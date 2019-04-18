Are The Big Banks In A Boring Stage?

Is this where the Fed wants things to be and what does this mean for investors interested in the banking area?

What this means is that a large part of the bank earnings is coming from steady sources of income and not volatile trading or deal making.

The largest banks have released their earnings for the first quarter and seem to be in what one reporter calls "a boring stage."

We have just gone through an interesting earnings season for the biggest US financial institutions.

And, then we get headlines like this: “Boring Banking Is Exciting Again in the US.”

Robert Armstrong writes:

Boring banking is exciting again. The stars of the first-quarter earnings season at the big US banks were not high-powered dealmakers, brilliant bond traders or wizards of corporate finance. They were tellers, mobile apps and credit cards.”

Mr. Armstrong then quotes Charles Peabody of Portales Partners,

Look at the banks’ different businesses — corporate and investment banking is not a source of growth, and asset management is not [either]. All the growth is coming from the retail banks.”

Then Mr. Armstrong adds, “Investors’ enthusiasm for stable retail banking businesses is reflected in the performance and valuation of bank shares.”

Over the past 12 months, shares in Morgan Stanley, which has no retail unit, and Goldman Sachs, which has only a tiny one, are the worst performing among the six big US banks, having fallen 11 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. Conversely, JPMorgan and BofA, with the strongest retail units, trade at the widest premiums to tangible book value in the group.”

The question is, can this continue. The concern is with the direction that the Federal Reserve is taking.

As expressed by Mr. Armstrong, the situation is as follows:

“Over the past two years, 80 per cent of revenue growth [for banks] was net interest income and 80 per cent of that has been from rate hikes, not [loan] volume growth,” said Richard Ramsden, bank analyst at Goldman Sachs. “That’s over now” that the Fed has stopped increasing rates. “

“Mr. Ramsden added that “the flattening of the curve really also affects reinvestment income on securities portfolios” — since banks, like other investors, might have to settle for lower yields on new fixed-income instruments as older ones mature.”

The rate environment’s impact on retail bank earnings is reflected in the big banks’ expectations for net interest income in 2019. Last year aggregate net interest income at JPMorgan, BofA, Wells and Citi rose by more than $10bn, or about 5 per cent. This year their forecasts imply growth of just 1.5 per cent.”

One could argue that officials of the Federal Reserve would be happy with this general scenario.

Following the Great Recession, the Federal Reserve set out to create a wealth effect that would stimulate consumer spending. In fact, the whole economic recovery, ten years of it, has been driven by the consumer sector.

With the rising interest rates over the past couple of years, as indicated above, the net interest margin of the banks has improved and consumer lending has expanded.

Note that business lending has not been the driver as the corporate sector has not been aggressive in expanding physical capital investment during the recovery. This is one reason why the rate of expansion of the economy over the past ten years has been so modest.

But, the US banking system is healthy and has not, seemingly, overexpanded, creating dislocations of credit that might come back to haunt the central bank in terms of a debt crisis that could send the economy back into another recession.

Now, one could argue that the Federal Reserve expanded bank reserves farther and faster than ever before in history through three rounds of quantitative easing. Excess reserves in the banking system almost reached $2.7 trillion in September 2014, a level unimaginable at an earlier date. But, this was what the Fed felt was necessary to get the economy going again, and the commercial banking system remained very constrained and conservative in its lending policies.

Furthermore, in conducting its monetary policy over this time, the Fed always seemed to be careful to err on the side of too much monetary ease in an effort to avoid a banking crisis similar to the one that occurred in 1937 when the central bank raised bank reserve requirements and created a dramatic pullback in the commercial banking system, which produced another depression.

Even over the past three years, as the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate of interest, it was always careful to err on the side of monetary ease and this, one could argue, has been the case as the Fed has attempted to reduce the size of its securities portfolio.

The consequence of this behavior has resulted in the largest banks in the US achieving a very strong position, a much, much stronger position than the counterparts in Europe, for example.

This, I believe, is one of the real legacies of the monetary efforts of the Federal Reserve over the last ten years and the leadership of former Federal Reserve Chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen. And, what is some evidence of this strength?

First of all, the earnings performance of the six largest financial institutions in the United States is extraordinary. In terms of return on shareholders’ equity, a measure of the overall performance of the banks, we find the following order: JPMorgan Chase (JPM) produced a 16.0 return on equity in the first quarter of 2019; followed by Morgan Stanley (MS), which produced a 13.1 percent ROE; then came Wells Fargo (WFC) at 12.7 percent; Bank of America (BAC) at 11.4 percent; Goldman Sachs (GS); and Citigroup (C) at 10.2 percent.

Note that all six of these organizations have a return on shareholders' equity in excess of the assumed 10.0 percent cost of capital applied to these large financial institutions. This has not occurred in the banking industry for a long, long time, certainly going back before the Great Recession.

Secondly, capital ratios are at or near historic highs. For example, the Tier I common equity of Basel III is as follows: Morgan Stanley has a 16.5 percent ratio; Goldman Sachs follows with a 13.4 percent ratio; JPMorgan Chase has a 12.1 percent ratio; Wells Fargo and Citigroup both have an 11.9 percent ratio; and Bank of America has an 11.6 percent ratio.

So, it appears as if the Federal Reserve has done its job up to this point. The largest financial institutions in the industry seem to be financially solid. Each of them seems to be moving toward a more stable and consistent revenue base, one that is not so dependent upon financial market volatility.

The task the Federal Reserve now faces is to avoid disrupting this picture by making any drastic or unexpected rate changes. Net interest margins can drop a bit but the Fed needs to stay away from anything that would upset the current framework.

I believe that Jerome Powell, Fed Chairman and other Federal Reserve officials would like to maintain and extend this current environment. The US economy, going forward, could continue to thrive off of this boring banking.

And, so could investors that want to emphasize value and not just timing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.