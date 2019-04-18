Archer-Daniels-Midland: People Gotta Eat

At current valuations, the company can be considered undervalued and ripe for your capital.

It is a stellar dividend payer with an uninterrupted 43+ year streak without a cut and 24 years of growth.

We take a look at the Archer-Daniels-Midland company, one of USA's largest producers of oil, protein meal, flours, and sweeteners.

In this article, I take a look at one of my favorite commodity company in the NA space - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM). A 120+ year company history, 43 uninterrupted years of dividends without a cut, and 24 years of uninterrupted growth all mean that this company has historical tendencies speaking strongly in favor of it.

I've been long the stock for several years - it's one of my oldest holdings that still exists to date in the NA portfolio, and I'm looking to add further ADM stock to my holdings when the price allows.

I believe that the time for that investment has gone - and in this article, I'll show you why that is. I also want to try to make my articles somewhat more concise and shorter in length, aiming to give you an overview of my thesis more quickly. Let me know what you think of this.

Let's get going.

Everyone has to eat - 120 years of history

121 years, to be exact. The company was founded back in 1889, and its focus is on the production, processing, and transportation of oilseeds, wheat, and corn for food, beverage and feed, chemical, and energy uses. The company's customer base can be found worldwide.

Specific end-products include protein meal, wheat/corn flour, sweeteners, starches, ethanols, vegetable oils, and other food ingredients.

The company is organized into the following business segments to effectively handle its business:

Oilseeds handles upwards of 60 different products, including meals, oils, and other related goods with processing assets in 16 countries across the world. The segment originates, transports, merchandises, crushes, and processes soybeans, soft seeds, and oilseeds. The company has production capacities of 150 000 MT/day and handles 10 000 employees in 120+ production facilities worldwide.

handles upwards of 60 different products, including meals, oils, and other related goods with processing assets in 16 countries across the world. The segment originates, transports, merchandises, crushes, and processes soybeans, soft seeds, and oilseeds. The company has production capacities of 150 000 MT/day and handles 10 000 employees in 120+ production facilities worldwide. Origination is a simple name for the simple-sounding business of merchandising, handling, and transporting ADM's goods.

is a simple name for the simple-sounding business of merchandising, handling, and transporting ADM's goods. Carbohydrate Solutions handles corn/wheat processing with 30 different products. It handles corn processing at a capacity of 2.9 million bushels per day and wheat processing at a capacity of 800,000 bushels/day. The company has 14 corn and 41 wheat processing plants across the planet and includes 3 of the 5 largest corn mills in the entire world (Source: February 2019 Investor Presentation)

handles corn/wheat processing with 30 different products. It handles corn processing at a capacity of 2.9 million bushels per day and wheat processing at a capacity of 800,000 bushels/day. The company has 14 corn and 41 wheat processing plants across the planet and includes 3 of the 5 largest corn mills in the entire world (Source: February 2019 Investor Presentation) Nutrition handles the company's ingredient, flavor, function, and texture businesses, including animal nutrition. The company has 30+ origination centers and a wide variety of 30+ R&D/Application centers continuing to work with developing new products. Among other things, the segment handles polyols, ancient grains, fibers, supplements, colors, emulsifiers, peas/legumes, and specialty proteins.

ADM is in a very popular business - food and food ingredients. It is popular given the truth in the saying, "Everyone needs to eat". This is especially true in a world where we have emerging markets just waiting to feed their inhabitants and a growing middle class (such as China, India, and the Middle East) a more calorie-rich diet.

Excellent positioning

This is an extremely capital-intensive business to enter, along the lines of telecommunications. A new competitor is rare, and given that ADM already has USA's largest capacities for grain shipping and handling, this gives it a distinct advantage over other companies in the field or newcomers looking to break in. Replicating ADM's global footprint of thousands of trucks, trailers, tank cars, river barges, towboats, and other vessels used to transport its products would not be impossible but would be very cost-intensive.

This industry has razor-thin operating margins, and the room for inefficiencies is near absolute zero.

ADM shows an impressive market cap, revenues, and profitability in an industry where volatile commodity prices make for a very volatile market, and, as a result, a very volatile stock price.

The aforementioned razor-thin margins can be viewed above, with 2-3% being something I judge as acceptable for a company in this space. Normally, one could argue that these thin margins make the space/the company unappealing - I argue it makes ADM appealing because few other companies and new entrants would be interested in entering this market.

And, as we've said before, people need to eat.

ADM Finances - A joy

Company earnings are more volatile than your typical food provider, such as grocery stores/food retailers. This is due to, among other things, the cyclical/volatile nature of commodity prices. Despite this, ADM has maintained what I believe is an acceptable earnings trend over the past 10+years despite some dips and turns.

This can be seen, among other places, in reductions in CapEx, where the company has done a stellar job and more than halved its CapEx in less than 10 years, while still maintaining an active acquisition policy. ADM has acquired Wild Great Taste, Harrell Nut Company, Algar Agro, Neovia, Protexin, Eatem Foods, and AOR N.V., to name but a few.

The company has paid an increasing dividend during these years, showing a stellar track record of increases totaling 133% compared to 2010. This hasn't caused ADM's payout ratio to drift off either - it has always been below a conservative 60% even during volatile years, and the company's excellent FCF position gives it a negative FCF payout ratio.

In addition to dividend safety, ADM boasts an S&P A-grade credit rating and a bare 28% Debt/Capital ratio, making it one of the safest names in the space in these terms, with excellent availability for credit should the need arise.

Business segments are doing well

Given the tariff and troubles during 2018, ADM deserves a hat tip for maintaining segment profitability during harsh times. Out of the company's four primary segments, no segment is showing particular weakness that, in my view, warrants long-term concerns. The North American export margins were up on a YoY basis, and the volumes were comparable despite the lack of China exports for the year. Oilseeds, in particular, delivered stellar results and more than doubled performance on a YoY basis (Source: Q4 Presentation). The company faced some challenges in Ethanol pricing/margins, as well as in the production of Lysine (Nutrition segment), but despite this, the specialty ingredient sales were up 9% on a YoY basis.

These results across the segments all contribute to a full-year growth of 26% in operating profit on a YoY basis, as shown above.

Changes are coming

Since 2012, ADM has been strategically divesting its non-core businesses and assets. Parts with low profitability are removed, and portions with higher value and margins (such as flavors/ingredients) are acquired and expanded.

ADM once had a chocolate business. That was sold off. It once had a cocoa business, which it sold too, for a combined sales price of ~$1.6B. They were worth much more than that (at least according to analysts), but ADM was adamant about removing non-profitable assets, and these were, at times, not even breaking even on a yearly basis.

In short, Archer-Daniels-Midland is in the process of capitalizing on its incredible size and scale to leverage acquisitions in specialty sectors, which will result in annual sales that are less volatile and prone to pricing shifts than the grains and products where ADM made its fortune.

Potentially, this is a very solid idea, and the company seems to be executing it well.

So, what's not to like?

Good finances, good segment performance, a company handling upcoming changes - where are the issues here?

Well, several. I've already touched upon one of them, so let's begin with that one: the volatility of commodity prices, which directly affect ADM's profits. Let's actually go one step further here.

Macro sectors and a lack of control

ADM is tied to a host of macro factors over which it has no control. This includes global crop prices, government subsidies across the world, geopolitical tendencies, and weather tendencies. All of these can affect the company, much like the drought in the US did back in 2011-2012. This resulted in a far smaller demand for the company's services, which essentially acts as the middle man between the farmer and the consumer. Consequently, ADM's pricing power is very low and results in, among other things, the profit margins we're seeing.

ADM is also prone to global shifts and political tensions, as we've seen during the tariff crisis with China. Despite it operating in a very basic sector, the company is exposed to risks here where these shifts can result in years of lagging profitability, as we've seen during earlier years.

Ethanol

It's hardly a secret that corn is one of ADM's primary products. No small part of this is a result of subsidies which assist the company. Any potential future reversal in the favorable treatment here or reduction of ethanol mandates is likely to heavily affect ADM's future profitability and could potentially require the company to shift its business somewhat. This is no small consideration given that the ethanol mandates cost the American consumers.

New entrants are rare, but existing competition is fierce

While new entrants into this space are almost unheard of in recent years, existing competition does keep ADM on its toes. Bunge Limited (BG) is one such company. Such sizeable rivals keep ADM from achieving much more profitability than it currently has in its legacy businesses, such as grain/seed transportation and processing. Future profit/growth drivers are likely to be different, such as new flavor/coloring businesses and similar developments.

Valuation

We are seeing that Archer-Daniels-Midland offers some appealing opportunities even at today's valuation.

The current company valuation indicates a certain degree of appeal here in terms of future prospects. We can also see the cyclicality of the stock, which we can view as the result of commodity price volatility, macro factors, as well as simple things such as weather patterns.

The key here - as it always is - is buying ADM at a discount valuation. This stock has the potential to send your profits down the sewer if you purchase/d it at the wrong time. A purchase at a blended P/E of 20.0 would have given you negative returns on a 5-year basis of -9.9%, when cyclical tendencies sent this stock to a valuation of P/E 11.0. In this graph, we can see times when blended P/E ratios go from ~11 to roughly ~17.0. Catching the stock at cyclical low price points, on the other hand, provides you with annual rates of return of 20-40% when put into relation to periods of high valuation.

Now, given its current valuation of 12.4 (P/E), we're looking at what could be undervalued for this company.

A look into future prospects at historical standard valuations of 15.0-17.0 in terms of P/E shows us annual rates of return of 17-21.5%, which is nothing bad considering the relative safety of this company's core business (the business of feeding people).

A risk to take into consideration here is the fact that ADM, due to these cyclical tendencies and pricing sensitivities, is notoriously hard to forecast. Analysts have managed a 50% success rating on both a 1Y and 2Y basis, making the forecast debatable at best.

My own purchases of the company stock were done at share prices in the mid-$30s, giving me a yield of 4%+ on dividends alone. I haven't found the company appealing to look into until very recently, and while I haven't increased my exposure as of yet, I may do so in the coming week/s.

Closing thoughts

Investing in ADM provides an interesting investment opportunity in basic food commodities. The company products will always be required, and Archer-Daniels-Midland will likely outlive everyone reading this article given the existing company history. It is well-managed, excellently capitalized, and has numerous advantages precluding new entrants from threatening its position in the market. The company have a competitive dividend and despite sector cyclicality, it provides what I consider to be an appealing prospect of a return from invested capital.

However, investors into ADM need to be comfortable with the macro risks associated with the stock. Political patterns, weather, subsidies and other macro risks all play a part in how things will go for the company. While they provide very basic foodstuffs for parts of the human race, this company comes with risks that need to be understood.

In the end, ADM is a buy for me, due to the advantages and appeal of the company in question. Even if things were to change, and even if subsidies were to change I believe the company would prosper. Even if we have years of drought, I don't believe the company would suffer permanent damage and would recover.

Those are the hallmarks I look for in a B&H-stock - and that's what ADM is.

Recommendation

As of this article, I'm issuing a 'Buy' recommendation for Archer-Daniels-Midland at these levels of ~$43/share. A valuation of P/E ~12 is something I consider appealing, and I recommend you purchase more should it fall to P/E ~10.5-11. Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

I recommend that you limit your position size, especially now following ex-div, and try to buy smaller "bites" to see if the stock price will move.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Thank you kindly for reading - and let me know if this more concise format of article is easier to digest, given that it is perhaps 2/3 in length compared to previous articles.

