, representing 3.4% of total revenues compared to 3.1% in 2017.

Cash

From the Q4CC:

As of December 31, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1 billion. Net operating cash outflow for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $21 million. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $22 million.

$1B in cash and equivalents, that's half the company's market cap while it has no debt on its books.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The company is ridiculously cheap on a sales basis although much less so on an earnings basis, reflecting the slowdown in the industry and the increased TAC. EPS is expected to be $0.25 this year rising to $0.35 the next.

Conclusion

There are headwinds from the macro field and the steep rise in TAC, but the currency market (another headwind) has already turned and the company is slowly increasing its organic traffic and will be less aggressive in bidding.

Underneath, it is developing its AI and its search relation with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). So while at present things seem to stagnate in terms of revenue, we think that valuations have come down to such an extent one might consider starting to accumulate shares for a turn-around.

That turn-around isn't yet in sight, but on the other hand, the company has $1B in cash and short-term investments. It's difficult to see another significant lurch downward in the shares from the low $5 where it is trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.