Have We Seen The Last Frannie Net Worth Sweep?

FHFA and Treasury are the two government agencies that oversee the government's arrangement with the GSEs and are in a position to allow the companies to retain and raise capital.

The Treasury is expected to deliver its report on what to do with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac "in weeks, not months" - Andrew Olmem, deputy director of the National Economic Council.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that have been giving all of their earnings to the government since the beginning of conservatorship in 2008. The government structured their equity position such that their senior preferred stock takes 100% of the net earnings above and beyond a discretionary $3 billion capital buffer at the enterprise level for both companies. The government's liquidation preference on its preferred makes it so that a liquidation would result in not very much, if anything, for non-governmental shareholders.

Investment Thesis

I believe that this is a recapitalization. Treasury's Mnuchin previously said capital would be part of any solution. FHFA's Calabria co-authored a ~50-page paper talking about how the net worth sweep departs from the stated purpose of HERA, which never envisioned an equity investment during conservatorship in the first place. The equity investment at the time was structured so that FHFA could use its discretionary accounting authority to write down assets, causing the Treasury to invest systematically into Fannie and Freddie senior preferred stock. Those assets were revalued, but not before implementing the net worth sweep that transferred their value directly to Treasury. Shareholders filed suits and have not successfully gotten an injunction or any court award so far, but there is an en banc ruling coming out of the fifth circuit that may accelerate this recapitalization. Outside of that, the government has said that it will take action to handle the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The purpose of this article is to outline why I think that it is now reasonable to believe that the last net worth sweep payment may have been made, and that as part of a recapitalization, the junior preferred will either convert to common or eventually resume dividends.

Weeks, Not Months

It's been reported that the time frame for the response to the White House memo will be weeks, not months. This likely means that Treasury will submit its memo to the White House before the end of the second quarter, when the next net worth sweep payment would be due:

This will mean that the government will be in a position to stop the sweep before the end of June if it indeed determines that capital will be part of any solution. Meanwhile, FHFA has been working on finalizing the capital rule that will eventually be used to determine that Fannie and Freddie are adequately capitalized and permits them to exit conservatorship. That capital looks like it will be between 2.5% and 3.25%, which the Moelis plan says that it can raise.

Recapitalization Mechanics

In a recapitalization, only sources of funds are relevant. Uses of funds are a non-starter until the companies are deemed adequately capitalized by their regulator. In this case, it's basically an Excel "Goal Seek" formula where the amount of capital that is being determined would have arguably prevented the need for a bailout back in 2008. As such, if you look at the capital structure, you have senior preferred, junior preferred, commons and warrants. You can't recapitalize with the senior preferred's net worth sweep in place. You can't really raise capital to recapitalize without resolving the dozens of lawsuits against the government for its actions against Fannie and Freddie during conservatorship. The amount of money that the companies need to have in order to be recapitalized exceeds multiple years of normalized earnings so a capital raise is required. As such, senior preferreds basically need to be written down entirely or converted to common. Junior preferred need to either do nothing or be converted to common. Common gets to keep their shares. Warrants continue to be valid unless there is an adverse legal ruling against them.

Commons vs. Preferred

I own junior preferred stock, which I think will most likely convert at par value into the IPO in some way shape or form. The trick there is that for each preferred share class, each class needs a 2/3 vote to make that happen.

I think commons are probably eventually worth $4-15 in a Moelis-style recapitalization outcome, but some recapitalization proposals push for commons getting less than that.

Summary and Conclusion

I own Fannie and Freddie junior preferred stock. I have over 100% of my net worth in this position and have been allocated this way for what seems like at least a few years. The government has been moving slow, and it looks like Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting was planning to take action but a decision was made to not take any major action until Calabria was officially confirmed. The time frame for GSE reform has always been pushed back. It got pushed back until after tax reform. It was pushed back because of the Housing Jumpstart bill by Bob Corker. Now we have a divided Congress. Republicans couldn't pass housing reform when they controlled both the House and Senate, so it's not really likely at all for meaningful legislation at this point. As such, the next step really is administrative action, and it's just a matter of time until they stop the net worth sweep and begin recapitalizing. John Paulson once said that he didn't think that the net worth sweep would change until they had a plan in place.

An investment in Fannie and Freddie is a bet that they will eventually be recapitalized, and the sooner they are recapitalized the better for preferred shareholders. Realistically, it's going to take a year or two for the companies to raise basically a decade's worth of earnings via secondary offerings. Any recapitalization must begin with the end of the net worth sweep. The fact that Treasury is going to submit its plan within weeks, instead of months, may mean that there are no more net worth sweeps. It's hard to say given that the capital rule isn't finalized yet.

All things considered, the plan for recapitalization continues to fall into place, and the stock market isn't oblivious to this fact, as the prices of the equities here are catching a bid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH, FMCCI, FMCCL, FMCCN, FMCCP, FMCCS, FMCCT, FMCKP, FNMAM, FNMFN, FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.