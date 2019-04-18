IBM: Incessant Buyback Machine

Cloud strength has masked problems so far, but a peak in cloud margins might put the company is a very bad position.

While the stock has dropped a little on Q1-2019, we think investors are ignoring the bigger risk in the entire enterprise.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has long been on our radar. We have often heard investors tout its high yield alongside its never-ending buybacks. In fact, IBM's buybacks have whittled its share count down by 25% over the last few years. Those numbers did sound impressive to us, and with the company reporting its Q1-2019 results, we decided to see if we would want to become owners of this "blue-chip".

IBM reported weaker-than-expected Q1-2019 results and fell about 4% on the news. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was down 8% year over year.

This happened as gross margins actually moved up by 1%. The key issue for IBM was a rather large drop in revenues in multiple segments.

Even the much-hyped cloud & cognitive software segment declined year over year. IBM did report that revenues would have been up 2% instead of down 2% adjusted for currency, but this is the area that the company is betting extremely heavily on, and the numbers currently don't show that it can pick up the loss of revenues elsewhere.

Interestingly, gross margins were strong all around, including in segments where IBM was showing declining revenues.

This is unusual, as companies can seldom hold the line on gross margins in a declining revenue market. First, pricing power gets lower with fewer sales, and second, a lot of fixed costs eat into gross margins. We are not seeing that here, but it may be a matter of time.

The longer-term story - Party like it is 1999

The bull case for IBM has hinged around its extraordinarily low multiple (P/E under 11 based on forward guidance) and a rather generous dividend yield of 4.33%. Alongside this, the cash return to shareholders has been extraordinary in the form of share buybacks. We, however, think those are not the fundamentals to focus on. We make our case below.

IBM's revenues have trouble staying flat, and now have posted their 7th consecutive year of declines.

Going back further, one can see that revenues are now at levels seen in 1999!

IBM has been able to offset this with share buybacks which have matched the revenue decline.

Our point here is that buybacks have to be ignored because they are the cost of keeping the business flat. The same applies when we look at EPS over a longer-term time frame. All those buybacks are the price of keeping EPS flat, and they are even failing at that.

We see tons of investors double counting by giving IBM credit for its low P/E and its buybacks. To us, the buybacks are just the treadmill that the company has to run on to keep a semblance of normalcy in its numbers. This brings us to the second pillar.

IBM has provided an increasing level of dividend to its shareholders, and the yield far exceeds that of the average S&P 500 company. The current dividend consumes about 50% of the Non-GAAP EPS and a similar level of cash flow. By all standards, that should be considered safe. However, we see two problems with that logic.

First, IBM's dividend payout ratio should be considered alongside its buybacks, as those buybacks are critical to keep EPS flat. To put in another way, if IBM has not bought back shares over the last 6 years, its payout ratio would be much higher and approaching 75-80% based on 2011 share counts. Based on current revenue trends, the company will need to spend about 30% of cash flow to keep EPS neutral. So, we have a total payout ratio of close to 80% already.

Second, IBM has just taken a huge dive into cloud by acquiring Red Hat Inc. (RHT). At $34 billion, the acquisition is extremely expensive and close to 50X adjusted EPS estimates for the current year. That adjustment too removes share-based compensation expense for RHT employees.

Source: RHT Q1-2019 press release

That works out to be about $1.15 a share. Yes, we all like Non-GAAP earnings, but IBM is buying this at more than 60X GAAP earnings - a rather steep price. While the company has waxed endlessly about the merits of the deal, it has completely given up financial flexibility in the interim. Part of IBM's counter to quickly recreate financial flexibility includes stopping share repurchases.

The company will continue with a disciplined financial policy and is committed to maintaining strong investment grade credit ratings. The company will target a leverage profile consistent with a mid to high single A credit rating. The company intends to suspend its share repurchase program in 2020 and 2021.

But if IBM's base business continues its downward trajectory, RHT will not be enough to offset it. RHT's quarterly revenues are growing at about a 15% clip and are currently close to $879 million.

Source: RHT Q1-2019 press release

That is about as much IBM's revenue fell year on year in the latest quarterly results.

Source: IBM Q1-2019 press release

Dividend safety

The dividend is safe for now, but looking forward to 2020, things will get interesting if we hit a recession. Cloud revenues have not been tested in a standard recession as of yet, and while revenues may continue to rise due to the infancy of the industry, we think margins might get abnormally pressured. With so many competitors in the field - and we are talking about heavyweights here like Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT), to name just three - 70% plus gross margins are not likely to stick. However, this is still a future issue and not a current one. For now, the dividend is very well-covered. This leads us to assess the overall current risk of a dividend cut as:

Conclusion

A large part of IBM's charm for investors comes from the high dividend yield and large buybacks. As we have pointed out, the buybacks are necessary to maintain status quo, and until the company can show organic growth over a multi-year period, we have to completely ignore the buybacks. The dividend is safe for now, but if we hit a recession anywhere between now and end of 2021, IBM's resolve to keep the high payout going might be severely tested in the face of peak gross margins in its growth sector. We would avoid the stock, as there are much better places to get a sub-5% yield if you don't need growth.

