Netflix Has Many Risks That Threaten Its Valuation

Introduction

Netflix’s (NFLX) stock climbed ahead of its earnings report on Tuesday as analysts and investors grew confident that it would beat on expectations; before the market opened, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) upgraded the stock to a buy with a $400 price target. During trading, Netflix was up as high as 4.5% and closed 3% higher on Tuesday at $358.46. The report was released immediately after the bell and within minutes of the market closing, shares tumbled more than 6% but quickly recovered within one percent of the closing price. Wednesday's trading session is evidence of mixed feelings.

Overall, the results were mixed. With Netflix, investors are generally most-focused on subscriber growth, which came in at 9.6 million additions compared to the company’s prior forecast of 8.9 million, which is also what analysts were expecting. However, a quick glance at the subscriber section of the report revealed that the company’s outlook on subscriber additions for next quarter was vastly below expectations at 5 million with only 300k coming from the US; domestically, that would be the worst quarter since Q2 2016. In Q2 2018, Netflix reported 5.45M new subscribers with 870k domestically. Thus, with year-over-year subscription additions, Netflix is forecasting an 8% decline globally and a 65% decline domestically. This was the likely culprit to the immediate sell-off and with Netflix beating expectations in revenue, earnings, and current-quarter subscriber additions, the quick rebound was understandable.

I see many risks to Netflix’s valuation in the short and long term. In the short term, we have disappointing guidance into a new quarter that will be somewhat uncharted territory. In the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and parts of Europe, Netflix's service is undergoing many price hikes with its biggest thus far in the US and Canada rising 13-18%. Going beyond Q2, we have increased competition as Disney (DIS) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) roll out their own streaming efforts. Disney’s service will be just $7 and Apple will house over a dozen different services under one app that Netflix said it would not participate in. I believe that Netflix is going to be one of the few winners in streaming and that the competition isn’t going to affect its ability to succeed. However, at the current cash burn rate, Netflix is about 29 million subscribers from becoming self-sustaining, and that may not happen until the end of 2020 at the current rate of growth (more on that below). If growth slows, that timeline could be stretched. This could make investors impatient and ultimately, with a $155B valuation that’s trading at more than ten times sales and no cash flow, there’s a big expectation to satisfy.

Source: Sean Chandler

The Netflix Q1 2019 Earnings Results Summary

Read the shareholder letter here.

Subscriptions

Netflix’s global subscribers reached 148.86 million, up 25.2% from last year. For Q1, it added 9.6 million subscribers (7.86 internationally, 1.74 domestically), beating analysts' expectations and its own forecast of 8.9 million additions.

Financials

Revenues were $4.521B, up 22% from last year. Netflix earned a net profit of $344M with an EPS of $0.76 per share. Its trailing-twelve-month EPS is now $2.80, giving it a price-to-earnings ratio of about 128 at its most recent closing price of $360 per share. Cash flow for the quarter was -$460M and its negative cash-flow expectation for 2019 is adjusted to $3.5B, compared to a prior forecast of $3B-$4B.

Outlook

For Q2 2019, Netflix expects to add 5 million subscribers (4.7M internationally, 300k domestically). For the same quarter last year, Netflix added 5.45 million subscribers, suggesting an 8% decline in global additions. It estimates that revenues will be $4.93B (+26% YOY) and earnings will be $249M (-35% YOY) with an EPS of 55 cents per share.

Risk: Q2 is uncharted territory with global price hikes

Q2 is uncharted territory, which I see as the biggest risk for investors in the short term. Netflix is currently undergoing global price hikes in the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and parts of Europe (mentioned in the shareholder letter). The price increases in the US and Canada are its biggest yet, with prices rising 13-18%. Canada was the first to undergo price increases from late last year and Netflix noted that the US is responding similarly to Canada, where gross additions remain unaffected with the expectation of some short-term churn as customers digest the change.

Netflix’s average revenue per user is about $10.12 and with 60 million domestic subscribers, this will substantially increase ARPU, but at what cost? In Q2, Netflix is projecting that it will add just 300k subscribers in the US.

Personal anecdote: I haven’t paid for traditional cable for a long time and after more than seven years of using Netflix, I’ve decided to cancel the service and there’s little-to-no resistance on its behalf; there’s even an easy cancel button on the e-mail notifying me of the change. With no ecosystem, grandfather plan, annual discount, or anything of the sort, I see a big flaw with Netflix retaining subscribers on a long-term basis after price increases and increased competition. I am a Prime Member, a YouTube TV subscriber, and temporarily fired up my HBO Now subscription thanks to Game of Thrones. Perhaps I will come back to Netflix, but I don’t see myself paying $16 per month on a continuous basis. Without a lock, I see a big flaw in the business and I wouldn’t necessarily call Netflix Originals a lock after price increases and increased competition. Amazon (AMZN) Prime has two-day shipping, Disney+ has an annual plan (and an entire product and service ecosystem around its brand), and Apple will put many of the competition under one app without Netflix.

Risk: Netflix is 29M subscribers from being self-sustaining

With the current cash burn now expected to be $3.5B in 2019, we can see how far Netflix is from ending what’s been a massive ongoing cash burn. Last quarter, Netflix’s average revenue per member was about $10.12 per month. At $120 per year, Netflix needs an additional 29 million subscribers from being self-sustaining, or simply breaking even. At the current rate, it would take Netflix 5-6 quarters to reach this point or roughly the end of next year. With over $10B in debt, becoming self-sustaining would be a big sigh of relief for investors but the pathway to profitability would still need continuous investments in content and require further growth in subscriber count.

I think Netflix will get there, but with the competition accelerating their efforts in addition to pulling their own content from Netflix, this poses a risk to its valuation. This raises the question of whether or not investors will find it worth paying $155B for a company that’s simply breaking even. Let’s not forget that just the news from Disney+ caused Netflix to slide more than 4% while Disney soared over 11%, a sign of a shift in investor enthusiasm.

Netflix can thrive, but a $155B valuation is too expensive today

There is likely room for several streaming services, so new entrants such as Disney or Apple have little threat to Netflix’s business. However, this could be a threat to Netflix’s valuation. As previously stated, Netflix should break even with about 180 million subscribers and with an average revenue per user of $120 per year, that would give Netflix annual revenues of $21B. That’s a price-to-sales ratio of more than 7 (currently 10) for a $155B business and if content and marketing expenses don’t slow, the business would only be self-sustaining.

From a valuation standpoint as of today, Disney is 50% larger than Netflix at $237B. Last year its revenues (excluding Fox) was $60B with a net income of $13B. That’s almost three times the revenue from a business that is profitable and cash-flow positive. Disney has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18, which isn’t necessarily low, so in terms of growing into its valuation, Netflix needs to do more than be self-sustaining.

Competition from Apple and Disney comes this year

Later this year, Disney+ will enter the market with its $7 service, and Apple will be at full force with its own streaming service, Apple TV+, on a new app called Apple TV that plans to incorporate multiple services such as Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video, Hulu, ESPN+, HBO, Stars and many others in one place (just like cable!). This is similar to Hulu’s current offering, but more extensive. Some speculate that Apple TV+ could be free as Apple would benefit from users utilizing the app (royalties from new subscriptions started within the app), being a part of the Apple services/product ecosystem, or simply buying an Apple TV.

Netflix does not plan to participate in Apple’s TV app likely due to the additional fees that Apple will collect and this simply puts Netflix against the world, not something investors like to hear.

Conclusion

Netflix’s earnings report was mixed. On revenues, earnings, and subscriber growth it was a very nice beat. However, its outlook on subscriber growth in Q2 was a disappointment and we did not get too much clarity on why. Historically, Q2 is not a stellar quarter for Netflix so understandably, the stock can’t make up its mind. I have thought and recently opened a short position. The last time I shorted Netflix was last year and wrote about why in this article. I believe that there’s room for many streaming services, just like there are many service providers and studios, but I don’t see why Netflix deserves a $155B valuation given its financials. Going forward, as mentioned above, I see short-term and long-term risks. Over the next few months, there are the risks that price hikes will have on Netflix’s ability to grow subscribers. Going beyond, there’s increased competition and anything that slows Netflix’s growth rate delays its ability to become self-sustaining and profitable, which would not be compelling to investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long DIS, AAPL