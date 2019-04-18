Natural Gas Gaps Down Over 2.5% To Its Lowest Levels In Nearly 3 Years On Wednesday As Injection Forecast Strengthens

Injection at least two of the next 4 weeks expected to top triple digits.

Investment Thesis - Natural gas bulls: Get Ready, Get Ready, Get Ready

After prices tumbled to its lowest levels in nearly three years, potential to the upside is simply beginning to outweigh downside risk.

Warmer forecast models strengthening injection season created heavy momentum to the sell side as prices accelerated to levels not seen since late May/early June 2016

Since November, the bears have enjoyed a nice ride of downward trending prices. However, given how cheap natural gas prices are right now coupled with an upcoming summer season that's projected to be hot, it's pretty dangerous to be a bear.

Wednesday's market activity can be characterized as momentum selling. Once forecast models trended warmer to an already bearish outlook in the medium range, more and more investors began selling and as the day progressed the decline accelerated to as much as 2.60% decrease with a price for the front-month contract of $2.505. That's a price not seen in nearly three years or since late May/early June 2016. The price officially settled at $2.517.

Since Monday, prices have fallen more than 5% or about 15 cents from $2.67 to $2.517. Figure 1 below is a chart showing the price trend of NYMEX's front-month May futures contract over the past 3 years.

June's contract which currently holds the leveraged ETFs UGAZ and DGAZ settled Wednesday at $2.56.

The United States Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, closed Wednesday down 2.52% to $22.09. Figure 2 below is a chart showing the price trend of UNG over the past 3 years.

The VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:BOIL) consolidated 7.36% and 4.81% to $24.04 and $18.22, respectively. Meanwhile, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:KOLD) increased 7.47% and 4.81% to $127.40 and $25.06, respectively. Figure 3 below is a chart showing the price trend of DGAZ over the past month.

Spot gas prices were down across most markets on Wednesday. The only regions that showed strength were out West across the Rockies, California, and West Texas' Permian Basin as cooler air helped to bump up demand. East of the Rockies, spot prices were down.

Over the next two weeks, the weather pattern will be driven by a zonal to semi-zonal flow pattern that will allow for a continuation of mild Pacific air to come into the country. This would keep the cooler air confined north over the higher latitudes. The latest 10-16 day outlook from the GFS and ECMWF ensembles depict an overall seasonable to unseasonably warm pattern over much of the country. Figure 4 below is a comparison between Wednesday's 18z GFS and 12z ECMWF 10-16 day temperature outlook.

Final Trading Thoughts

The market pricing in a bearish outlook over the next two weeks and thus stronger injection in the weeks ahead resulted in a 5-plus percent decline in prices over the past few days. The fall in prices have made the commodity even more oversold and a bargain for potential buyers looking ahead towards this upcoming summer season. My price range for the front-month contract is $2.50 to $2.80. For the June contract, $2.52 to $2.82. The Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) will be releasing its weekly report on Thursday. Production, LNG exports, storage build are amongst the items to monitor in addition to the weather pattern.

